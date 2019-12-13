With the mid-range smartphone segment seeing cut throat competition, phone makers are going with aggressive pricing. But it’s not just about the pricing. Smartphone makers are also trying to pack hardware with more cameras, powerful chipsets and as much RAM as possible. Having 6GB of RAM can serve useful when you rely on your smartphone for multitasking and gaming. Here is our list of best phones with 6GB of RAM under Rs 15,000.

Best phones with 6GB RAM

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro

The recently launched Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones come with 6GB RAM variant and more. The highlight of both smartphones is that they come with quad cameras at the back. The Redmi Note 8 features a 48-megapixel primary camera, whereas the Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 64-megapixel primary camera.

The Redmi Note 8 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available for Rs 12,999. The Pro model, on the other hand, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. There are other variants with more storage and RAM that cost a little higher.

Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 Pro is another mid-range smartphone with 48-megapixel quad cameras. The 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 13,999. It also comes with a 4,035mAh battery, VOOC 3.0 fast charging, Snapdragon 712 SoC and more. You can buy it from Flipkart.

Vivo U20

The Vivo U20 comes with a triple camera setup at the back. Powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC, you get 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model for Rs 11,990. The smartphone is armed with a 5,000mAh battery, supports 18W fast charging and reverse charging too. You can buy the smartphone from Amazon India.

Realme 3 Pro

The Realme 3 Pro offers a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, modern design and dual rear cameras as well. You will very rarely find Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC phone under Rs 15,000 segment as it is an efficient mid-range chip built on the 10nm fabrication process. The big 4,045mAh battery should last you one full day on a single charge. The 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 11,999. You can buy it from Flipkart.

Poco F1

The Poco F1 has been the most popular smartphone since launch. It comes with a flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset, dual rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery with fast charging and more.

After the recent price cut the Poco F1 is available at a very attractive price of Rs 14,999. And while there are no signs of Poco F2, the F1 could still be the best phones with 6GB RAM under Rs 15,000.

Vivo Z1 Pro

The Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a punch-hole display design, which you very rarely find in the segment. It packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. There’s a 5000mAh battery as well, with support for quick charging. It also comes with triple cameras at the back. The 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model is available for Rs 13,990 via Flipkart.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

The Redmi Note 7 Pro was the first smartphone in India to come with a 48-megapixel rear camera setup in India. It comes with a glass back design, gradient finish, full HD+ display and more. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is available via Flipkart and Mi.com for Rs 14,999. A cheaper model with less memory and RAM is also available to purchase.

Realme 2 Pro

The Realme 2 Pro maybe a year old device, but for Rs 10,999, it is not a bad option. It comes with a Snapdragon 660 SoC, 16-megapixel dual cameras, 16-megapixel selfie snapper, and a 3,500mAh battery among other features.

Honor 10 Lite

The Honor 10 Lite is powered by Huawei’s homegrown HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display and a tiny ‘waterdrop’ notch up top.

You get dual cameras at the back featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Upfront, there is a 24-megapixel selfie camera. For Rs 11,499, the Honor 10 Lite is not a bad choice.