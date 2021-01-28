comscore Best gaming phone of 2021 in India to play FAUG, Free Fire online game and more
  • Home
  • Top Products
  • Best Gaming Phone of 2021 in India – Easy to Play FAUG, FREE FIRE, and Many More
News

Best Gaming Phone of 2021 in India – Easy to Play FAUG, FREE FIRE, and Many More

Top Products

Best Gaming Phone of 2021 to buy in India - Easy to play PUBG alternative FAUG, Free Fire many online mobile games. Check gaming smartphone price, specs, performance at BGR.in

  • Updated: January 28, 2021 5:24 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Camera

The S21 Ultra features a main 108-megapixel camera with a lens aperture of f/1.8. There’s a 10-megapixel zoom camera with 3x optical zoom and another 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 10X telescopic zoom. You also get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The main and zoom cameras support OIS system.

Best Gaming Mobile Phone in 2021 – The smartphone in India is not just based for calling or messaging, now the smartphone manufacturers are launching mobile phones that are best for playing high-end games. Companies like Samsung, Apple, Asus, and some others are launching their smartphones keeping in mind the users who are fond of gaming. In these smartphones, you are offered a graphics card, more storage, and a strong processor with a great refreshed rate display, which makes your experience of playing games on the smartphone more spectacular and eye-catching. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series cannot update seamlessly like OnePlus, Xiaomi phones

Here’s the list of best gaming smartphone in 2021 in India –

Asus Rog Phone 3

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is one of the most powerful gaming smartphones that runs on Android 10 based on ROG UI 3. The company has given features like X Mode, Game Genie, Air Triggers, System Lightning, and Fan Speed. These features help to provide a better experience to users while playing high-end games like PUBG, FAUG, and Free Fire. The X mode in Asus Rog Phone 3 helps GPU to improve the performance during gaming. The ROG Phone 3 smartphone has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 30W Quick Charge 4.0 technology. The PowerMaster app given in this smartphone has multiple power saving and optimized charging modes. Also Read - iPhone 12 series sells with discounts up to Rs 16,000 at Maple stores: How to avail the offers

Asus Rog Phone 3 comes with 12GB RAM and 128GB ROM which is priced at Rs 47,999 on Flipkart. The 8GB+128GB is available at Rs 43,999. Whereas, the 12GB+256GB is available at Rs 54,999. The phone has a special copper 3D vapor chamber so that the phone does not get hot while playing game. Apart from gaming, this phone is also a great device for daily use. Asus has upgraded the camera of the ROG Phone 3 smartphone to 64-megapixels. The primary camera sensor of this smartphone is Sony IMX686 with 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and 5-megapixel macro sensor. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in pictures: What’s it like for real?

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T runs on Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 along with 6.55-inch Full HD Plus Fluid AMOLED display which gives an immersive gaming experience. The phone is equipped with up to 256 GB of storage with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 650 GPU for graphics and up to 12 GB of RAM. For connectivity in OnePlus 8T, 5G, 4G, dual band Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, GLONASS and USB Type-C charging port, and Bluetooth 5.1 is given.

Talking about the camera, it has a quad-camera setup in which the main camera is a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, while the second lens is a 16 megapixel IMX481 ultra-wide sensor, the third lens is a 5 megapixel macro and the fourth lens is 2 megapixels. For the selfie, it has a 16-megapixel camera. The phone has a 4500mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging. The company claims that the phone battery will be full in just 39 minutes.

iPhone 11

In the iPhone 11 series, the company has focused more on cameras and gaming. Apart from this, all iPhones 11 series are water and dust proof with IP68 rating. Talking about the specification, the iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch LCD i.e. liquid retina display. The phone has been introduced with iOS 13. The iPhone 11 supports a fast Face ID. There is a dual-camera setup in its back. Two cameras of 12–12 megapixels have been given in the back of the phone. The front of the iPhone 11 has a 12-megapixel camera. This phone is water resistant at 2 meters depth for 30 minutes. Apple claims that the iPhone 11 battery will last 1 hour longer than the iPhone XR which makes it a perfect gaming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra‘s 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,05,999. Its 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,16,999. Samsung has equipped its Galaxy S21 Ultra with best processor, display, camera setup, body, and looks. The company has powered Galaxy S21 Ultra with Exynos 2100 but one thing which lacks here is that you don’t have a micro-SD card to increase the storage. The smartphone comes with 12GB / 16GB RAM and 256GB / 512GB storage.

