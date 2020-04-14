Video calling and chatting has become an important factor in purchasing mobile phones. To make it easier for you, we have listed best mobile phones for video calling and video chat. It is an evident fact that video chats deliver emotions and feelings more than text messages. The front facing camera with perfect quality allow us to talk to our loved ones and share our feelings. Also Read - Video Call: Best Video calling Apps during Coronavirus Outbreak

Here are the best mobile phones for video calling and video chat:

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 features a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, water-drop styled notch. and DCI-P3 color profile support. Like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with an Octa-core CPU and Adreno 640 GPU. The top of the line variant for the device comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage with UFS 3.0 protocol. The device comes with Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.5 out of the box. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series will get video calling feature soon: Check specifications

On camera front, the rear comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture., OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and a dual LED flash unit. The front gets a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. These features make OnePlus 7 one of the best mobiles for video calling and video chat. It is one of the best video calling mobiles. Also Read - WhatsApp Group Video calling, Group Voice calling now rolling out to everyone; here's everything to know

iPhone 7 Plus

The Apple iPhone 7 Plus features a 5.5-inch full HD LED display with 1920×1080-pixel resolution at 401 ppi. It runs iOS 10 out-of-the-box, and is powered by Apple’s 64-bit A10 Fusion quad-core processor. The smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup, featuring wide-angle and telephoto lenses. The wide-angle lens comes with ƒ/1.8 aperture while the telephoto lens comes with ƒ/2.8 aperture. It also comes with optical image stabilization, and supports optical zoom at 2x and digital zoom up to 10x. The phone supports 4K video recording at 30 fps. It has a 7-megapixel front camera with 1080p HD video recording support. The iPhone 7 Plus is rated to deliver backup of up to 21 hours on 3G and up to 16 days on standby. The iPhone 7 Plus comes with IP67 certification making it water and dust resistant.

Huawei P30 Pro

The Huawei P30 Pro flaunts a 6.47-inch display, running at Full HD+ resolution of 2340x1080pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. To offer a near full-screen experience, it features a tiny dewdrop notch at the top. Under the hood is Huawei’s latest Kirin 980 SoC. The 7nm chipset with support for dual-NPU is there along with the Mate 20 series. The smartphone comes in three variants – 8GB RAM and 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging technology. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor and support for face unlock. Connectivity options like dual-SIM card slots with dual-VoLTE support are present. On the software front, the new smartphones run Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1. These features make Huawei P30 Pro as one of the best mobiles for video calling and video chat.

Google Pixel 3

The Google Pixel 3 features a 5.5-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone powers by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with an octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB storage options. In the photography department, the Pixel 3 comes with 12.2-megapixel camera at the back, and a dual camera setup on the front, each of 8-megapixel resolution. The smartphone has a 2,915mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging feature. It is one of the best video calling phones.

Samsung S10 Plus

Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ is the tenth-anniversary flagship smartphone from Samsung which flaunts a 6.4-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display running at a resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixel, the pixel density of 526ppi, and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Galaxy S10 runs by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC or Samsung Exynos 9820 octa-core SoC, depending on the region. The chipset has 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB/1TB of internal storage. In the software department, the smartphone runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, with Samsung’s new OneUI on top. Armed with a 4,100mAh battery and support for reverse fast charging, wireless fast charging, connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots with 4G VoLTE, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C.