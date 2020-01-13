Smartphones have evolved in a big way in the past decade. The key thing to know is they have become more versatile and affordable in the past few years alone. In order to stay competitive, smartphone makers are trying to cram as many features as possible into their devices. One thing that caught on like a fire is embracing multiple camera setup. Smartphones are now coming equipped with as many as five cameras on the back. If you are in the market for a new smartphone then you should look for a device with at least four cameras on the back. Here are the top devices that feature quad rear camera setup.

Best Quad Camera Smartphones in India in 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is the most premium smartphone in the market right now. It is also one of the premium devices to feature a quad rear camera setup. All the four sensors on the back of the Note 10+ serve a discrete purpose. The main shooter is a 12-megapixel sensor with a variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. It is paired with a second 12-megapixel sensor that acts as a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The third camera uses a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with support for super steady video. There is also a 3D ToF camera for depth sensing. At the front, there is a single 10-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a hole punch display design.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Price 79999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels Internal Memory 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF Front Camera 10MP Battery 4,500mAh

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei has been at the forefront when it comes to launching devices with multiple camera setup. Huawei P30 Pro, its last flagship in India, comes with a quad camera setup as well. The main camera uses a 40-megapixel sensor with f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization. It is paired with a 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 3D ToF camera. The icing on the cake is the 8-megapixel periscope camera that allows for 5x optical zoom with image stabilization. It also supports AI-based digital zoom where users can get up to 50x closer to their subject. For selfies, Huawei P30 Pro features a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 26mm wide-angle lens.

Features Huawei P30 Pro Price 71990 Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Quad Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,200mAh

Realme 5i

Realme 5i, which launched in India recently, is one of the cheapest smartphones with a quad rear camera setup. It features a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detect autofocus. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. There is also a 2-megapixel dedicated macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. You can also look at Realme 5s, Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro as an alternative.

Features Realme 5i Price 8999 Chipset Snapdragon 665 OS Android 9 Pie Display IPS LCD-6.52-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 can be described as a step-up from Realme 5 series in the entry-level price segment. The smartphone is also one of the first devices from Xiaomi to feature quad camera setup. It features a 48-megapixel main camera with Samsung sensor and f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel second sensor that acts as an ultra wide-angle camera. Like Realme 5i, the Redmi Note 8 also features a dedicated 2-megapixel depth sensor and macro camera. For selfies, Xiaomi has equipped the smartphone with a 13-megapixel shooter.

Features Redmi Note 8 Price 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,000mAh

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro is one of the most powerful smartphones available in the market right now. Powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC, the flagship smartphone is also equipped with a quad rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel main shooter that is paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Realme X2 Pro features a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 25mm wide-angle lens.

Features Realme X2 Pro Price 29999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh

Honor 20

Honor 20 is another smartphone that features a quad rear camera setup. There is a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and 28mm wide-angle lens. It has a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 26mm wide-angle lens.

Features Honor 20 Price 32999 Chipset Kirin 980 SoC OS Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1 Display IPS LCD display-6.26-inch Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth Front Camera 32MP Battery 3,750mAh

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo also jumped onto the quad camera bandwagon with its V17 series. The Vivo V17 Pro features a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The fourth camera in the setup is a 2-megapixel shooter that acts as a depth sensor. There is also 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera setup. The smartphone comes equipped with a total of six cameras.

Features Vivo V17 Pro Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with FunTouch 9.1 Display 6.44-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP + 8MP Battery 4100mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is another smartphone in this list that comes equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera. The main camera uses Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and phase detect autofocus. Rest of the camera setup is identical to the one seen on standard Redmi Note 8. There is an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It also features a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Features Redmi Note 8 Pro Price 14999 Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,500mAh

Oppo Reno 2 series

Oppo Reno 2 series also comes equipped with quad rear camera setup. There are three devices – Reno 2, Reno 2F and Reno 2Z that feature four cameras on their back. All the three models feature a 48-megapixel main camera with f1/.7 aperture and 26mm focal length. The Reno 2 has a 13-megapixel telephoto camera but the other two models lack a telephoto sensor. They all feature an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The Reno 2F and Reno 2Z also feature an additional 2-megapixel camera for depth sensing.

Features Oppo Reno 2 Oppo Reno 2F Oppo Reno 2Z Price 36990 23990 25990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P90 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.55-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 256GB, 8GB RAM 128GB, 8GB RAM 256GB, 8GB RAM Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP 16MP Battery 4000mAh 4000mAh 4000mAh

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro is the newest device to launch in India. It is the second device to launch as part of Vivo’s S-series in the country. The S1 Pro also sports a quad rear camera setup that is housed in the shape of a diamond. The main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie shooter that unfortunately does not pop-up like the V17 Pro.

Features Vivo S1 Pro Price 19990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with FunTouch 9.1 Display Super AMOLED-6.38-inch-FHD+ Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 8GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+8MP+5MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 3700mAh

Conclusion: Quad Camera across budget

It is clear that quad camera setup is a new normal among smartphones right now. Whether you are looking at a budget smartphone or a premium smartphones, there are devices that offer quad camera setup. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is the best of the pack while Huawei P30 Pro has the best zoom experience. The Realme 5i and Redmi Note 8 are the cheapest while Vivo V17 and Oppo Reno 2 try to offer a versatile camera experience.

