Budget smartphones are dime a dozen these days. Brands like Xiaomi are refining an already winning formula and offering value for money smartphones. The phone manufacturers are launching devices with a massive display, quad rear cameras, and powerful hardware. A few months back, Samsung launched Galaxy M30s, which not only packs a 48-megapixel rear camera and a big 6.4-inch display, but also a whopping 6,000mAh battery. It would have been impossible to even imagine this level of features for less than Rs 15,000 a few years back.
Apart from features and specifications, brands like Realme are also prioritizing design in the budget segment. You will also find a pop-up selfie camera phone as well as a device with a modern punch-hole display design. These features are available on phones under Rs 20,000 price point. If you are looking for a good mobile phone under the same price range, then check out our list.
Watch: Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019
Best mobile phone under Rs 20,000 in India
Xiaomi Redmi K20
The Redmi K20 is priced at Rs 19,999 in India. In terms of features, we are looking at a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a full view experience. The Redmi K20 is powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB storage. The Redmi K20 Pro uses flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage.
Both the devices feature a triple rear camera setup on the back and a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The main camera on the back is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The Redmi K20 uses Sony IMX582 sensor while Redmi K20 Pro gets Sony IMX586 sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. They both pack a 4,000mAh battery and run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. They also feature in-display fingerprint sensor. For charging, the Redmi K20 supports 18W fast charging
|Features
|Xiaomi Redmi K20
|Price
|Rs 19,999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Display
|AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM with 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
|Front Camera
|20MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Samsung Galaxy M30s
The big highlight of the phone is its massive 6,000mAh battery, but still, the phone only weighs at 174 grams. Samsung has also put in its latest mid-range Exynos 9611 chipset. It features a USB Type-C port. The complete specifications for the rear camera include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a 5-megapixel depth camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view. At the front, you now get a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well. There is also a 6.4-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display.
|Features
|Samsung Galaxy M30s
|Price
|Rs 13,999
|Chipset
|Exynos 9611
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with OneUI
|Display
|6.4-inch FHD+
|Internal Memory
|up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|6000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie, and comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 64-megapixel main shooter. The device also packs an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing.
This Redmi phone has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The Pro version offers a big 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.
|Features
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Price
|Rs 14,999
|Chipset
|Mediatek G90T SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.53-inch FHD+
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM with 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|20MP
|Battery
|4,500mAh
Xiaomi Poco F1
Poco F1 is the flagship smartphone from Xiaomi which features top of the line hardware, which includes Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, dual rear cameras and a notched display with IR face unlock. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999, whereas the top model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 18,999.
|Features
|Xiaomi Poco F1
|Price
|Rs 14,999
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
|OS
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Display
|6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels
|Internal Memory
|6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage
|Rear Camera
|12MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|20MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Realme XT
Realme XT is one of the best and top smartphones in India. It offers a 64-megapixel camera. The company has added the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor for the main 64-megapixel camera. It also comes with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two additional 2-megapixel sensors that are for depth and macro photography. The company has also added a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies.
The Realme XT also runs on Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC. It features a 4,000mAh battery, and a 6.4-inch FHD+ display. Talking about the pricing, the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at Rs 15,999. The 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage amount to Rs 16,999. Lastly, the top of the line variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 18.999.
|Features
|Realme XT
|Price
|Rs 15,999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.4-inch FHD+
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM with 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Samsung Galaxy A50s
The Samsung Galaxy A50s comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. It is built around the company’s Exynos 9610 chipset. This Samsung phone is available in 4GB and 6GB RAM options. Both the variants are offered with 128GB storage with support for a microSD card slot too.
The device packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It also supports 15W fast charging tech over Type-C. The Galaxy A50s is equipped with three cameras at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary camera. The setup is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.
|Features
|Samsung Galaxy A50s
|Price
|Rs 19,999
|Chipset
|Exynos 9610 octa-core
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with One UI
|Display
|6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM with 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Realme 5 Pro
With this phone, you get a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Realme 5 Pro draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is made on 10nm process. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel front snapper. The Realme 5 Pro is armed with a 4,035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. A 20W charger is also bundled in the box. It also comes with a splash-resistant design.
|Features
|Realme 5 Pro
|Price
|Rs 13,999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
|Display
|6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|4,035mAh
Oppo K3
Oppo launched the K1 as one of the cheapest smartphones with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Later, the Chinese smartphone maker also launched Oppo K3, which is one of the cheapest phones with an in-display fingerprint sensor and pop-up selfie camera. It is not much different from Realme X in terms of specifications. However, it has a gradient back that will appeal to a lot of consumers. Powered by Snapdragon 710, the smartphone comes with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,990 while the 8GB RAM variant is available for Rs 18,990.
|Features
|Oppo K3
|Price
|Rs 16,990
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 710 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|16MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|3,765mAh
Vivo Z1 Pro
Vivo Z1 Pro is among the cheapest smartphone in the market right now with a punch-hole display design. It is also among the most affordable gaming smartphone. The Vivo Z1 Pro is available starting from Rs 12,990 in India. The Z1 Pro features a 6.53-inch display, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. There is also a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and packs a 5,000mAh battery.
|Features
|Vivo Z1 Pro
|Price
|Rs 12,990
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
|Display
|6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|16MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
Nokia 7.2
The Nokia 7.2 is a new mid-range premium device from Finnish company HMD Global. It sports a glass back and features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display. There is PureDisplay technology with high brightness of 500 nits and HDR support. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and supports always-on display mode. Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, the smartphone comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage.
On the back, the Nokia 7.2 features a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It uses Zeiss optics and is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second. For selfies, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20-megapixel sensor.
|Features
|Nokia 7.2
|Price
|Rs 16,590
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 660 SoC
|OS
|Android Pie
|Display
|6.3-inch Full HD+
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|20MP
|Battery
|3,500mAh