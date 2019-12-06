When it comes to budget phone segment, there are a lot of smartphones to choose from. You can play games on any device, but we choose the ones that come with the best processor and most RAM. PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile are currently the two most popular games that are quite power-hungry. So these require a good set of specs for an enjoyable experience, and big batteries to run long sessions.

Xiaomi recently launched its Redmi Note Pro smartphone, which packs a Mediatek G90t gaming chipset, 6GB RAM as well as massive battery. There are other phones too in the market that offer a powerful processor, a beefy battery and more. If you are looking for the best budget (gaming) phone, then check out our list of 5 best mobile phones under Rs 15,000 to play PUBG and other games.

5 best mobile phones under Rs 15,000

Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro offers a 6.53-inch display with a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. It features a 3D curved glass display and will be available in a new Jade Green color option. The Pro version of the Redmi Note 8 flaunts a diamond cut grade texture at the back. It is built around a Mediatek G90t gaming chipset. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 64-megapixel camera, and is one of the best budget phones.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price Rs 14,999 Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,500mAh

The Chinese company says that the f/1.7 image sensor should offer customers better shots. Furthermore, one will be able to shoot at a maximum 9248 x 6936 resolution. Apart from the 64-megapixel main sensor, the other sensors are the same as the standard version. It also offers support for slow-motion video recording. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Lastly, Xiaomi has added a massive 4,500mAh battery inside the Redmi Note 8 Pro phone.

Poco F1

The Poco F1 has been the most popular smartphone since launch. It comes with a flagship Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset. The handset comes with two cameras at the back, and a beefy 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. After the recent price cut, the Poco F1 is available at a price of Rs 14,999. The Poco F1 was launched in the year 2018, and is still a good option for those who are looking for a powerful smartphone at a really affordable price.

Features Xiaomi Poco F1 Price Rs 14,999 Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh

Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 Pro is the spiritual successors to the Realme 3 Pro that was launched earlier this year and qualifies as a gaming smartphone. You get a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen. It runs at a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Realme 5 Pro draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC made on 10nm process. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In the photography department, you get quad cameras, just like the Realme 5. The setup remains the same, except for the primary sensor. The “Pro” model comes with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For selfies and video calling, you get a 16-megapixel front snapper. To keep things ticking, the Realme 5 Pro is armed with a 4,035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. A 20W charger is also bundled in the box. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS skin on top.

Features Realme 5 Pro Price Rs 13,434 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,035mAh

Vivo Z1 Pro

The Vivo Z1 Pro flaunts a 6.53-inch full Full HD+ display 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset, Adreno 616 GPU, paired with 6/8GB RAM, and 128GB storage or 64 GB storage and, 6/4GB RAM. The internal memory can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For photography, there is a triple-camera setup at the back that features a combination of 16-megapixel, f/1.8, (wide), 8-megapixel, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) and 2-megapixel, f/2.4, depth sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. On the software front, the device runs Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch 9 on top.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro Price Rs 13,868 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 5000mAh

Samsung Galaxy M30s

The Samsung Galaxy M30s is one of the best budget phones, and is an ideal gaming smartphone because it comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Infinity-U notch that houses the front camera. Under the hood is an Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC. In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 48-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.9 aperture).

It is paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. To keep things ticking, the smartphone is armed with a massive 6,000mAh battery and comes bundled with a 15W fast charger in the box. Charging and data transfer takes place using the USB Type-C port. In terms of security, the smartphone comes with face unlock using the front camera, and a fingerprint scanner placed at the back.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s Price Rs 13,999 Chipset Exynos 9611 OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 6000mAh