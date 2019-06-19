comscore Best mobile under Rs 8000 in India you can buy in June 2019
Best mobiles under Rs 8000 in India: Redmi Go, Realme C2, Galaxy M10, Infinix Smart 3 Plus

If you're looking for best mobile phones under Rs 8,000 there are a lot of options to choose from. You choose from Asus, Samsung, Nokia or Realme smartphones. These smartphones are perfect for first time buyers and the ones looking for a secondary phone.

  • Updated: June 19, 2020 5:29 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Go (11)

There is no denying the fact that India is a price sensitive market. As a result, there are quite a list of affordable options available. From the likes of Samsung, Nokia, Realme and Asus, here’s our list of the best mobiles under Rs 8000 in India. These smartphones cater to different users, right from the ones who are buying their very first smartphone, to the ones that are looking for a secondary phone. All the phones in our list feature Android OS, and support 4G LTE. Here is the list of Best Phone under 8000 in India.  Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in August 2019; Realme 5, HTC Wildfire X, LG W30 and more

Xiaomi Redmi Go

The Redmi Go is the most affordable smartphone from Xiaomi. Moreover, it’s designed for first time smartphone buyers. The Xiaomi Redmi Go runs Android Go (Oreo) OS. Lastly, it’s available for Rs 4,499 and comes with 1GB RAM + 8GB storage. Besides, there is one more variant with 16GB storage and it can be purchased for Rs 4,799. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in July 2019: Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Phantom 9, Galaxy M30 and more

Realme C2

The Realme C2 is an interesting smartphone with diamond cut design, 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras and more. In addition, the smartphone supports AI face unlock feature. It runs on Android Pie with Color OS skin on top. The smartphone is available for Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM + 16GB model. Besides, it has an additional variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for Rs 7,999. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review: A reliable, value for money offering

Xiaomi Redmi 7

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 was recently launched in India. Its base model is available for Rs 7,999 and comes with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. In addition, there is a variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage available for Rs 8,999. In other words, the smartphone offers great value for money with its Snapdragon 632 SoC, 6.26-inch display, 4,000mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M10

This is the most affordable offering from Samsung. Sold online exclusively via Amazon India, the Samsung Galaxy M10 is available for Rs 7,990. For the price, you get 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. In addition, the phone also comes with dual rear cameras, a waterdrop style notched display and more. In summary, it’s a well put package by the company making it to the best mobiles under Rs 8000.

Samsung Galaxy A10

While the Galaxy M10 is available online, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy A10 both online and offline. It is available for Rs 7,990 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. Besides, the specifications are nearly identical with the Galaxy M10. Moreover, it also includes dual rear cameras, and a waterdrop style notched display making it an interesting product from the Samsung stable.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Admittedly a year old, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 is still in the reckoning. With a starting price of Rs 7,999, the phone still offers value for money. In addition, you get 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and a massive 5,000mAh battery. Besides, a powerful Snapdragon 636 SoC among other features putting it on the list of best mobiles under Rs 8000. Lastly, you can buy the phone online from Flipkart.

Nokia 2.2

HMD Global recently launched the Nokia 2.2 smartphone in India for Rs 6,999 (2GB RAM). In addition, there is a higher model that offers 3GB RAM for Rs 7,999. It comes with near stock Android Pie OS with Android One program. Besides, it’s a compact smartphone with a 5.71-inch display, with a single 13-megapixel rear camera among other features.

Vivo Y91i

The Vivo Y91i comes with a waterdrop style notched display. In addition, it offers a single front and rear camera. Moreover, it runs Android Oreo. Besides, one of the key highlights of the smartphone is its 4,030mAh battery. Lastly, you can buy the smartphone for Rs 7,990 from Amazon India. All in all, it’s worth the attention for its feature and specification list, and a deserving candidate for best mobiles under Rs 8000.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus

The Infinix Smart 3 Plus smartphone is available for Rs 6,999. You can buy it from Flipkart. In terms of specs, it comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. In addition, it has an 8-megapixel front and dual cameras at the back – 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel. Besides, it has a 3,500mAh battery, and runs on Android Pie OS.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Go Realme C2 Infinix Smart 3 Plus
Price 4499 5999 6999
Chipset Snapdragon 425 SoC Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC MediaTek Helio A22
OS Android Oreo (Go Edition) Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 5-inch HD-1280x720pixels 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 6.21-inch HD+
Internal Memory 1GB RAM with 8GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera 8MP with LED flash Dual – 13MP + 2MP Triple – 2MP+ 13MP + a low light sensor
Front Camera 5MP 5MP 8MP
Battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 19, 2019 11:03 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 19, 2020 5:29 PM IST

Best Sellers