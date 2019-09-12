comscore Best Laptops Under Rs 40,000 to buy in India: Microsoft, Lenovo and more
  • Home
  • Top Products
  • Best Laptops Under Rs 40,000 to buy in India: Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Lenovo and more
News

Best Laptops Under Rs 40,000 to buy in India: Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Lenovo and more

Top Products

From Microsoft Surface Go to laptops from Dell, Lenovo, HP and others. Here is a look at best laptops you can buy under Rs 40,000 in India right now.

  • Published: September 12, 2019 5:50 PM IST
Microsoft Surface Go Review Design

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

We helped you choose best laptop under Rs 30,000 this week. These laptops were aimed at students looking for a budget laptop. However, it seems some of you can stretch your budget by another Rs 10,000, which could get a more powerful machine. So, if you have a budget under Rs 40,000 then here is a look at ten laptops that you should consider buying right now.

Lenovo Ideapad S340

Lenovo is the unsung hero in the Indian laptop market and that too for a good measure. The company offers a wide range of laptop options across price points. Whether you are looking for an entry-level model or a premium one, there is a Lenovo for every person. If your budget is under Rs 40,000 then you should first look at Lenovo Ideapad S340.

The Ideapad S340 from Lenovo powered by 8th generation Intel Core i3 processor is available for Rs 37,480 on Amazon India. On Flipkart, it is even cheaper and available for Rs 37,390. The laptop comes with a 14-inch Full HD LED display, 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage and Windows 10 Home. The platinum grey colored model weighs around 1.6kg and comes with a one year onsite warranty.

Microsoft Surface Go Review: The 'Real' Netbook

Also Read

Microsoft Surface Go Review: The 'Real' Netbook

Microsoft Surface Go

If you are in the lookout for a tablet that can easily transform into a laptop then look no further than Microsoft Surface Go. It is available for Rs 38,927 on Amazon India. It has a 10-inch display, Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y CPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It runs Windows 10 Home in S mode and relies on integrated graphics.

HP 15

HP 15 powered by AMD is available under Rs 30,000 but if you opt for 7th generation Core i3 then it costs Rs 33,490 on Flipkart. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage. HP 15Q-DS0026TU laptop weighs 2kg and costs Rs 35,990.

Dell Inspiron 3567

Dell is a brand that needs no recognition and is often liked by students and professionals. While its XPS lineup falls in the premium category, the Inspiron is its mid-range product segment. The Inspiron 3567 with 7th generation Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage is available for Rs 34,900. The difference between this model and once suggested in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment is mainly in memory. It is available via Amazon India and features a 15.6-inch Full HD display. The laptop is on the heavier side, weighing 2.5kg and it runs Windows 10 Home Edition with Microsoft Office support.

Best Laptops Under Rs 30,000 to buy in India: Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer, Asus and more

Also Read

Best Laptops Under Rs 30,000 to buy in India: Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer, Asus and more

Acer Aspire 3

This is another pick from our previous guide but this time, it has got really competitive specifications under the hood. The Acer Aspire 3 with 8th generation Core i3, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage is available for Rs 39,990 from Flipkart. It offers a 15.6-inch Full HD display and runs Windows 10. It also comes with a 7th generation Core i3 available via Amazon India for Rs 25,544.

Lenovo Ideapad 330S

Another laptop worth looking at from Lenovo is the Ideapad 330S. As the name implies, the laptop is a minor update to Ideapad 330. The best part of Ideapad 330S is that it has a smaller 14-inch display and comes with 8th generation Intel Core i3 processor. Available for Rs 35,990, it offers 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, runs Windows 10 Home and weighs 1.6kg. The laptop is now available for purchase via Flipkart.

Asus VivoBook X407UA

Asus VivoBook X407UA is another 14-inch laptop available for Rs 39,990 on Amazon India. It comes equipped with 8th generation Core i5-8250U processor, which makes it a better bet than Core i3 models. It offers 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage, Windows 10 and integrated graphics. The laptop weighs just 1.55kg and comes in starry grey color.

