comscore Best Phones with quad camera in India in 2020 | BGR India
News

Best Phones With Quad Camera: Four Camera Phones in India in 2020

Top Products

Quad camera setup is a new normal among smartphones across price point right now. From budget devices like Realme 5i to mid-range offering like Vivo S1 Pro to premium flagship like the Galaxy Note 10+, there is something for every price segment.

  • Published: January 13, 2020 6:44 PM IST
samsung galaxy note 10 plus review camera

Smartphones have evolved in a big way in the past decade. The key thing to know is they have become more versatile and affordable in the past few years alone. In order to stay competitive, smartphone makers are trying to cram as many features as possible into their devices. One thing that caught on like a fire is embracing multiple camera setup. Smartphones are now coming equipped with as many as five cameras on the back. If you are in the market for a new smartphone then you should look for a device with at least four cameras on the back. Here are the top devices that feature quad rear camera setup.

Related Stories


Best Quad Camera Smartphones in India in 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is the most premium smartphone in the market right now. It is also one of the premium devices to feature a quad rear camera setup. All the four sensors on the back of the Note 10+ serve a discrete purpose. The main shooter is a 12-megapixel sensor with a variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. It is paired with a second 12-megapixel sensor that acts as a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The third camera uses a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with support for super steady video. There is also a 3D ToF camera for depth sensing. At the front, there is a single 10-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a hole punch display design.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Price 79999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels
Internal Memory 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF
Front Camera 10MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Watch: Realme 5i First Impressions: Polished Realme 5s

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei has been at the forefront when it comes to launching devices with multiple camera setup. Huawei P30 Pro, its last flagship in India, comes with a quad camera setup as well. The main camera uses a 40-megapixel sensor with f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization. It is paired with a 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 3D ToF camera. The icing on the cake is the 8-megapixel periscope camera that allows for 5x optical zoom with image stabilization. It also supports AI-based digital zoom where users can get up to 50x closer to their subject. For selfies, Huawei P30 Pro features a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 26mm wide-angle lens.

Features Huawei P30 Pro
Price 71990
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Quad Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,200mAh

Realme 5i

Realme 5i, which launched in India recently, is one of the cheapest smartphones with a quad rear camera setup. It features a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detect autofocus. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. There is also a 2-megapixel dedicated macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. You can also look at Realme 5s, Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro as an alternative.

Features Realme 5i
Price 8999
Chipset Snapdragon 665
OS Android 9 Pie
Display IPS LCD-6.52-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 can be described as a step-up from Realme 5 series in the entry-level price segment. The smartphone is also one of the first devices from Xiaomi to feature quad camera setup. It features a 48-megapixel main camera with Samsung sensor and f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel second sensor that acts as an ultra wide-angle camera. Like Realme 5i, the Redmi Note 8 also features a dedicated 2-megapixel depth sensor and macro camera. For selfies, Xiaomi has equipped the smartphone with a 13-megapixel shooter.

Features Redmi Note 8
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in January 2020: Vivo S1 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme X2 and more

Also Read

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in January 2020: Vivo S1 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme X2 and more

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro is one of the most powerful smartphones available in the market right now. Powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC, the flagship smartphone is also equipped with a quad rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel main shooter that is paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Realme X2 Pro features a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 25mm wide-angle lens.

Features Realme X2 Pro
Price 29999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Honor 20

Honor 20 is another smartphone that features a quad rear camera setup. There is a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and 28mm wide-angle lens. It has a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 26mm wide-angle lens.

Features Honor 20
Price 32999
Chipset Kirin 980 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1
Display IPS LCD display-6.26-inch
Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 3,750mAh

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo also jumped onto the quad camera bandwagon with its V17 series. The Vivo V17 Pro features a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The fourth camera in the setup is a 2-megapixel shooter that acts as a depth sensor. There is also 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera setup. The smartphone comes equipped with a total of six cameras.

