Best Laptops Under Rs 30,000 to buy in India: Lenovo, HP, and more
Best Laptops Under Rs 30,000 to buy in India: Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer, Asus and more

If you are looking for a laptop under Rs 30,000 then there are plenty of options offering either a 14-inch or a 15-inch display. Here is a look at top options from Acer, Asus, HP, Dell and Lenovo.

  • Updated: September 9, 2019 1:23 PM IST
Computers as a category might not be as exciting as smartphone segment. However, when it comes to getting things done, you always reach out to a computer. And if you want portability then look no further than laptops. If you are a student or a professional then there a lot of options to look at in the market. If you have a budget under Rs 30,000 then here is a look at ten laptops that you should consider buying right now.

Lenovo Ideapad S145

It is important to note that you won’t get top of the class performance in this price segment. However, these laptops will still do the trick for activities like web browsing, project documentation and other web-based activities. The Lenovo Ideapad S145 is a premium looking laptop that is priced under Rs 23,000 in the country. On Amazon India, the AMD A6 powered model is available for Rs 22,990. You can even opt for Intel Pentium Gold model available for Rs 23,090 via Flipkart. The laptop weighs 1.85kg, comes with 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage and runs Windows 10 Home.

Dell Inspiron 3567

Dell has built a reputation for building trustworthy laptops across price segment. The Inspiron 3567 with 7th generation Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage is available for Rs 28,990. It is available via Amazon India and features a 15.6-inch Full HD display. The laptop is on the heavier side, weighing 2.5kg and it runs Windows 10 Home Edition with Microsoft Office support.

HP 15

HP 15 is another AMD-powered laptop worth considering in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment. It is available with AMD E2 processor for Rs 22,490 on Amazon India. It comes with a 15.6-inch HD ready display, dual-core AMD E2-9000e processor, 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage. It weighs 2kg and has integrated Radeon R2 graphics. The 7th Core i3 variant of the same model is available for Rs 33,490 from Flipkart.

Acer Aspire 3

You cannot find a laptop as cheap as the Aspire 3 from Acer. The Intel Gold powered laptop is available on Flipkart for Rs 19,490. But you should instead pick the 7th generation Core i3 model available via Amazon India for Rs 25,544. It offers a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage and runs Windows 10.

Asus X540UA

Among the laptops available in the price point, Asus X540UA might seem attractive. The laptop is available for Rs 26,990 via Flipkart. It has a 15.6-inch HD display, silver gradient finish, weighs 2kg and comes pre-installed with Windows 10.

Lenovo Ideapad 330S

Lenovo is the undisputed leader in the laptop market. It offers laptops across all price segments with Ideapad catering to the sub-Rs 50,000 price segment. If you don’t want a 15.6-inch laptop then Ideapad 330S is something you should look at. It has a 14-inch HD display, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home and weighs 1.6kg. It is available for Rs 28,980 on Amazon India.

HP 14q

Another 14-inch laptop worth considering is the 14q from HP. The laptop is available for Rs 26,490 and is powered by 7th generation Intel Core i3 processor. It comes with 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage and runs DOS. You can get Windows by paying around Rs 4,000 extra. It is a considerably lightweight laptop that weighs less than 1.5kg.

Dell Vostro 15

Dell Vostro 15 is available for Rs 27,990 on Flipkart. The laptop comes with 7th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage and runs Windows 10 Home. It weighs 2.18kg and comes bundled with Microsoft Office. The laptop is offered in black color variant and is available with no-cost EMI starting at Rs 2,333 per month.

Asus VivoBook 15 X510UA

Asus VivoBook 15 X510UA is available on Amazon India for Rs 29,990. The VivoBook 15 X510UA comes with 15.6-inch Full HD display, 7th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD and Windows 10. The laptop weighs 1.70kg and comes with integrated graphics.

Acer Chromebook 11

If you are someone who is going to spend all of your time with active internet connection then Chromebook would make a good choice. The Acer Chromebook 11 is available for Rs 29,999 on Amazon India and is a tiny Chrome OS device. It offers a 11.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The laptop uses Google’s cloud ecosystem to power applications.

  • Published Date: September 9, 2019 1:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 9, 2019 1:23 PM IST

