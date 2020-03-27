Fighting games are an excellent time pass during Coronavirus Lockdown. But if you are not sure about which game to play, then here we have made a list of Best fighting games to play during Coronavirus Lockdown. We have compiled the list, and this will help you understand how these fighting games are different from each other. These games have complex fighters, hardcore crowd, indie fighters, and accessible fighters for players who are joining the game for the first time.

Here is the list of Best Fighting Games to enjoy during Coronavirus Lockdown:

Shadow Fight 2

Shadow Fight 2 is a role-playing fighting game develops by Nekki. It is a sequel of the Facebook Fighting game Shadow Fight releases in 2011. The game can run on Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Macintosh operating systems. Shadow Fight 2 is one of the best Fighting Games to enjoy during Coronavirus Lockdown. The game features epic combat battles, and players can fight with epic swords, armor suits, and magical powers. Players can customize their fighter, and they can enchant their equipment to strengthen their gears. There are 7 acts in the game, and with each action, the player has to defeat the menacing demons and close the Gates of Shadow. There are various modes in Shadow Fight 2, including Survival, Tournament, Ascension, Challenge, and many more. The game also features a multiplayer mode known as Raids.

Tekken 3

Tekken 3 is a single as well as a multiplayer game with Namco System 12. It is a 3D fighting game develops and releases by Namco. Initially, the game releases for PlayStation 2 as part of Tekken 5’s Arcade History mode. In 2018, the game release for Sony’s PlayStation Classic. There is a large number of characters in the game, including Bryan Fury, Jin Kazama, Ling Xiaoyu, Eddy Gordo, and Hwoarang. The game is considering as one of the most significant fighting and video games of all time after 8 million copies sold worldwide. It is the 4th bestselling PlayStation game.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty is no unknown name in the mobile game industry. With the announcement of a new scrapyard map and previewing another cage map for multiplayer modes, the game has entered a hit list. With its growing audience and players, the game has become more intense and will bring some of the best shooting experiences. Published by Activision, call of duty is a shooting game that allows a player to indulge in firefighting. The background of the game is based on the war field, creating a battleground that seems like a world war. This game regards as the best mobile shooter game because of its customization loadouts. The game has deadly weapons, famous characters, and eye-catching outfits. Call of Duty has the same battle royal ground like PUBG, fast-packed 5v5 team deathmatch, sniper vs. sniper battle, and the dreading scary zombies.

Bad North

Bad North is a strategic plus fighting game that focuses on the Vikings battlefield. You must defend your land and kingdoms from the Vikings. There are two modes of the game: Normal and Hard mode. One of the exciting parts of the game is to guide your island’s people to evacuate the land so that Vikings can’t attack them. To survive this battle, you need to plan well so that you can protect the houses and your property. If you survive this attack, then you will earn coins and new commanders to your army. Bad North is one of the best fighting games to enjoy during Coronavirus Lockdown.

PUBG

PUBG is definitely one of the most popular mobile games ever to launch, and it has the numbers to prove it. The mobile version of the game is much more popular than the PC or console versions. In 2018, PUBG topped the list of Best Game and Fan Favorite Game. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds have separate player bases, and hundreds and millions of players around the world are playing it. According to a report of Research Firm Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile downloads more than 240 million times by users from all over the world. The game earns more than $113 million through microtransactions. PUBG is one of the best fighting games to enjoy during Coronavirus Lockdown.

Injustice 2

Injustice 2 is a fighting video game that inspires from the DC Universe. The game publishes by Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and develops by Nether Realm. Injustice 2 is a sequel to 2013’s Injustice: God’s among us. Initially, the game releases for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The storyline of Injustice 2 centers upon Batman who wants to restore the society after the fall of Superman’s regime. Two villains in Injustice 2 stops Batman from restoring society. These supervillain groups are ‘The Society’ and alien ‘Brainiac.’ The Injustice 2 is positively acclaim by critics for its microtransaction systems, character customization, story presentation, the mechanics of gameplay, and affluence of in-game content.