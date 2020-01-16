comscore Best Phones with 48MP or 64MP camera in India in 2020 | BGR India
Best Phones with 48-megapixel or 64-megapixel camera in India in 2020

It is difficult to choose a smartphone with great camera. It is even difficult to choose between a 48-megapixel or 64-megapixel camera. Here are the best phones that feature 48-megapixel or 64-megapixel main cameras.

  Published: January 16, 2020 4:08 PM IST
Realme X2 Review (7)

Camera has become the central point of contention in the smartphone market. While triple and quad rear camera setup is becoming a new normal, the resolution of main camera is whether the battle is happening in real-time. Last year, Qualcomm silently updated a number of its chipsets to enable support for up to 192-megapixel single camera. The event led to a chain of reaction, including the launch of a 108-megapixel sensor from Samsung. However, 48-megapixel or 64-megapixel cameras are the most common on smartphones across price points these days. Here are the best phones that feature 48-megapixel or 64-megapixel main cameras.

Oppo F15

Oppo F15 is the newest in the growing list of smartphones with a 48-megapixel main camera. On the back, it features a quad rear camera setup. The main shooter in this setup is a 48-megapixel sensor with a f/1.8 aperture and 26mm focal length. The sensor has 0.8 micron pixel size and supports phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. There is also a 2-megapixel dedicated macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Priced at Rs 19,990, Oppo F15 comes equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Features Oppo F15
Price 19990
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED -6.4-inch -FHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is set to launch in India on January 23. It is going to be one of the most interesting smartphone launches of this year. With Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung seems to be trying its own Pixel 3a moment. The smartphone is expected to be an affordable flagship device. Interestingly, it also brings a 48-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 aperture and 26mm focal length. The key feature here is support for super steady optical image stabilization. Samsung wants customers to be able to shoot stable videos with the device. We will see how it works in real life next week. There is also a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel for macro shots.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 10 with One UI
Display Super AMOLED-6.7-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo launched the S1 Pro as the second device in its S-series in the country. The Vivo S1 Pro also sports a quad rear camera setup and the main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter. This main camera is placed in a diamond-shaped arrangement and features wide f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie shooter that unfortunately does not pop-up like the V17 Pro.

Features Vivo S1 Pro
Price 19990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with FunTouch 9.1
Display Super AMOLED-6.38-inch-FHD+
Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+8MP+5MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 3700mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is one of the best-selling smartphones in the country to feature a 64-megapixel main camera. The main camera here uses a Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with f/1.9 aperture. The sensor supports phase detection autofocus and has equivalent focal length of 26mm. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It also features a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Features Redmi Note 8 Pro
Price 14999
Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,500mAh
OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T came as an upgrade over the OnePlus 7 that made the 90Hz Fluid Display a standard for OnePlus flagships. While it is all about display and performance, it is no slouch when it comes to camera either. It features a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel optically stabilized main camera. This main camera has an effective focal length of 26mm and wide f/1.6 aperture. It is paired with a 12-megapixel telephoto and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera.

Features OnePlus 7T
Price 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 10
Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,800mAh battery

Realme X2 Pro

Like the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the Realme X2 Pro is also equipped with a 64-megapixel main shooter. This main camera is paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Realme X2 Pro features a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 25mm wide-angle lens. The smartphone is also helped by the fact that it is one of the most powerful devices in this price point.

Features Realme X2 Pro
Price 29999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 can be described as a step-up from Realme 5 series in the entry-level price segment. The smartphone is also one of the first devices from Xiaomi to feature quad camera setup. It features a 48-megapixel main camera with Samsung sensor and f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel second sensor that acts as an ultra wide-angle camera. Like Realme 5i, the Redmi Note 8 also features a dedicated 2-megapixel depth sensor and macro camera. For selfies, Xiaomi has equipped the smartphone with a 13-megapixel shooter.

Features Redmi Note 8
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh
Realme X2

Realme X2 launched in India recently as the third device from the company with a 64-megapixel shooter. There is a quad rear camera setup with Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor for the main camera. With effective pixels of 64-megapixel, f/1.8 aperture and phase detect autofocus. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra wide, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro shooters.

Features Realme X2
Price 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch FHD+ -2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung struck gold with the Galaxy M30s, which offers perfect balance for a sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone. While the USP of the device is its 6,000mAh battery, the camera setup is equally interesting. There is a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel depth sensor on the back. At the front, you get a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s
Price 13999
Chipset Exynos 9611
OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI
Display 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 6000mAh

Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2 was not short of surprises when it launched in India last year. It has a design that exhibits its gamer DNA and beefy specifications. There is also a 6,000mAh battery. While there are only two rear cameras, the main shooter has a 48-megapixel sensor. The high-resolution camera supports both PDAF as well as laser autofocus. It is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera.

Features Asus ROG Phone 2
Price 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.59-inch, FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 13MP
Front Camera 24MP
Battery 6,000mAh

Conclusion: 48-megapixel or 64-megapixel camera

It is important to note that a high-resolution sensor does not mean better pictures. However, we have seen that smartphone makers have understood the trick to get best pictures from these sensors. While Samsung ISOCELL GW1 seems to be maturing, the 48-megapixel camera is widely available. Apart from the devices mentioned above, you can also look at devices such as Vivo V17, Realme 5 or Realme 5s, Galaxy A50s, Xiaomi Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro and Nubia Red Magic 3S.

  Published Date: January 16, 2020 4:08 PM IST

