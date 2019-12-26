The year 2019 saw a range of interesting smartphones getting launched. We finally saw the foldable phones taking different form factors. Smartphone photography has also seen an improvement with higher resolution (64-megapixel and 108-megapixel) sensors. Full screen displays with 90Hz refresh rate, super-fast charging, and other trends dominated the smartphone space. We have compiled a list of best phones launched in India in 2019. These include the iPhone 11, Galaxy Note 10+ and more.

Best phones launched in India in 2019

Apple iPhone 11

Successor to the popular iPhone XR, the new iPhone 11 brings nifty improvements in tow. It now gets a slightly bigger battery, and comes with a more powerful A13 Bionic SoC. But one of the biggest improvements come in the form of the camera modules. You now get dual cameras at the back which includes two 12-megapixel sensors. One is a wide-angle-lens and other is an ultra-wide-angle lens, offering versatility when it comes to shooting videos and photos. It also comes with improved water resistance. The iPhone 11 price in India starts at Rs 64,900.

Huawei P30 Pro

The P30 Pro was the last flagship smartphone Huawei launched in India before the trouble between US-China trade war started. The smartphone brings a number of improvements that include a dual-edge curved display, a triple camera setup with periscope style zoom, an in-display fingerprint scanner and more. The Huawei P30 Pro also comes with a powerful 7nm Kirin 980 SoC among other features. It is available in India for Rs 71,990.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

The Galaxy Note 10+ is the most premium offering from Samsung. Samsung bumped the base storage to 256GB, and all models come with 12GB of RAM. The Note 10+ also comes with quad cameras at the back, and a center-aligned hole-punch camera cutout.

With the new Note 10-series, Samsung also introduced new features with the S Pen. Last year, the company added Bluetooth functionality. This time around, Samsung added a gyroscope too for air gestures. It lets you increase and decrease the volume, skip songs, zoom in and out of camera, and more with gestures using the S Pen. The base model price in starts at Rs 79,999, and it is the most premium, feature-packed flagship Android smartphone of 2019.

Realme X2 Pro

With the Realme X2 Pro, the company entered premium mid-range segment. With a starting price of Rs 29,999, the smartphone packs a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. You also get a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, and a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. Apart from this, the handset also offers support for 50W super-fast charging, which can fully charge this phone in just 35 minutes. These features make the Realme X2 Pro one of the best phones launched in India in 2019.

Nokia 7.2

Ever since Nokia made a comeback with HMD Global, we had been waiting for the apt smartphone that would offer the best of everything. The Nokia 7.2 brings good design, clean software and capable cameras in the budget. Launched at Rs 18,599, the smartphone is now available via online retailers for around Rs 16,300.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 is the most practical iPhone that you can buy. But if you are looking for a ‘Pro’ that is more than capable, the iPhone 11 Pro is the one to buy. It maintains the compact form factor, while bringing a better OLED display. It is also the first iPhone to come with triple rear cameras of 12-megapixel resolution. You get a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. Apple has also bundled an 18W fast charger in the box for the very first time with the Pro models. The iPhone 11 Pro price in India starts at Rs 99,900.

Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone that brings top of the line hardware at aggressive pricing. You get a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup at the back and a pop-up selfie snapper. The pop-up camera also allows for adding a full-screen AMOLED panel, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is available starting at Rs 24,999. Xiaomi also launched a watered-down version, Redmi K20, which is available starting at Rs 19,999.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus launched the 7 and 7 Pro smartphones in the first half of the year. The OnePlus 7 Pro introduced 90Hz refresh rate display, pop-up camera and more. In the second half, towards the end of the year, the OnePlus 7T was launched with a better Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 90Hz refresh rate display, and triple rear cameras. In short, the OnePlus 7T brings the best of OnePlus 7 Pro at an affordable price point.

Oppo Reno 2

The Oppo Reno series introduced shark-fin pop-up camera, triple rear cameras with 10X zoom and more. With the Oppo Reno 2, the company introduced 20X zoom and quad cameras at an even more affordable price point. Available at Rs 36,990, the Reno 2 comes with a full screen display, shark-fin pop-up camera, ultra dark mode for clicking crisp low-light photos and more.

Asus ROG Phone 2

Last, but not the least, we have the Asus ROG Phone 2 gaming smartphone. Unlike the ROG Phone that was priced in the premium category, the ROG Phone 2 comes with an aggressive price tag of Rs 37,999. The highlight of the smartphone is a Snapdragon 855+ SoC and 120Hz refresh rate display. Asus has also included heat cooling solution to keep the thermal levels at low, and customizable touch sensitive air triggers on the sides. It lets you assign the buttons based on your game preferences.

