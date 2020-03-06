Here we will talk about the Best Non-Chinese Smartphones under 20000. One cannot deny the fact that Chinese Smartphone makers are dominating India’s smartphone market. According to a report publishes in Business Standard, Chinese Smartphone maker companies, including Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are sharing the highest ever market shares in India. So, is it really possible to list out the best phones under 20000? I will say, yes! Although, in 2015, Ratan Tata acquires a 0.0024 percent stake in Xiaomi Corporation and making it one of the most potent market shares in India. Before these Chinese smartphone makers could enter and make their stable place in the Indian market, Indian firms like Spice, Micromax, and Lava contribute more significant market shares than their Chinese counterparts. Indian smartphone makers are giving tough competition to China mobile makers.

Some of the notable names in the list of Non-Chinese brands are Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Micromax, LG, and many more. There are over more than 100 best Non-Chinese smartphones under 20000 that are available online. But the problem is most of them are small players in the Indian smartphone market. Apple and Samsung generally come in the high-cost range, and this makes Chinese smartphones quickly finding a way into the Indian customers. For example, India is the second-highest market for Xiaomi after China. It makes the company open 6 manufacturing plants in India. Though Chinese brands massively dominate category sub-20000, thanks, we have Nokia, Samsung, and Asus that are giving fierce competition to their Chinese counterpart, including Motorola, Vivo, Honor, and many more.

Here is the list of Best Non-Chinese smartphones under 20000

Samsung M40

Samsung M40 is available in 16,999 in India. Due to being a mid-range smartphone, Samsung M40 is one of the best phones under 20000. The phone powers by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chip and an octa-core processor. For gaming and multitasking, Samsung M40 provides a 6GB RAM, an internal memory of 128GB. The expandable memory up to 512 GB also fulfills the user requirements. On the camera front, the phone offers a triple rear setup of 32 Megapixels + 8 Megapixels + 5 Megapixels lenses, which shoots decent pictures. For selfie and video calls, it has 16 Megapixels of the front camera. The phone has a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and flaunts a 6.3-inch PLS TFT LCD. The battery capacity of the Samsung M40 is 3500mAh.

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.2 is one of the Best Non-Chinese smartphones under 20000. The Android 9 Pie operating system, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, and an AI-assisted Adaptive Battery offer a superb experience for hours. Nokia 7.2 has a triple rear camera featuring ZEISS optics. The rear camera offers 48 Megapixels + 5 Megapixels + 8 Megapixels lens that captures stunning landscapes. The front camera in Nokia 7.2 comes with 20 Megapixels lens clicks beautiful selfies. For an immersive experience and stunning clarity, the Nokia’s Pure Display Technology transforms videos to HDR. The display comes in 16.0 cm (6.3 inch) with Full HD+ 1080 x 2340 Pixels resolution. The phone is available in 15,181

Other display features include Real-time HDR Conversion, Screen Mirror/Cast, and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass Type. You can do your everyday tasks with the help of the Google Assistant feature that controls smart lights. The high-quality material, elegant designing, and fine craftsmanship make Nokia 7.2 as the best Non-Chinese smartphone under 20000.

Samsung Galaxy A70s:

The Samsung Galaxy A70s features a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device packs a 32-megapixel front camera and a triple rear camera setup. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel third depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The handset comes with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It powers by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy A70s runs on Samsung’s latest One UI skin based on Android 9 Pie OS. It powers by a Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC under the hood. Samsung Galaxy A70s is one of the best phones under 20000

ASUS ZenFone 5Z:

ASUS ZenFone 5Z is available in 18,999 on Flipkart. It provides an efficient performance with Its 15.7-cm (6.2) Full HD+ Adaptive display along with a 2.8-GHz octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor and 6 GB of RAM. On the camera front, ASUS ZenFone 5Z comes with the 12 MP camera, which features a Sony IMX363 flagship sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and a pixel size of 1.4 micrometers. The phone offers up to 13.5 hours of HD video playback, 25.5 hours of 3G talk time, and 14 hours of Wi-Fi browsing with the help of a 3300-mAh high-capacity battery. The phone also has a Fast Face Unlock feature or the Fingerprint Unlock feature to quickly unlock the phone by just touching or looking at it. You can connect to multiple speakers with Bluetooth 5.0 and Apt:X HD Audio. ASUS ZenFone 5Z is one of the best phones under 20000.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The Samsung Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. If you are looking for a Non-Chinese smartphone under 20000, then Samsung Galaxy A50 is one of the best options to consider. Internally, the smartphone powers by an Exynos 9610 octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A50 packs a triple rear camera setup, like the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018). The structure includes one 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel fixed-focus ultra-wide camera. On the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie sensor. Samsung has stuffed in a 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus is the global variant of the Nokia X6. It features a 5.8-inch LCD with an FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and that notch. The device powers by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with octa-core CPU and Adreno 509 GPU. Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The device also comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel f/2.0 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, the Nokia 6.1 Plus will come with a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device is part of the Android One program while running Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. It powers by a 3,060mAh battery and will be available in white and blue colors. The best Non-China phones under 20000 is a category where Nokia 6.1 Plus fits efficiently.