Best Samsung smartphones launched in India in 2019

The year 2019 was an interesting one where we saw cut throat competition among smartphone makers. There has been no stopping for aggressive pricing and specifications war. Samsung, for instance, launched some interesting smartphones. The company did away with the affordable Galaxy J-series and On-series, and replaced it with Galaxy A and Galaxy M-series. Today, we are looking at the best Samsung smartphones launched in 2019. These include phones from the flagship Galaxy S & Note series, the Galaxy A and M series.

Best Samsung smartphones of 2019

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung launched the Galaxy M30 earlier this year with triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery with fast charging and more. The phone was a success, which prompted Samsung to launch a refreshed model, Galaxy M30s, within 6 months.

The Galaxy M30s comes with a 10nm Exynos 9611 SoC, compared to 14nm Exynos 7904 on the Galaxy M30. It also comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera, compared to 13-megapixel one on the previous phone. That’s not all, the new phone also comes with a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging feature. The price in India starts at Rs 13,999, which makes it one of the best Samsung smartphones in that price range.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Next is the Galaxy A50, which introduced in February with an in-display fingerprint scanner, 25-megapixel front and rear cameras among other features under Rs 20,000. A few months later, in August, Samsung introduced the refreshed model, the Galaxy A50s with a better hardware.

The new phone brings a 48-megapixel primary camera, 4K video recording capabilities, a 32-megapixel front camera and more. You also get a better Exynos 9611 SoC. This time around, Samsung hiked the price by a bit, and it is now available starting at Rs 19,999. You can buy the phone from both online and offline retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung launched three Galaxy S10-series smartphones, with the Galaxy S10e being one of the best compact flagship smartphones of the year. The phone comes with a 5.8-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, dual rear cameras with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a full screen display with hole-punch camera cutout and more. Other features include water resistance, wireless charging and wireless reverse charging. Launched above Rs 50,000, the smartphone is now available at Rs 47,900.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

The Galaxy S10+ is the premium offering in the S-series. It features a full screen QHD+ Super AMOLED display with dual punch-hole cameras, triple rear cameras, and more. With the S10+, the base storage was bumped to 128GB, with 8GB of RAM. A higher model with 1TB storage and 12GB RAM was also launched in India. It is one of the best premium Samsung flagship smartphones of 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Last, but not least, the Galaxy Note 10+ is the most premium offering from Samsung. Samsung bumped the base storage to 256GB, and all models come with 12GB of RAM. The Note 10+ also comes with quad cameras at the back, and a center-aligned hole-punch camera cutout.

With the new Note 10-series, Samsung also introduced new features with the S Pen. Last year, the company added Bluetooth functionality. This time around, Samsung added a gyroscope too for air gestures. It lets you increase and decrease the volume, skip songs, zoom in and out of camera, and more with gestures using the S Pen. The base model price in starts at Rs 79,999, and it is the most premium, feature packed flagship Android smartphone of 2019.

