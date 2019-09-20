Smartphone maker Realme has taken the Indian market by storm in the last 1.5 years. The company has taken the competition to its rivals including the likes of Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Honor. In addition, the company has launched a surprising number of smartphones in this time. For contrast, the company launched the fifth generation of its mid-range, budget smartphone, the Realme 5 series. In addition, the company has also launched C and U series devices for the entry-level segment. In fact, the number of smartphones launched in such a short amount of time that likely confused potential customers.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth went ahead to address the issue during the launch of Realme XT. While addressing the issue, Sheth provided a quick overview of different device lineups and the logic behind those devices. The bulk of Realme devices currently sit under the Rs 15,000 price bracket. In case you are looking for a new Realme-branded smartphone, you are likely to be spoiled for choice and confused. So, we have gone ahead to suggest best Realme phones under the Rs 15,000 bracket.

Best Realme phones under Rs 15,000:

Realme 5 Pro

First up in the list is the Realme 5 Pro, the latest smartphone that Realme has launched in this list. Realme 5 Pro is the best Realme smartphone that one can purchase in the sub Rs 15,000 bracket now. The interesting part to note here is that this device starts from just Rs 13,999 for the base model. The highlight of the smartphone is likely to be the quad-camera setup on the back.

Realme 5

The second smartphone in the list is the Realme 5, the slightly watered-down version of the Realme 5 Pro. This device is likely one of the most inexpensive smartphones with a quad-camera setup in the market. For context, the base model of the Realme 5 starts at just Rs 9,999. Realme has added Snapdragon 665 AIE in the device along with a 5,000mAh battery. In comparison, the Realme 5 Pro comes with Snapdragon 712 AIE and 48-megapixel primary rear camera.

Realme 3

Realme 3 is the third device in the list and it comes with a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC out of the box. The device features a 4,230mAh battery along with a dual-camera system on the back. For the people keeping a track, the base model of the Realme 3 starts at an affordable Rs 8,499. The company has added a unibody design on the back along with a gradient finish.

Realme 3i

Moving to the next in best Realme phones under Rs 15,000 list, we have the Realme 3i, a slightly more conservative version of the Realme 3. Talking about the specifications, the device comes with MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. The company has also added a 4,230mAh battery in the Realme 3i along with dual-rear camera setup. The base model of the Realme 3i starts from Rs 7,999 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Realme U1

Finally, we move to what Realme refers to as the “Alphabet” models with the Realme U1. The smartphone comes with MediaTek Helio P70 SoC along with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is one of the rare smartphones to feature a 25-megapixel front camera in the sub Rs 10,000 segment. The base model of the device starts at Rs 8,999.

Realme C2

Last device in our list of best Realme phones under Rs 15,000 is the Realme C2. This device is strictly for entry-level users as their first smartphone. In addition, it also works well as a secondary or backup device for people looking to invest in something affordable. It comes with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, dual-rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery. The base model of the device starts from Rs 5,999.

Features Realme 5 Pro U1 Realme 3 Price 13999 8999 8499 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 ColorOS 6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels Full HD+, 6.3-inch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 25MP 13MP Battery 4,035mAh 3,500mAh 4,320mAh

