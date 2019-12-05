Budget smartphones are dime a dozen these days. Brands like Xiaomi are refining an already winning formula and offering value for money smartphones. The phone manufacturers are launching devices with a massive display, quad rear cameras, and powerful hardware. A few months back, Samsung launched Galaxy M30s, which not only packs a 48-megapixel rear camera and a big 6.4-inch display, but also a whopping 6,000mAh battery. It would have been impossible to even imagine this level of features for less than Rs 15,000 a few years back.

Apart from features and specifications, brands like Realme are also prioritizing design in the budget segment. You will also find a pop-up selfie camera phone as well as a device with a modern punch-hole display design. These features are available on phones under Rs 20,000 price point. If you are looking for a good mobile phone under the same price range, then check out our list.

Watch: Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Best mobile phone under Rs 20,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi K20

The Redmi K20 is priced at Rs 19,999 in India. In terms of features, we are looking at a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a full view experience. The Redmi K20 is powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB storage. The Redmi K20 Pro uses flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage.

Both the devices feature a triple rear camera setup on the back and a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The main camera on the back is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The Redmi K20 uses Sony IMX582 sensor while Redmi K20 Pro gets Sony IMX586 sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. They both pack a 4,000mAh battery and run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. They also feature in-display fingerprint sensor. For charging, the Redmi K20 supports 18W fast charging

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price Rs 19,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy M30s

The big highlight of the phone is its massive 6,000mAh battery, but still, the phone only weighs at 174 grams. Samsung has also put in its latest mid-range Exynos 9611 chipset. It features a USB Type-C port. The complete specifications for the rear camera include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a 5-megapixel depth camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view. At the front, you now get a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well. There is also a 6.4-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s Price Rs 13,999 Chipset Exynos 9611 OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 6000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie, and comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 64-megapixel main shooter. The device also packs an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing.

This Redmi phone has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The Pro version offers a big 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price Rs 14,999 Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,500mAh

Xiaomi Poco F1

Poco F1 is the flagship smartphone from Xiaomi which features top of the line hardware, which includes Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, dual rear cameras and a notched display with IR face unlock. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999, whereas the top model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 18,999.

Features Xiaomi Poco F1 Price Rs 14,999 Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh

Realme XT

Realme XT is one of the best and top smartphones in India. It offers a 64-megapixel camera. The company has added the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor for the main 64-megapixel camera. It also comes with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two additional 2-megapixel sensors that are for depth and macro photography. The company has also added a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies.

The Realme XT also runs on Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC. It features a 4,000mAh battery, and a 6.4-inch FHD+ display. Talking about the pricing, the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at Rs 15,999. The 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage amount to Rs 16,999. Lastly, the top of the line variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 18.999.

Features Realme XT Price Rs 15,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy A50s

The Samsung Galaxy A50s comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. It is built around the company’s Exynos 9610 chipset. This Samsung phone is available in 4GB and 6GB RAM options. Both the variants are offered with 128GB storage with support for a microSD card slot too.

The device packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It also supports 15W fast charging tech over Type-C. The Galaxy A50s is equipped with three cameras at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary camera. The setup is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Features Samsung Galaxy A50s Price Rs 19,999 Chipset Exynos 9610 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,000mAh

Realme 5 Pro

With this phone, you get a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Realme 5 Pro draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is made on 10nm process. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel front snapper. The Realme 5 Pro is armed with a 4,035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. A 20W charger is also bundled in the box. It also comes with a splash-resistant design.

Features Realme 5 Pro Price Rs 13,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,035mAh

Oppo K3

Oppo launched the K1 as one of the cheapest smartphones with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Later, the Chinese smartphone maker also launched Oppo K3, which is one of the cheapest phones with an in-display fingerprint sensor and pop-up selfie camera. It is not much different from Realme X in terms of specifications. However, it has a gradient back that will appeal to a lot of consumers. Powered by Snapdragon 710, the smartphone comes with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,990 while the 8GB RAM variant is available for Rs 18,990.

Features Oppo K3 Price Rs 16,990 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,765mAh

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro is among the cheapest smartphone in the market right now with a punch-hole display design. It is also among the most affordable gaming smartphone. The Vivo Z1 Pro is available starting from Rs 12,990 in India. The Z1 Pro features a 6.53-inch display, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. There is also a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro Price Rs 12,990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 5000mAh

Nokia 7.2

The Nokia 7.2 is a new mid-range premium device from Finnish company HMD Global. It sports a glass back and features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display. There is PureDisplay technology with high brightness of 500 nits and HDR support. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and supports always-on display mode. Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, the smartphone comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

On the back, the Nokia 7.2 features a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It uses Zeiss optics and is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second. For selfies, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20-megapixel sensor.

Features Nokia 7.2 Price Rs 16,590 Chipset Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android Pie Display 6.3-inch Full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 3,500mAh