Best broadband Plans when you work from home during Coronavirus Outbreak

Check out best broadband plans including airtel, bsnl, tata sky, reliance jio. Broadband plans that you can use while working from home amid coronavirus. Plan details, features, price range, and speed

  • Published: March 17, 2020 6:58 PM IST
During this Coronavirus pandemic, government from all over the world is shutting down social gatherings and asking employees to work from home. Many companies in India are allowing their employees to either work remotely or work from home. For working from home, it is essential to have an excellent broadband plan so that you can deliver your work on time. You will require a reliable and fast broadband connection so that you can work from home efficiently.

Here is the list of best broadband plans:

BSNL

In the 12GB BSNL plan of ₹ 899, the user does not have to pay any security deposit. In the plan, the user gets 12GB of data daily. The user gets 10Mbps speed in this plan, which later reduces to 2Mbps. Customers also get unlimited calling facility on any network. The most important thing is that Amazon Prime’s membership is available for free with the plan. There are some other plans of BSNL in which speeds up to 100 Mbps are available. It includes 33GB CUL, 40GB CUL and 55GB CUL plans, priced at ₹ 1,999, ₹ 2,499 and ₹ 4,499 respectively. Apart from this, three more plans are also there of 80GB CUL, 120GB CUL, and 170GB CUL. The three are priced at ₹ 5,999, ₹ 9,499, and ₹ 16,499, respectively.

AIRTEL

Airtel‘s Best Monthly Broadband Plan is a 999 rupees entertainment plan for less than a thousand. In this, you will get 300 GB data at a speed of 200 Mbps. Apart from this, unlimited local-STD calling and Airtel Extreme, Amazon Prime Video, and G5 subscription are also available with this plan. A basic Airtel broadband internet plan offers monthly 150GB data at up to 100Mbps speed. A Premium or Rs 1,499 plan: 500GB internet at up to 300Mbps speed, unlimited local/STD calls plus free access to Airtel Xstream app, Amazon Prime, and Zee5 Premium.

Reliance Jio

For Jio Fiber users, a silver plan of 849 rupees for less than one thousand will be best.  You will get 200 GB data + 200 GB additional data with speeds up to 100 Mbps. After 400 GB data is exhausted, the internet speed will be 1 Mbps. With this broadband plan of Jio, TV Video Calling and Conferencing, Gaming worth Rs 1200, Free Voice Calling across the country, and Home Networking worth Rs 999 and other features like device security are also available.

TATA SKY

Tata Sky has revived its plans in many cities and subscribers get two types of plans, the first coming with unlimited data and the second being fixed GB plans. For unlimited data, users can recharge with broadband plans of Rs 900, Rs 1000 and Rs 1100, in which they get speeds of 25Mbps, 50Mbps and 100Mbps in sequence. Tata Sky says that for these users, unlimited data comes without any limit in these plans.

YOU Broadband

YOU Broadband Service providers offer several plans in different cities. It is available in Hyderabad City, gives users four unlimited data plans, which provide speeds of 75Mbps, 50Mbps, 30Mbps and 15Mbps. In Bangalore, users are given unlimited data of Rs 1,999 and Rs 1690 plan.

