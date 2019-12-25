comscore Best Realme phones launched in India in 2019 | BGR India
Best Realme phones launched in India in 2019: Realme 5 Pro, Realme X2 Pro and more

Check out the list of the best Realme phones launched in 2019. This list includes Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 and more.

  • Published: December 25, 2019 11:14 AM IST
Realme 5 Pro Review 4

Realme 5 Pro on the left and Realme 3 Pro on the right

Realme has made a name for itself by offering feature-packed phones at an affordable price. The Chinese company recently revealed that it sold over 15 million phone units in its debut year in India. Realme, which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing phone brands, is aiming to double its sales numbers in 2020. While the brand is all set to launch its latest X50 5G device in January 2020, let’s take a look at the best phones that Realme launched in India in 2019.

Best Realme phones of 2019

Realme C2

The Realme C2 is an entry-level phone from the company. This Realme phone offers powerful enough hardware as well as good battery life. It is one of the best affordable phones that packs a dual rear camera setup, a big display, a 4,000mAh battery and more. It is available for Rs 5,999 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 6,999. This phone will get the Android 10 update in the third quarter of 2020.

Features Realme C2
Price 5999
Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Realme 3 Pro

The company’s popular Realme 3 Pro smartphone was launched back in April this year. It offers a decent set of cameras, a beefy battery, and a powerful enough Snapdragon 710 chipset. This handset can be purchased for Rs 9,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 12,999. This device will receive the Android 10 update in Q1 2020.

Features Realme 3 Pro
Price Rs 9,999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 4,045mAh

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro was launched as the successor to Realme 3 Pro in India last month. It brings major improvements over its predecessor in the camera department. It is also one of the first devices in Realme’s product portfolio to make a leap to the quad rear camera setup. The Realme 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage cost Rs 14,999. There is also a top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 16,999.

Features Realme 5 Pro
Price Rs 13,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,035mAh

Realme X2

The key highlights of Realme X2 are 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge, Qualcomm’s gaming Snapdragon 730G SoC and capable quad-rear camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel lens. It is a successor to the Realme XT smartphone, and is Realme yet another good all-rounder phone. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme X2 is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 18,999. There is also an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which will be available for Rs 19,999.

Features Realme X2
Price 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch FHD+ -2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 29,999, and packs a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. You also get a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, and a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. Apart from this, the handset also offers support for 50W super fast charge, which can fully charge this phone in just 35 minutes. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration model is available for Rs 33,999.

Features Realme X2 Pro
Price 29999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