Features Vivo V17 Pro
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with FunTouch 9.1
Display 6.44-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP + 8MP
Battery 4100mAh
Android 10 update: Here's when the latest OS will be available on these Xiaomi, Nokia, Samsung, Realme phones

Also Read

Android 10 update: Here's when the latest OS will be available on these Xiaomi, Nokia, Samsung, Realme phones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is another smartphone in this list that comes equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera. The main camera uses Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and phase detect autofocus. Rest of the camera setup is identical to the one seen on standard Redmi Note 8. There is an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It also features a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Features Redmi Note 8 Pro
Price 14999
Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Oppo Reno 2 series

Oppo Reno 2 series also comes equipped with quad rear camera setup. There are three devices – Reno 2, Reno 2F and Reno 2Z that feature four cameras on their back. All the three models feature a 48-megapixel main camera with f1/.7 aperture and 26mm focal length. The Reno 2 has a 13-megapixel telephoto camera but the other two models lack a telephoto sensor. They all feature an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The Reno 2F and Reno 2Z also feature an additional 2-megapixel camera for depth sensing.

Features Oppo Reno 2 Oppo Reno 2F Oppo Reno 2Z
Price 36990 23990 25990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P90
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.55-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 256GB, 8GB RAM 128GB, 8GB RAM 256GB, 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP 16MP
Battery 4000mAh 4000mAh 4000mAh

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro is the newest device to launch in India. It is the second device to launch as part of Vivo’s S-series in the country. The S1 Pro also sports a quad rear camera setup that is housed in the shape of a diamond. The main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie shooter that unfortunately does not pop-up like the V17 Pro.

Features Vivo S1 Pro
Price 19990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with FunTouch 9.1
Display Super AMOLED-6.38-inch-FHD+
Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+8MP+5MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 3700mAh

Conclusion: Quad Camera across budget

It is clear that quad camera setup is a new normal among smartphones right now. Whether you are looking at a budget smartphone or a premium smartphones, there are devices that offer quad camera setup. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is the best of the pack while Huawei P30 Pro has the best zoom experience. The Realme 5i and Redmi Note 8 are the cheapest while Vivo V17 and Oppo Reno 2 try to offer a versatile camera experience.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 13, 2020 6:44 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro

71990

Android 9 Pie
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
Quad Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF
Honor 20

Honor 20

32999

Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1
Kirin 980 SoC
48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

79999

Android 9 Pie with One UI
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
Quad - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme X gets Android 10-based Realme UI update
News
Realme X gets Android 10-based Realme UI update
CloudWalker launches two soundbars in India

News

CloudWalker launches two soundbars in India

Nokia smart TV next sale on January 19 at 12PM: Price, offers

Smart TVs

Nokia smart TV next sale on January 19 at 12PM: Price, offers

Best prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and more

Telecom

Best prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and more

Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look

News

Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look

Most Popular

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Realme 5i first impressions

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Realme X gets Android 10-based Realme UI update

CloudWalker launches two soundbars in India

Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look

185 phones stolen from Maharashtra police station

Honor 9X Android 10 beta update rolls out

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Phones with four camera in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phones with four camera in India in 2020
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pre-booking to start next week

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pre-booking to start next week
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite India launch date revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite India launch date revealed
Oppo Reno 2 update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

News

Oppo Reno 2 update rolling out with January 2020 security patch
Lunar Eclipse January 2020: Tips to click perfect photos

News

Lunar Eclipse January 2020: Tips to click perfect photos

हिंदी समाचार

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live match online in mobile: पहला वनडे कल दोपहर 1:30 बजे से, ऐसे देखें ऑनलाइन

Free Microsoft Windows 10 upgrade : कल से बंद हो जाएंगी Windows 7, फ्री में ऐसे करें Window 10 अपडेट

PUBG Mobile और Street Dancer 3D मूवी के बीच साझेदारी

HDFC credit card bill payment online: मोबाइल बैंकिंग के जरिए ऐसे भरें अपना क्रेडिट कार्ड बिल

महाराष्ट्र : पुलिस स्टेशन से चोरी हुए 185 मोबाइल फोन

News

Realme X gets Android 10-based Realme UI update
News
Realme X gets Android 10-based Realme UI update
CloudWalker launches two soundbars in India

News

CloudWalker launches two soundbars in India
Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look

News

Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look
185 phones stolen from Maharashtra police station

News

185 phones stolen from Maharashtra police station
Honor 9X Android 10 beta update rolls out

News

Honor 9X Android 10 beta update rolls out