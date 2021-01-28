The S21 Ultra features a main 108-megapixel camera with a lens aperture of f/1.8. There’s a 10-megapixel zoom camera with 3x optical zoom and another 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 10X telescopic zoom. You also get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The main and zoom cameras support OIS system.

Best Gaming Mobile Phone in 2021 – The smartphone in India is not just based for calling or messaging, now the smartphone manufacturers are launching mobile phones that are best for playing high-end games. Companies like Samsung, Apple, Asus, and some others are launching their smartphones keeping in mind the users who are fond of gaming. In these smartphones, you are offered a graphics card, more storage, and a strong processor with a great refreshed rate display, which makes your experience of playing games on the smartphone more spectacular and eye-catching. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series cannot update seamlessly like OnePlus, Xiaomi phones

Here’s the list of best gaming smartphone in 2021 in India –

Asus Rog Phone 3

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is one of the most powerful gaming smartphones that runs on Android 10 based on ROG UI 3. The company has given features like X Mode, Game Genie, Air Triggers, System Lightning, and Fan Speed. These features help to provide a better experience to users while playing high-end games like PUBG, FAUG, and Free Fire. The X mode in Asus Rog Phone 3 helps GPU to improve the performance during gaming. The ROG Phone 3 smartphone has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 30W Quick Charge 4.0 technology. The PowerMaster app given in this smartphone has multiple power saving and optimized charging modes.

Asus Rog Phone 3 comes with 12GB RAM and 128GB ROM which is priced at Rs 47,999 on Flipkart. The 8GB+128GB is available at Rs 43,999. Whereas, the 12GB+256GB is available at Rs 54,999. The phone has a special copper 3D vapor chamber so that the phone does not get hot while playing game. Apart from gaming, this phone is also a great device for daily use. Asus has upgraded the camera of the ROG Phone 3 smartphone to 64-megapixels. The primary camera sensor of this smartphone is Sony IMX686 with 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and 5-megapixel macro sensor.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T runs on Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 along with 6.55-inch Full HD Plus Fluid AMOLED display which gives an immersive gaming experience. The phone is equipped with up to 256 GB of storage with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 650 GPU for graphics and up to 12 GB of RAM. For connectivity in OnePlus 8T, 5G, 4G, dual band Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, GLONASS and USB Type-C charging port, and Bluetooth 5.1 is given.

Talking about the camera, it has a quad-camera setup in which the main camera is a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, while the second lens is a 16 megapixel IMX481 ultra-wide sensor, the third lens is a 5 megapixel macro and the fourth lens is 2 megapixels. For the selfie, it has a 16-megapixel camera. The phone has a 4500mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging. The company claims that the phone battery will be full in just 39 minutes.

iPhone 11

In the iPhone 11 series, the company has focused more on cameras and gaming. Apart from this, all iPhones 11 series are water and dust proof with IP68 rating. Talking about the specification, the iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch LCD i.e. liquid retina display. The phone has been introduced with iOS 13. The iPhone 11 supports a fast Face ID. There is a dual-camera setup in its back. Two cameras of 12–12 megapixels have been given in the back of the phone. The front of the iPhone 11 has a 12-megapixel camera. This phone is water resistant at 2 meters depth for 30 minutes. Apple claims that the iPhone 11 battery will last 1 hour longer than the iPhone XR which makes it a perfect gaming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra‘s 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,05,999. Its 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,16,999. Samsung has equipped its Galaxy S21 Ultra with best processor, display, camera setup, body, and looks. The company has powered Galaxy S21 Ultra with Exynos 2100 but one thing which lacks here is that you don’t have a micro-SD card to increase the storage. The smartphone comes with 12GB / 16GB RAM and 256GB / 512GB storage.

With IP68 dust and water resistance, this phone will get Android 11 based software. To support the entire gaming experience in Galaxy S21, 25W fast charging is provided with a 5000mAh battery along with 5G connectivity. The Gorilla Glass Victus on display is an upgraded version of Gorilla Glass Victus, Gorilla Glass-6.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD + AMOLED display with a density of 551 PPI and a refresh rate of 120Hz along with HDR10 +. It is one of the best gaming phone of 2021 to buy in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone comes with Exynos 990 SoC processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone’s storage cannot be increased. The phone has features like ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and NFC. This smartphone comes with One UI 2.5 Skin based on Android 10, which is equipped with many essential features. Samsung has given “Gorilla Glass Victus” with HDR10 + support and a small punch hole, which is part of the Infinity-O design in Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Talking about the feature, the company has given a refresh rate display up to 120Hz in this phone, which comes with 2K resolution support. However, the panel offers only FHD + resolution at 120Hz. With FHD + users get a refresh rate of 60Hz in the “Standard” mode while the “Adaptive” mode comes with a variable refresh rate.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The 128GB model of the iPhone 12 Pro Max can be purchased by Indian users for Rs 1,29,900 and the 256GB model for Rs 1,39,900. This smartphone will also be available in 512GB storage model and is priced at Rs 1,59,900. The iphone 12 Pro Max smartphone comes with 6.7-inch display support. The panel in the iPhone 12 Pro Max is OLED but the pixel resolution is 2778 X 1284 along with pixel density of 458 PPI. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a triple camera setup like the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro max has a 12MP triple rear camera setup. It has wide, ultra-wide and additional telephoto lenses. MagSafe wireless charging support will be available with this latest smartphone. Apple has launched iPhone 12 Pro Max as one of the best gaming phone in 2021 in India.