Best Free Antivirus for Windows 10 in 2020

Best Antivirus for Windows 10 in 2020

Check Out Best Free Antivirus for Windows 10 with features and specifications

  • Updated: February 18, 2020 12:27 PM IST

Check out the Best Free Antivirus Software for Windows 10 in 2020. Malware designs in such a way that it can harm your computer through viruses, spyware, Trojan horses, and worms. This Malware can steal, encrypt, or delete your computer’s activity without your permission. Malware is also responsible for hijacking and altering the core computer functioning. That’s why nowadays we have Best Antivirus available for android and Windows 10.

Explore some of the best free antiviruses for Windows 10:

Kaspersky Antivirus

The Kaspersky Antivirus is one of the best free Antivirus, which is easy to use with an accurate and reliable engine. Kaspersky free antivirus is available for all Microsoft Windows and macOS users. It has features of removing worms, trojans, adware, spyware, viruses, and keyloggers. This Antivirus includes real-time protection and detection of malicious tools and auto-dialers. Kaspersky Free Antivirus and Security suite products include banking protection, password management, coverage for your windows, Mac, and mobile devices, and parental control. Other features also include Data Protection, Data Backup, Restricting and logging user activity. 

Panda Antivirus

Another name in the best free Antivirus is Panda Antivirus, which saves your system or mobile from Malware and Spyware. These features include protection against spyware, protection against unknown threats, remote access, safe browsing, backup copies, USB vaccine, Anti-Spam filter, Identity Protection, protection against vulnerabilities, Firewall, and Multimedia or gaming mode. Panda Antivirus includes services for both Business and Home users. The higher plan of Panda Free Antivirus gets you to devise optimization, unlimited VPN, call blocker and many more.

Windows Defender

Windows Defender

Windows 10 came with an inbuilt free Antivirus known as Windows Defender and is primarily known as the Microsoft Security Essential at the time of Windows 7. This antivirus software also combines a wide range of features, including automatic and on-demanding scanning of malicious files. Other features include pure firewall, blocking dangerous URLs, and exploit protection. One of the benefits of having Windows Defender is that it is inbuilt and integrated. It is also easy to manage the app’s virus protection and firewall protection in the Windows defender.

Trend Micro Antivirus

Among all the top mentioned Best Free Antivirus for Windows 10, Trend Micro Antivirus may not include within the top-rated names of Antivirus. Still, it surely offers some of the essential features that can save your system from Malware and Spyware attacks. Same as above mentioned Antiviruses, Trend Micro Antivirus is available and support Android, IOS, MAC, and Windows. If you choose the premium Trend Micro Security, you will get extra added features that can protect your system from Ransomware. These features also include Wireless Network Validation, PC tuning and Cleanup, Online Data Backup, Security Programs for mobile devices, and Remote file and folder permission control.

Malwarebytes Premium

Malwarebytes Premium is a popular name in the Antivirus industry, and it offers security against threats, Malware, infected sites, and Ransomware. Besides these features, Malwarebytes Premium includes a scan scheduler that performs a comprehensive scan of your system even when you are not using your computers. With the help of anti-rootkit technology, Malwarebytes Premium also shields users from advanced threats. The software’s auto-scan features offer a proactive way to clean up a system. The Malwarebytes Hyper Scan Mode also helps in scanning your computer in a much quicker and efficient way.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 12:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 18, 2020 12:27 PM IST

