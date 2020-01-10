TikTok is currently one of the hottest social media apps. TikTok, which is a popular video-sharing platform, recently gained the badge of the third-most downloaded non-gaming app of 2019. The reason behind TikTok’s popularity is that it allows users to create and share short videos with special effects. Apart from this, users also get a few fun editing tools to edit videos and share on social media. A lot of TikTok users also dance, jump, and lip-sync to pop sings and music in the app.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, and the app now has over 1.5 billion downloads worldwide with India leading the chart with 466.8 million numbers. TikTok’s growth is “largely driven by India as the country has been a fast adopter in 2019. So, if you are on TikTok and want to make videos with phones that offer good cameras in their price range, then check out the below list. Phones like Redmi Note 8, Galaxy M30s, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Realme X2 are some of the best budget phones in the market right now.

Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

10 best budget mobile phones under Rs 20,000

Tecno Spark Go Plus

Tecno Spark Go Plus is currently one of the best budget phones in the market, and it is priced at Rs 6,299 in India. At the moment, no other brand is offering a 6.52-inch display and a big 4,000mAh battery at such a low price. The handset truly offers a lot of features for just Rs 6,299. Surprisingly, this entry-level phone offers support for a fingerprint scanner, which you will not find on any phone priced under Rs 6,000. The company has also added an AI-powered 8-megapixel rear camera, which is assisted by a dual flashlight. On the front, the Tecno Spark Go Plus has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with front flash.

Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8

The recently launched Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones come with 6GB RAM variant and more. The highlight of both smartphones is that they come with quad cameras at the back. The Redmi Note 8 features a 48-megapixel primary camera, whereas the Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 64-megapixel primary camera.

The Redmi Note 8 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available for Rs 12,999. The Pro model, on the other hand, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. There are other variants with more storage and RAM that cost a little higher.

Realme X2

Realme X2 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and support for 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge. The 64-megapixel primary sensor also features three additional camera sensors. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme X2 is priced at Rs 16,999. Moving forward, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 18,999. There is also an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which will be available for Rs 19,999.

Realme 5s

Realme 5s is the direct challenger to Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and the base model is available for Rs 9,999. This particular model offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Like the Redmi Note 8, it also relies on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC for performance. There is also a quad rear camera with the 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

They are paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. With Realme 5s, you get a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The real distinguisher between the Realme 5s and Redmi Note 8 is in battery capacity. Realme 5s packs a large 5,000mAh battery.

Poco F1

The Poco F1 has been the most popular smartphone since launch. It comes with a flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset, dual rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery with fast charging and more. You get a smooth gaming experience with this phone, and you can play games like PUBG with Poco F1. After the recent price cut, the Poco F1 is available at a very attractive price of Rs 14,999. And while there are no signs of Poco F2, the F1 could still be the best budget phone with 6GB RAM under Rs 15,000.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

The Samsung Galaxy M30s is an ideal gaming smartphone because it comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Infinity-U notch that houses the front camera. Under the hood is an Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC. In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 48-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.9 aperture), paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.

To keep things ticking, the smartphone is armed with a massive 6,000mAh battery and comes bundled with a 15W fast charger in the box. Charging and data transfer takes place using the USB Type-C port. In terms of security, the smartphone comes with face unlock using the front camera, and a fingerprint scanner placed at the back. Samsung Galaxy M30s is priced at Rs 13,999. This Samsung device is one of the best budget phones that you can buy, apart from Redmi and Realme phones.

Nokia 7.2

Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, the smartphone comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. On the back, the Nokia 7.2 features a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It uses Zeiss optics and is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second. For selfies, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20-megapixel sensor. It is priced at Rs 16,599 in India.

Infinix Hot 8

For making TikTok videos, you can buy the Infinix Hot 8 phone, which is priced at Rs 6,999. For the price, it offers a lot of features, including a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, a whopping 6.5-inch display as well as 4GB RAM + 64GB storage as a base model. With this device, you can get decent enough shots in ideal lighting situations. It features a triple rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel, a 2-megapixel, and a low light sensor. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel.

Vivo U20

The Vivo U20 comes with a triple camera setup at the back. Powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC, you get 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model for Rs 11,990. The smartphone is armed with a 5,000mAh battery, supports 18W fast charging and reverse charging too. You can buy the smartphone from Amazon India.

Vivo Z1 Pro

The Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a punch-hole display design, which you very rarely find in the segment. It packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. There’s a 5000mAh battery as well, with support for quick charging. It also comes with triple cameras at the back. The 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model is available for Rs 13,990 via Flipkart.

For photography, there is a triple-camera setup at the back that features a combination of 16-megapixel, f/1.8, (wide), 8-megapixel, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) and 2-megapixel, f/2.4, depth sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro Realme X2 Redmi Note 8 Pro Price 14990 16999 14999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mediatek G90T SoC OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels Super AMOLED-6.4-inch FHD+ -2400x1080pixels 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP 32MP 20MP Battery 5000mAh 4,000mAh 4,500mAh