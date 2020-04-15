Here is the list of best camera phones under 25,000 in India. Smartphone makers give tough competition to each other in terms of providing best camera phones to their consumers. Most important part is how to select best camera phone that is budget friendly. The market is filled with endless options that can confuse you. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Series launch event highlights: Flagship smartphone series and Bullets Wireless Z launched

OPPO F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro is one of the best options when it comes to buy a budget-friendly camera smartphone. It comes with 48 Megapixels plus 5 Megapixels Dual Rear Camera and 16 Megapixels Front Camera. It captures brilliant photos even in low light. With the help of 80% large image sensors, it captures your portrait image clear and bright. The f/1.79 aperture lens makes the clicked images look beautiful and improvised. The 4000 mAh battery capacity can let you use Oppo F11 Pro for long time. The 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory which is expandable up to 256 GB helps in multi-tasking without a worry. Oppo F11 Pro is available in Rs 16,990 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50 is available on Flipkart at price Rs 15,899 which makes it a best camera phones under 25,000 in India. It has a revolutionary triple Camera with 25 Megapixels Low Light camera, 8 Megapixels Ultra-wide camera, and 5 Megapixels Live-Focus cameras. Samsung Galaxy A50 can record 240 FPS Slow-mo Video along with AMOLED 16.21 cm (6.4) FHD+ Infinity-U Display. It also has an On-screen Fingerprint Sensor. This best camera phone under 25,000 in India let you create vlogs, stream videos, and play games with the help of its Exynos 9610 octa-core processor and 4 GB of RAM.

Honor Play

Honor Play comes with a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a second 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup has phase detection autofocus. It sports a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, with an f/2.0 aperture. It has a 6.2 inch FHD+ FullView Notch Display. Honor Play is one of the best camera phones under Rs 25,000 in India.

Vivo V15

Vivo V15 is available in Rs 21,000 on Flipkart. It gives an Ultra Full view Display in gaming and watching videos as it has 16.59 cm (6.53) FHD+ Display. The AI Triple camera includes 8 Megapixels AI Super wide-angle camera and 5 Megapixels Depth camera which captures images with exceptional clarity. The super 8 Megapixels camera expands up to 120 degrees so that you can include more people in your shots. There’s another feature of AI body shaping that helps in clicking perfect picture from head to toe. If you want to buy best camera phones under 25,000 in India then go for Vivo V15.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 image sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The sensor here is same as the Sony IMX586 sensor seen on the Honor View20. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel single shooter for selfies. The camera app on the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes loaded with AI features like scene recognition, AI portrait mode and AI beauty mode. The phone is available in Rs 12,999 on Flipkart. So, if you are considering to but best camera phones under 25,000 in India then Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the perfect options.