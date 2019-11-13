Laptops have emerged as the go to work machine for a lot of consumers in the past few years. During the third quarter of 2019, Gartner says worldwide PC shipments grew by 1.1 percent. The market experienced growth despite Windows 10 refresh cycle reaching a peak. Lenovo, HP and Dell saw year-over-year growth in shipments. When it comes to laptops, Dell has been strengthening its portfolio. If you are in the market for a new laptop, then here is a look at the 10 best Dell laptops in 2019.

Dell XPS 13 7390

The best laptop from Dell has to be the new XPS 13 7390 with 10th generation Intel Core processor. The new XPS 13 7390 starts at Rs 1,02,990 and it fixes one of the big issues with older XPS laptops. Dell has moved the front camera into a pin-hole shaped camera at the top. It ends the nose eye-cam seen on previous generation models. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The base model comes with Intel Core i5-10210U but can be configured with Core i7-10510U as well. It runs Windows 10 Pro with Intel UHD Graphics, 13.3-inch FHD or UHD display and weighs around 1.2Kgs.

Dell XPS 15 7590

While the XPS 13 7390 is a portable laptop, the XPS 15 7590 is aimed at creative professionals. The laptop is available starting at Rs 1,21,000 and is powered by six-core Core i7-9750H or eight-core Core i9-9980HK. There is also NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR5 video memory. It comes with 15.6-inch Full HD or 4K UHD display, up to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The XPS 15 7590 comes with one HDMI, one Thunderbolt, two USB 3.1 and one universal audio jack. It also has an SD card reader, 720p HD camera and 6-cell 97WHr battery. The big difference being the addition of an OLED display.

Dell Inspiron 13 5391

For those not looking for a premium ultrabook, there is Inspiron 13 5391 with 10th gen Intel Core processor. The laptop starts at Rs 58,489 and is powered by Core i5-10210U processor. It comes with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and optional NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics processor. There is a 13.3-inch display with Full HD resolution and narrower border. It offers one HDMI, one USB Type-C, one USB 3.1 port, one microSD card reader and headphone jack. The laptop weighs around 1.24kg, has integrated webcam and 4-cell 45WHr battery.

Dell Latitude 5300 2-in-1

Dell has also introduced a new version of its business-centric Latitude 5300 2-in-1 in India. The laptop comes with 13.3-inch FHD display and has a convertible design. It comes with 8th generation Intel Core i5-8265U or Core i7-8665U processor. There is 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB SSD storage. The Latitude 5300 2-in-1 is available starting at Rs 78,589 and weighs under 1.5Kg. The laptop packs a 4-cell 60WHr battery pack and supports ExpressCharge as well.

Dell Inspiron 3567

While its XPS lineup falls in the premium category, the Inspiron is its mid-range product segment. The Inspiron 3567 with 7th generation Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage is available for Rs 34,900. The difference between this model and once suggested in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment is mainly in memory. It is available via Amazon India and features a 15.6-inch Full HD display. The laptop is on the heavier side, weighing 2.5kg and it runs Windows 10 Home Edition with Microsoft Office support.

Dell Vostro 15

Dell Vostro 15 is available for Rs 27,990 on Flipkart. The laptop comes with 7th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage and runs Windows 10 Home. It weighs 2.18kg and comes bundled with Microsoft Office. The laptop is offered in black color variant and is available with no-cost EMI starting at Rs 2,333 per month.

Dell G3

Dell G3 is one of the best entry-level gaming laptops in the market right now. It is available starting at Rs 60,990 and comes with 9th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor. There is 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and option for 1TB HDD storage as well. It runs Windows 10 Home and NVIDIA GeFore GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR5 memory. The laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD display and eclipse black color. It comes with a plethora of ports and 3-cell 51Whr battery.

Dell Inspiron 15 7591

Dell Inspiron 15 7591 is another productivity-centric laptop with discrete graphics. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display and up to Intel Core i9-9880H processor. It comes with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. There is also dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR5 memory. It runs Windows 10 Home, weights around 2Kg and packs a 3-cell 56WHr battery pack.

Dell Inspiron 13 2-in-1 7391

If you are looking for a convertible laptop that is not expensive then Inspiron 13 2-in-1 7391 would be a good choice. It takes the design of previous XPS 13 model and comes with a new hinge design. The laptop features a Dell Cinema display with CinemaColor, CinemaSound and CinemaStream. There is no word on its official price just yet but it will be available in black edition. There is up to 16GB DDR3 memory, 10th gen Intel Quad Core processor and option for mobile connection with Dell Mobile Connect. It is available for Rs 90,290 from Dell exclusive stores and other retail outlets.

Alienware Area-51m

The Alienware Area-51m is a laptop with desktop-class gaming performance. It comes with 8-core, 16-thread Intel processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and 144Hz 17-inch Full HD display. The best part of Area-51M is the ability to upgrade with new components when they become available. There is also cryo-tech cooling and a keyboard with 2.2mm of key travel. It also comes with an assortment of ports and it weighs 3.87Kg. There is also Tobii eye tracking feature with enhanced interactions and is even Twitch-ready. The Area-51M is available starting at Rs 2,99,590 inclusive of GST and available on Dell’s website.