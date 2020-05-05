Best flagship smartphones available in India right now

Smartphone makers are once again ready to start shipping devices to consumers. After April, which went without any sales due to lockdown, every major smartphone brand seems more than prepared. One segment that seems more prepared than the other is the flagship market. Xiaomi is set to launch its Mi 10 5G on May 8. Motorola is set to follow suit with the Edge+ series in the coming weeks. The OnePlus 8 Series will finally be available while the second generation iPhone SE will be in the eyes of consumers as well. If you are in the market for a new flagship smartphone, these are the best right now. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G to launch in India; pre-orders start on May 8

Apple iPhone 11

Even six months after its global launch in September last year, the iPhone 11 remains the default iPhone for a lot of consumers. After the GST rate hike, the iPhone 11 starts at Rs 68,300 but you can't argue against it. While it costs a premium, it delivers in a way that most Android flagships cannot. At the heart of iPhone 11 is Apple A13 Bionic chip, the fastest mobile processor on any smartphone right now. While there is enough RAM to keep this phone ticking for a few years, the 64GB base storage might be too little for a lot of users. With dual 12-megapixel cameras for regular and ultrawide pictures, the iPhone 11 offers best camera experience. The video recording on the iPhone 11 is second to none. falls short is with the 12-megapixel selfie camera. The 6.1-inch LCD display is good but not as good as the OLED panel seen on Android phones. It supports fast charging but Apple only bundles a 5W charger. Apple iPhone 11 is ideal for those who can overlook small caveats for rich user experience.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro is not the flagship killer but instead, it is the real flagship this year. It comes with a flagship price tag and starts at Rs 54,999. The showstopper here is the 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is 10-bit, which means it can produce over a billion colors. It gets top of the line hardware with Snapdragon 865 chipset, Adreno 650 graphics, 5G, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is also IP68 water and dust resistant and supports 30W fast wireless charging. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor and 4,510mAh battery. The camera is still a hit and miss situation. It has a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. It also gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera. We will have a full review of this smartphone as soon as it becomes available for purchase post lockdown.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

How do you go big in the flagship smartphone market? If you are Samsung, the answer is by launching the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung's proof of concept flagship for this year. It has a number of industry firsts including components that will appear on other devices soon. The first such component is the huge 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and center punch-hole design. The second element is the 108-megapixel main camera. It is paired with a 48-megapixel periscope lens for upto 100x zoom, a 12-megapixel ultra wide lens and a 3D ToF sensor for depth. At the front, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 40-megapixel camera, which can be dubbed as one of the best selfie cameras yet. In India, Samsung is using Exynos 990 chipset. It is a flagship processor but pales in comparison to Snapdragon 865 or Apple A13 Bionic. There is a 5,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging and IP68 certification.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max

The iPhone 11 is the default iPhone for most consumers but the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max are the ones to buy. These are the best iPhone models that Apple has to offer right now. With the Pro models, Apple just heard what consumers wanted and delivered their wishlist. They are thicker than their predecessors and thus offer a bigger and longer lasting battery. They come in 5.8-inch or 6.5-inch screen size and use Apple A13 Bionic with more RAM at their disposal. Performance is a piece of cake here. The imaging experience is versatile thanks to the addition of a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are available starting from Rs 1,06,600 and Rs 1,17,100 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S20 or S20+

Starting at Rs 70,500 and Rs 77,900 respectively, the Galaxy S20 and S20+ are much more affordable than S20 Ultra. They feature a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch displays, Exynos 990 chipset in India, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. They feature a reliable 12-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. The Galaxy S20+ also gets a 3D ToF sensor. They both feature a 10-megapixel selfie camera, 25W fast charging, IP68 rating and wireless charging. The Galaxy S20 has a 4,000mAh battery while S20+ gets a 4,500mAh battery.

Conclusion

The flagship smartphone market is not big in terms of sales in India. However, the devices in this category are the ones most consumers aspire to buy. It is in fact missing out on devices like the Google Pixel 4 XL, Huawei Mate 30 Series and Huawei P40 Series. Huawei hinted at launching the P40 Pro in India soon. Till the time we get new devices, the iPhone 11 series is clearly the best here with top shelf hardware, impressive camera and reliable software. Samsung, however, is knocking on the door of Apple with its best hardware yet. OnePlus, on the other hand, is hoping to catch them by offering premium hardware at a cost that edges these giants.