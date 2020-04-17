We have compile the list of best mobiles under 15,000 to play high-end games. Game lovers never want to settle less when it comes to choose a mobile which is compatible for gaming experience. Also Read - Cold Front Survival or Arctic mode is now live on PUBG Mobile

Best mobiles under 15,000 to play high-end games:

Realme 2 Pro

The Realme 2 Pro has a waterdrop display notch design and is made of a strong metal body. The phone has a glass back panel, while the front has 2.5D front glass. The phone has a selfie camera and earpiece in the front. On the lower edge, the handset has features such as speaker, a micro-USB port, microphone and 3.5mm audio jack. To give power to the handset, Realme has given a battery of 3500mAh capacity. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2. Light and distance sensors, acceleration sensors, gyroscopes and geomagnetic sensors are also provided in Realme 2 Pro. It is one of the best mobiles under 15000 to play high-end games.

The user interface of Realme 2 Pro is also easy and clean. It is easy to navigate and does not install any kind of unnecessary apps in the phone. With Snapdragon 660 processor and 8 GB RAM, multitasking in the phone is easy. High-end games like PUBG run smoothly on both medium and high settings in the phone. It is fun to play the game with graphics acceleration and no disturbance setting. Whenever you download a new game on the phone, Game Space recognizes it in terms of optimized gaming experience. The 64 GB Realme 2 Pro is available in 11,490 on Flipkart.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has 6.3 inches and 1080 x 2340 pixels display, which has an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. It has 4.0 RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage, which can be increased to Yes Up to 256 GB via microSD card. This Xiaomi handset runs on Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system and has a 4000 mAh battery to power the handset. has gone. The phone has Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) processor and has Adreno Adreno 612 GPU. If you are looking for best mobiles under 15000 to play high-end games, then Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of them.

Talking about the camera, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a camera setup with aperture F2.0 with 20.0 megapixel primary and 48 MP + 5 MP megapixel secondary sensor. Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope sensors are also provided in this device. Talking about connectivity features, the phone supports 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G. Apart from this, there are also features like GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and OTG.

Honor 8 X

Honor 8X has a 5.5-inch Full HD Plus Notch display. The phone has Kirin 710 processor, GPU Turbo for gaming, 4 GB and 6 GB RAM and storage up to 64 GB and 128 GB which can be increased to 400 GB. This phone is available in 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, 64 GB storage variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM. It is one of the best mobiles under 15000 to play high-end games. The body of the phone is glass. Two SIM cards and one memory card can be used simultaneously in the phone.

Talking about the Honor 8X camera, it has a 20 + 2 megapixel dual rear camera, while the front camera is 16 megapixels. AI support and Face Unlock is available with both cameras. The phone has a 3750 mAh battery and dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 3.5mm headphone jack is available for connectivity. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor.

Motorola One Power

Motorola One Power has Android Oreo 8.1 and updated Android Pie 9.0. It has 6.2-inch Full HD Plus LCD Max Vision display with an aspect ratio of 19: 9. Apart from this, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 processor is available in the phone, Adreno 509 GPU for graphics, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage, which can be increased to 256 GB. Motorola One Power has dual rear camera setup. It is one of the best mobiles under 15000 to play high-end games. The primary sensor is 16 megapixels and the secondary sensor is 5 megapixels. The front panel has a 12-megapixel sensor. The battery is 5000 mAh. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 AC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. The fingerprint sensor is on the back of the phone.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 has 6.08 inches and 720 x 1560 pixels display, which has an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. It has 4.0 RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage, which can be increased up to 256 GB via microSD card. This handset of Xiaomi runs on Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system and has a 4030 mAh battery to power the handset. has gone. The phone has Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) processor and has been given Adreno 610 GPU.

Talking about the camera, Mi A2 has a camera setup with aperture F2.0 with 32.0 megapixel primary and 48 MP + 8MP + 2MP megapixel secondary sensor. Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope sensors are also present in this device. Talking about connectivity features, the phone supports 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G. Apart from this, there are also features like GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and OTG.