Best Realme phones launched in India in 2019

Realme has made a name for itself by offering feature-packed phones at an affordable price. The Chinese company recently revealed that it sold over 15 million phone units in its debut year in India. Realme, which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing phone brands, is aiming to double its sales numbers in 2020. While the brand is all set to launch its latest X50 5G device in January 2020, let’s take a look at the best phones that Realme launched in India in 2019.
Best Realme phones of 2019
Realme C2
The Realme C2 is an entry-level phone from the company. This Realme phone offers powerful enough hardware as well as good battery life. It is one of the best affordable phones that packs a dual rear camera setup, a big display, a 4,000mAh battery and more. It is available for Rs 5,999 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 6,999. This phone will get the Android 10 update in the third quarter of 2020.
|Features
|Realme C2
|Price
|5999
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560
|Internal Memory
|2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 13MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|5MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Realme 3 Pro
The company’s popular Realme 3 Pro smartphone was launched back in April this year. It offers a decent set of cameras, a beefy battery, and a powerful enough Snapdragon 710 chipset. This handset can be purchased for Rs 9,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 12,999. This device will receive the Android 10 update in Q1 2020.
|Features
|Realme 3 Pro
|Price
|Rs 9,999
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 710 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|16MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|25MP
|Battery
|4,045mAh
Realme 5 Pro
Realme 5 Pro was launched as the successor to Realme 3 Pro in India last month. It brings major improvements over its predecessor in the camera department. It is also one of the first devices in Realme’s product portfolio to make a leap to the quad rear camera setup. The Realme 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage cost Rs 14,999. There is also a top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 16,999.
|Features
|Realme 5 Pro
|Price
|Rs 13,999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
|Display
|6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|4,035mAh
Realme X2
The key highlights of Realme X2 are 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge, Qualcomm’s gaming Snapdragon 730G SoC and capable quad-rear camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel lens. It is a successor to the Realme XT smartphone, and is Realme yet another good all-rounder phone. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme X2 is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 18,999. There is also an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which will be available for Rs 19,999.
|Features
|Realme X2
|Price
|16999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|Super AMOLED-6.4-inch FHD+ -2400x1080pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM with 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Realme X2 Pro
The Realme X2 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 29,999, and packs a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. You also get a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, and a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. Apart from this, the handset also offers support for 50W super fast charge, which can fully charge this phone in just 35 minutes. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration model is available for Rs 33,999.
|Features
|Realme X2 Pro
|Price
|29999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels
|Internal Memory
|8GB RAM with 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
