Here’s the list of Best online games that are going to launch in April 2020:

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 3 is an upcoming game that is a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis that came in 1999. The game sets to release on April 3, 2020, on Windows, Xbox One, and Play Station 4. Resident Evil 3 develops and publishes by Capcom. It is based on the Survival Horror genre with Single and Multiplayer mode. This upcoming online game also includes Resident Evil: Resistance that is an online multiplayer mode. This feature helps in putting four players against a MASTERMIND that can create enemies, hazards, and traps. The game is set against the same theme as it had in Resident Evil 3: Nemesis of attempting to survive a zombie apocalypse.

In a recent interview producer of Resident Evil 3, Peter Fabiano explains why he chooses to recreate the character of Jill Valentine in the game. He says:

“When we approached Jill, if you look at the original, we had to do what we needed to make her stand out. But with this game, everything is on a photorealistic level; it’s more of a believable atmosphere we’re trying to create. We want to have a Jill that fits in that but still stayed true to her original personality and essence. And that’s really how we came about the new Jill.”

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Predator Hunting grounds will launch on April 24, 2020, for PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Store. The game will be easy to play if you have played IIIFonic’s Friday the 13th or Dead by Daylight. It is a multiplayer game set in a jungle. Every team has four players, and their job is to complete the unique mission and kill bad guys. Another player or the enemy player will act as a predator and will try to kill all the special forces team. Combistick is the primary weapon in Predator. It is for the first time in any online game where the player can choose if they want to be a male or female predator.

During an interview, Illfonic CEO Charles Brungardt talked about the challenges they face while creating Predator: Hunting Grounds:

“The obvious thing is taking a first-person shooter and mashing it up with more of a third-person action style game. We always knew getting the two of those to play well together was going to be our biggest challenge. But both Jared and I have extensive backgrounds in first-person shooters. Friday the 13th was all third person. It was more of a hide-and-seek game. The mechanics were very clear cut. There are different playstyles between the two (Jason and counselors), but it wasn’t as drastic as in Hunting Grounds. We knew we were going to walk in and make two different games. We believed in it, but we didn’t know how it would mash-up. The team play and tested every day and worked on refining it and we feel it came together. It wasn’t easy.”

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake is an upcoming action game which develops and publishes by Square Enix. The game is a remake of the 1997 playstation game Final Station 8. Square Enix plans to release the game as a multi-part series, with the first entry scheduled for release for the Play Station 4 on April 10, 2020, with timed exclusivity for one year. But unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the version of the game will be delayed. The physical copies of the game will be late in delivering to some countries. Square Enix, the maker of Final Fantasy 7 remake tweets about the recent development of game release and writes:

“The worldwide release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on April 10 will go ahead. However, with the unforeseeable changes in the distribution and retail landscape that varies across countries, it is increasingly likely that some of you will not get hold of your copy of the game on the release date.”

Square Enix said that it would post an update on the situation on Friday, March 20. In the meantime, he says:

“We are monitoring the situation daily and working with our partners, retailers, and Square Enix teams across Europe and the Americas, to do everything we can to ensure as many of you as possible can play the game on April 10.”

Fallout 76 Wastelanders

Fallout 76 Wastelanders will release on April 7, 2020. The game develops by Bethesda Game Studios and publishes by Bethesda softworks. It initially schedules to arrive sometime in the last months of 2019. Fallout 76 Wastelander will add human NPCs, dialogue trees, new quests, weapons, and plenty more. Fallout 76 Wastelanders is full of people, extensions to the main search, a variety of brand-new locations, extra monsters to shoot, and lots of new equipment to collect. The update to Fallout 76 Wastelander will be available for those who own Fallout 76. It is launching on all platforms – PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The Fallout 76 Wastelander will be more like Fallout3 and Fallout4.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 will release on April 30, 2020. The theme of this upcoming game divides between two teams- Team Shadow vs. Shadow Ghost. The game will bring V-bucks, emotes, a wide array of skins, pickaxes, and gliders. This season’s theme is “The Agency” throughout the season, you will have the choice to choose different styles for all the battle pass skins. Helicopters arrives as the latest update in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. The game also adds new challenges, features, and secrets to Epic’s ever-popular free-to-play shooter. These helicopters are exclusively available for Fortnite’s core battle royale modes. It is one of the best online games to be launch in April 2020.