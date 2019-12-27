Smartphones today have become more powerful than ever. And even though manufacturers pack big batteries, often times, we find ourselves looking for a power socket to charge the smartphone. At times like these, having a power bank to top up the smartphone seems like a sensible investment. There are different models available out there, even the ones with fast charging and wireless charging features. Here is a look at some of the best power banks launched in India in 2019.

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i

Xiaomi launched its new 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i in India for Rs 1,499. It supports 18W fast charging and offers high density lithium polymer battery with dual USB ports. It’s charging time is listed to be at 6.7 hours with 18W and 10 hours with 10W chargers. It is also compatible with 5V/2A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A charging.

Realme

The company launched Realme Power Bank with 10,000mAh hi-density battery. It comes with support for 18W two-way quick charging technology. There is also a USB Type-C port and a USB Type-A port with a dual output. It is available for Rs 1,299.

Stuffcool wireless power bank

Stuffcool has launched a 10,000mAh wireless power bank in India. It is priced at Rs 3,999, and you can buy it via Amazon India and Flipkart. It comes equipped with a QI Certified 5W/7.5W/10W Wireless Fast Charging Protocol as well as a PD18W Type-C port and a QC3 compatible USB-A port. It offers support for 36W in terms of output.

Stuffcool palm-sized power bank

The compact, palm sized power bank from Stuffcool comes with a capacity of 10,000mAh. It supports fast charging, and has a USB Type C port that supports 18W power delivery to charge compatible devices around 50 to 70 percent faster. You can buy it for Rs 1,799.

Oppo flash charge

Oppo launched its 20W VOOC fast charging power bank in India. The 10,000mAh VOOC flash charge from Oppo supports two-way charging and is compatible with all smartphones. Oppo says that it will be available through Amazon India and offline stores for Rs 1,499.

Syska

Syska is already offering wireless speakers, wireless headsets, Bluetooth earphones, car chargers to customers. Now, the company is also offering power banks in India. The latest P1017B Power Gain 100 offers up to 5X times faster charging. This new product from Syska is priced at Rs 1,599.

Ubon PB-X12 Power King

India based mobile accessory manufacturer Ubon has now launched a new 10,000mAh power bank, Ubon PB-Z12 Power King, in India at Rs 2,999. The highlight of Ubon PB-X12 Power King is its built-in 3-in-1 cable support for Android and iOS devices. It comes with a standard Micro-USB cable, a Type-C cable and a lighting connector cable.

Detel polymer

Detel has introduced six models as part of its Polymer Power Bank range. The Di-5K is priced at Rs 1,499, Di-10K and Di-10K Pro are priced at Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,399 respectively. The Di-10K Atom, Di-20K and Di-20K Pro are available for Rs 2,499, Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,499 respectively. As the name further implies, these are available in 5,000mAh, 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacity.

Anker PowerCore Select

Anker has launched PowerCore Select 1000mAh to its range of power banks in the country. It is a high-capacity portable charger in a compact form factor featuring two USB Type-A ports for simultaneous charging of two devices. It also supports Power IQ technology, VoltageBoost and MultiProtect Technology. It is available for Rs 1,999.