With IP68 dust and water resistance, this phone will get Android 11 based software. To support the entire gaming experience in Galaxy S21, 25W fast charging is provided with a 5000mAh battery along with 5G connectivity. The Gorilla Glass Victus on display is an upgraded version of Gorilla Glass Victus, Gorilla Glass-6.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD + AMOLED display with a density of 551 PPI and a refresh rate of 120Hz along with HDR10 +. It is one of the best gaming phone of 2021 to buy in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone comes with Exynos 990 SoC processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone’s storage cannot be increased. The phone has features like ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and NFC. This smartphone comes with One UI 2.5 Skin based on Android 10, which is equipped with many essential features. Samsung has given “Gorilla Glass Victus” with HDR10 + support and a small punch hole, which is part of the Infinity-O design in Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Talking about the feature, the company has given a refresh rate display up to 120Hz in this phone, which comes with 2K resolution support. However, the panel offers only FHD + resolution at 120Hz. With FHD + users get a refresh rate of 60Hz in the “Standard” mode while the “Adaptive” mode comes with a variable refresh rate.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The 128GB model of the iPhone 12 Pro Max can be purchased by Indian users for Rs 1,29,900 and the 256GB model for Rs 1,39,900. This smartphone will also be available in 512GB storage model and is priced at Rs 1,59,900. The iphone 12 Pro Max smartphone comes with 6.7-inch display support. The panel in the iPhone 12 Pro Max is OLED but the pixel resolution is 2778 X 1284 along with pixel density of 458 PPI. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a triple camera setup like the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro max has a 12MP triple rear camera setup. It has wide, ultra-wide and additional telephoto lenses. MagSafe wireless charging support will be available with this latest smartphone. Apple has launched iPhone 12 Pro Max as one of the best gaming phone in 2021 in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 28, 2021 5:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 28, 2021 5:24 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11

68300

iOS 13
A13 Bionic SoC
Dual - 12MP + 12MP
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

105999

One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
Samsung Exynos 2100
108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp Web gets biometric authentication: Here's how to use
News
WhatsApp Web gets biometric authentication: Here's how to use
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A now getting stable MIUI 12 update in India

News

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A now getting stable MIUI 12 update in India

Realme X7, Poco M3, Redmi Note 10: Top mobile launches in India in Feb 2021

News

Realme X7, Poco M3, Redmi Note 10: Top mobile launches in India in Feb 2021

Realme X7, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02, and more: Smartphones to launch in India in Feb 2021

News

Realme X7, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02, and more: Smartphones to launch in India in Feb 2021

Samsung Galaxy A72 will get a feature that Galaxy S21 series missed

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A72 will get a feature that Galaxy S21 series missed

Apple's business doubled in India; 1.5 million iPhones shipped in Q4 2020

News

Apple's business doubled in India; 1.5 million iPhones shipped in Q4 2020

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

WhatsApp Web gets biometric authentication: Here's how to use

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A now getting stable MIUI 12 update in India

Realme X7, Poco M3, Redmi Note 10: Top mobile launches in India in Feb 2021

Realme X7, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02, and more: Smartphones to launch in India in Feb 2021

Samsung Galaxy A72 will get a feature that Galaxy S21 series missed

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

FAU-G first impressions: Is it a Indian PUBG Mobile rival?

Top 5 things to check for while buying a second-hand smartphone

How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro roundup: India upgrades, prices, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Gaming Phone of 2021 in India Play PUBG alternative FAUG, FREE FIRE and many more online games | BGR India

Top Products

Best Gaming Phone of 2021 in India Play PUBG alternative FAUG, FREE FIRE and many more online games | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S21 series cannot update seamlessly like OnePlus, Xiaomi phones

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 series cannot update seamlessly like OnePlus, Xiaomi phones
Apple iPhone 12 series with discounts up to Rs 16,000 at Maple stores

Deals

Apple iPhone 12 series with discounts up to Rs 16,000 at Maple stores
Flipkart Big Savings Days sale goes live: Top 5 smartphones deals

Deals

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale goes live: Top 5 smartphones deals
This is the best time to buy iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 mini

Deals

This is the best time to buy iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 mini

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 10 और Redmi Note 10 Pro से जल्द उठेगा पर्दा, लॉन्च से पहले डिटेल लीक

WhatsApp Web यूजर के लिए जल्द आएगा बायोमैट्रिक फीचर, चैटिंग होगी और भी सिक्योर

Infinix Smart 5 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 13MP का कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी

iPhone 12 Pro Max से ज्यादा कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Sony Xperia Pro 5G, जानें क्या है खास?

PUBG Mobile India launch Update: पबजी की वापसी की फिर जगी उम्मीद, जानें वजह

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?
FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

News

WhatsApp Web gets biometric authentication: Here's how to use
News
WhatsApp Web gets biometric authentication: Here's how to use
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A now getting stable MIUI 12 update in India

News

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A now getting stable MIUI 12 update in India
Realme X7, Poco M3, Redmi Note 10: Top mobile launches in India in Feb 2021

News

Realme X7, Poco M3, Redmi Note 10: Top mobile launches in India in Feb 2021
Realme X7, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02, and more: Smartphones to launch in India in Feb 2021

News

Realme X7, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02, and more: Smartphones to launch in India in Feb 2021
Samsung Galaxy A72 will get a feature that Galaxy S21 series missed

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A72 will get a feature that Galaxy S21 series missed

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers