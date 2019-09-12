We helped you choose best laptop under Rs 30,000 this week. These laptops were aimed at students looking for a budget laptop. However, it seems some of you can stretch your budget by another Rs 10,000, which could get a more powerful machine. So, if you have a budget under Rs 40,000 then here is a look at ten laptops that you should consider buying right now.

Lenovo Ideapad S340

Lenovo is the unsung hero in the Indian laptop market and that too for a good measure. The company offers a wide range of laptop options across price points. Whether you are looking for an entry-level model or a premium one, there is a Lenovo for every person. If your budget is under Rs 40,000 then you should first look at Lenovo Ideapad S340.

The Ideapad S340 from Lenovo powered by 8th generation Intel Core i3 processor is available for Rs 37,480 on Amazon India. On Flipkart, it is even cheaper and available for Rs 37,390. The laptop comes with a 14-inch Full HD LED display, 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage and Windows 10 Home. The platinum grey colored model weighs around 1.6kg and comes with a one year onsite warranty.

Microsoft Surface Go

If you are in the lookout for a tablet that can easily transform into a laptop then look no further than Microsoft Surface Go. It is available for Rs 38,927 on Amazon India. It has a 10-inch display, Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y CPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It runs Windows 10 Home in S mode and relies on integrated graphics.

HP 15

HP 15 powered by AMD is available under Rs 30,000 but if you opt for 7th generation Core i3 then it costs Rs 33,490 on Flipkart. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage. HP 15Q-DS0026TU laptop weighs 2kg and costs Rs 35,990.

Dell Inspiron 3567

Dell is a brand that needs no recognition and is often liked by students and professionals. While its XPS lineup falls in the premium category, the Inspiron is its mid-range product segment. The Inspiron 3567 with 7th generation Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage is available for Rs 34,900. The difference between this model and once suggested in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment is mainly in memory. It is available via Amazon India and features a 15.6-inch Full HD display. The laptop is on the heavier side, weighing 2.5kg and it runs Windows 10 Home Edition with Microsoft Office support.

Acer Aspire 3

This is another pick from our previous guide but this time, it has got really competitive specifications under the hood. The Acer Aspire 3 with 8th generation Core i3, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage is available for Rs 39,990 from Flipkart. It offers a 15.6-inch Full HD display and runs Windows 10. It also comes with a 7th generation Core i3 available via Amazon India for Rs 25,544.

Lenovo Ideapad 330S

Another laptop worth looking at from Lenovo is the Ideapad 330S. As the name implies, the laptop is a minor update to Ideapad 330. The best part of Ideapad 330S is that it has a smaller 14-inch display and comes with 8th generation Intel Core i3 processor. Available for Rs 35,990, it offers 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, runs Windows 10 Home and weighs 1.6kg. The laptop is now available for purchase via Flipkart.

Asus VivoBook X407UA

Asus VivoBook X407UA is another 14-inch laptop available for Rs 39,990 on Amazon India. It comes equipped with 8th generation Core i5-8250U processor, which makes it a better bet than Core i3 models. It offers 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage, Windows 10 and integrated graphics. The laptop weighs just 1.55kg and comes in starry grey color.

HP 14q

Another 14-inch laptop that we recommend is the HP 14 available for Rs 32,990 from Amazon India as part of a limited time deal. The laptop is powered by 7th generation Intel Core i3 processor. It comes with 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage and runs Windows 10. The HP 14q-cs0019TU is a lightweight machine that will be an upgrade over its DOS running sibling.

Asus VivoBook 15 X510UA

Asus VivoBook 15 X505ZA- EJ274T is a considerably lightweight laptop that weighs only 1.6kg. It is available on Amazon India for Rs 35,190. The laptop comes with 15.6-inch Full HD display, AMD Quad Core R5-2500 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD and Windows 10. The laptop weighs 1.70kg and comes with AMD Radeon graphics.

Lenovo Ideapad S145

We recommend Lenovo Ideapad S145 equipped with Intel Pentium Gold or AMD A6 in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment. However, if you stretch your budget then you can get the laptop with 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor. This model is available for Rs 37,398 on Amazon India. The laptop weighs 1.85kg and it comes with 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage and runs Windows 10 Home.