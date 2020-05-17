comscore Best non-Chinese phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in May 2020
Best non-Chinese phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in India in May 2020

If you are on the hunt for the best non-Chinese phone under Rs 20,000 in India, then check out our May 2020 list. It includes phones from companies like Nokia, Samsung, Asus, and more.

  • Published: May 17, 2020 1:58 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M31 (7)

There are a lot of price-to-performance ratio phones in India and you might even get confused between the right and wrong ones. The best budget smartphone category is mostly dominated by Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Realme. However, there are a few customers who are in search of non-Chinese phones too. While the aforementioned companies offer the best phones at low prices, Samsung has also launched some good phones under Rs 20,000. If you are on the hunt for the best non-Chinese phones under Rs 20,000 in India, then check out our May 2020 list. It includes devices from brands like Samsung, Nokia, and more.

Best non-Chinese phones under Rs 20,000

Samsung Galaxy M31

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is a solid option for those seeking a whopping 6,000mAh battery at its price point. This smartphone is one of the cheapest phones from Samsung to feature a 64-megapixel rear camera. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro, and another 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it relies on a 32-megapixel shooter with wide f/2.0 aperture and supports 1080p video recording. There is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display, and waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC. It runs Android 10 OS. The Samsung Galaxy M31 is currently listed on Amazon India with a price label of Rs 15,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Features Samsung Galaxy M31
Price Rs 15,999
Chipset Exynos 9611
OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Display 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 128GB, 6GB
Rear Camera Triple (expected) – 64MP+5MP+8MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 6000mAh

Watch: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Samsung Galaxy M30

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is available for Rs 12,999 via Amazon India. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration is listed on Flipkart for Rs 10,379. This Samsung mobile phone is still one of the best phones in India. It packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ “Super AMOLED” panel. Samsung has also added a USB Type-C port and a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging tech. It features three cameras at the back and ships with an attractive gradient finish. If you are looking for one of the good non-Chinese phones, then you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy M30.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30
Price Rs 10,379
Chipset Exynos 7904
OS Android Oreo
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Nokia 7.2

The Nokia 7.2 is an ideal option for those who want a stock android interface with a cleaner UI. As the Nokia phones are part of Google’s Android One program, you will get timely security patches and major Android updates too. As for the specifications, there is a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with support for PureDisplay technology. The Noia 7.2 is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 5-megapixel sensor. On the front is a 20-megapixel selfie camera. This is one of the best non-Chinese Nokia phones. The 4GB/64GB model is currently available for Rs 16,399.

Features Nokia 7.2
Price 16,399
Chipset Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android Pie
Display 6.3-inch Full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 3,500mAh
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India right now

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India right now

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 made its debut in December 2018. But, the device still packs good enough specs and is currently one of the best non-Chinese phones. It is important to note that there are not many options when you are looking at non-Chinese smartphones. This Asus smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. As this is the 2018 handset, you will get a slightly wider notched display.

It offers a premium design and a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is available for Rs 9,999 in India. For the same price, you will get 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant via Flipkart. Last month, the unit started receiving the latest Android 10 update too. However, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 “might” not get Android 11 as it was launched with Android Oreo out of the box.

Features Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
Price Rs 9,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.26-inch, full HD+-2280x1080pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Motorola One Action

The Motorola One Action can be purchased for Rs 10,999 via Flipkart. It runs Android 10 out of the box, and is part of Google’s Android One program. It flaunts a 6.3-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a 21:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The Motorola One Action is available in three color options to choose from including, Denim Blue, Pearl White, and Aqua Teal. It packs Samsung’s Exynos 9609 SoC under the hood.

The main camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with wide f/1.8 aperture. The second camera is a GoPro-style ultrawide angle sensor with 117-degree FOV, which allows video capture at 1080p resolution. It is assisted by also a 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, you get a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It even supports Dolby Audio.

Features Motorola One Action
Price Rs 10,999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full-HD+, 21:9 aspect ratio-1080×2520 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 5MP + 16MP
Front Camera 12MP
Battery 3,500mAh
  Published Date: May 17, 2020 1:58 PM IST