Best gaming laptops available in India under Rs 50,000

Also Read

Best gaming laptops available in India under Rs 50,000

HP 14q

Another 14-inch laptop that we recommend is the HP 14 available for Rs 32,990 from Amazon India as part of a limited time deal. The laptop is powered by 7th generation Intel Core i3 processor. It comes with 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage and runs Windows 10. The HP 14q-cs0019TU is a lightweight machine that will be an upgrade over its DOS running sibling.

Asus VivoBook 15 X510UA

Asus VivoBook 15 X505ZA- EJ274T is a considerably lightweight laptop that weighs only 1.6kg. It is available on Amazon India for Rs 35,190. The laptop comes with 15.6-inch Full HD display, AMD Quad Core R5-2500 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD and Windows 10. The laptop weighs 1.70kg and comes with AMD Radeon graphics.

Lenovo Ideapad S145

We recommend Lenovo Ideapad S145 equipped with Intel Pentium Gold or AMD A6 in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment. However, if you stretch your budget then you can get the laptop with 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor. This model is available for Rs 37,398 on Amazon India. The laptop weighs 1.85kg and it comes with 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage and runs Windows 10 Home.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 12, 2019 5:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Gionee launches Smart ‘Life’ Watch at Rs 2,999 on Flipkart
News
Gionee launches Smart ‘Life’ Watch at Rs 2,999 on Flipkart
EA Sports just confirmed the FIFA 20 music playlist

Gaming

EA Sports just confirmed the FIFA 20 music playlist

TRAI says new MNP fee will be effective from September 30

News

TRAI says new MNP fee will be effective from September 30

Huawei M-series tablet to launch in India this month

News

Huawei M-series tablet to launch in India this month

Realme 10,000mAh power bank, Realme Wireless Buds teased

News

Realme 10,000mAh power bank, Realme Wireless Buds teased

Most Popular

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Google Pixel 4 video reveals Pixel Themes, Screen Attention and more

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus with 128GB storage now available for purchase

Gionee launches Smart ‘Life’ Watch at Rs 2,999 on Flipkart

TRAI says new MNP fee will be effective from September 30

Huawei M-series tablet to launch in India this month

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Laptops Under Rs 40,000 to buy in India

Top Products

Best Laptops Under Rs 40,000 to buy in India
Motorola Smart TV first look image; full range launching in India on September 16

News

Motorola Smart TV first look image; full range launching in India on September 16
Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow

News

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow
Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note sale in India today

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note sale in India today
Lenovo K10 Note Review

Review

Lenovo K10 Note Review

हिंदी समाचार

Realme XT स्मार्टफोन कल होगा लॉन्च, 64MP का होगा कैमरा

Chandrayaan 2: नोबेल मेडलिस्ट ने कहा, विक्रम मून लैंडर समस्या को सही कर लेगा ISRO

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 vs Amazon Great Indian Festival: दीवाली सेल में कौन है बेस्ट

Vivo Z1x कल पहली बार सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और सेल ऑफर्स

Spectra ने पेश किया अनलिमिटेड डाटा के साथ 1 Gbps स्पीड वाला ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान, जानें कीमत और डिटेल्स


News

Google Pixel 4 video reveals Pixel Themes, Screen Attention and more
News
Google Pixel 4 video reveals Pixel Themes, Screen Attention and more
Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus with 128GB storage now available for purchase

News

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus with 128GB storage now available for purchase
Gionee launches Smart ‘Life’ Watch at Rs 2,999 on Flipkart

News

Gionee launches Smart ‘Life’ Watch at Rs 2,999 on Flipkart
TRAI says new MNP fee will be effective from September 30

News

TRAI says new MNP fee will be effective from September 30
Huawei M-series tablet to launch in India this month

News

Huawei M-series tablet to launch in India this month