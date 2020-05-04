Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India right now

The e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart have received a green card from the Ministry of Home Affairs to deliver non-essential products too. So, if you need to buy a new phone, then you can get via Amazon, Flipkart, or any other online shopping sites. While this comes as a big relief for the companies as it will help boost their business, not all customers will be able to buy phones, laptops, or any other electronic devices. As per the guidelines, people only in green and orange zones will be able to order non-essential items. You can check here whether your district comes in Red or green/orange zones.

If you are confused about which phone you should you right now in India, then you can check out our list below. Under Rs 10,000 segment, we have listed the best phones from Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, and other brands. Here’s a look at best phones under Rs 10,000 in May 2020.

Watch: Best phones under Rs 10,000 in India

Realme C3

The Realme C3 price in India is set at Rs 7,499. The Realme C3 is currently one of the best budget phones that you can buy in May 2020 in India. For the mentioned price, you get a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset flaunts a Sunrise design and packs a big 5,000mAh battery under the hood. You also get a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, which is good enough for daily chores. This is a 12nm MediaTek processor that clocks up to 2.0GHz. The popular games like PUBG are also playable on this budget phone, but don’t expect a very high-level performance. It ships with Realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait shots. On the front, Realme has added a 5-megapixel sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual

The Redmi 8A Dual is a compact entry-level smartphone with a 6.22-inch HD+ display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 439 chipset, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. At the back, there is a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera on the front. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery as well. After the GST rate hike, the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual is available for Rs 7,435 on Flipkart, which is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. By paying Rs 564 more, you will get the 3GB variant. In our opinion, the Realme C3 is a much better deal than this Redmi phone.

Vivo U10

The Vivo U10 price in India starts from Rs 9,990. Customers can still consider buying this budget phone in May 2020. This Vivo smartphone offers a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.35-inch HD+ display, and a Snapdragon 665 SoC. It offers support for 18W fast charging tech. It features a waterdrop-style notched display, which is the case with all budget phones these days. It has a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel main shooter, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Vivo U10 relies on an 8-megapixel camera. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Infinix S5

The Infinix S5 is also one of the good phones under the Rs 10,000 price segment in India. Customers can buy this Infinix phone for Rs 9,599, which is for the 4GB RAM model. This smartphone offers you a total of four cameras at the back and a 6.6-inch display with a punch-hole display design. It is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The quad rear camera setup includes a 16-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-lens, a super macro lens, and a depth sensor.

Realme 5i

If you want a quad rear camera phone and don’t want to buy the Realme C3, then you buy the Realme 5i. This is currently one of the best phones under Rs 10,000 in India. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will cost you Rs 9,999 on Flipkart. For the same price, you are getting a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset, and a big 5,000mAh battery as well. The rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. This setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Foe capturing selfies, Realme has added an 8-megapixel camera on the front.