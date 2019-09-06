comscore Best smart LED TVs under Rs 20,000 to buy in India
Best smart LED TVs under Rs 20,000 in India: Xiaomi, Vu, Thomson, iFFALCON, MarQ and more

If you are looking for smart LED TVs to buy in India, there are a number of options under Rs 20,000. Here is a look at all the available options.

  Published: September 6, 2019 11:28 AM IST
A couple of years ago, Xiaomi launched its range of smart LED TVs and has disrupted the segment. Other brands like Thomson, iFFALCON and Vu have also been offering smart LED TVs at different price points. Today, you can buy a 32-inch LED smart TV and above for less than Rs 20,000. We’ve compiled a list of top LED TVs under Rs 20,000 that you can buy.

Xiaomi smart TVs

There is no denying the fact that Xiaomi is the reason why we are seeing aggressive prices on smart televisions. The Mi LED 4A Pro 32-inch HD model is available for Rs 12,999. Powered by Android OS, it comes with Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI on top. The TV also features built-in Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. There is also built-in support for Chromecast and Google Assistant.

iFFALCON smart TVs

The most affordable Android smart television from iFFALCON is available for Rs 11,999. It comes with a 32-inch HD ready display. The other model is available for Rs 19,999. The TV features a 40-inch FHD panel. It’s interesting how smart LED TVs with 40-inch panels have also become way too affordable.

Thomson smart TVs

Thomson has three smart LED TVs under Rs 20,000 range. The HD Ready LED smart television with 32-inch display is available for Rs 10,999. The next is 40-inch FHD model and it is available for Rs 17,499. You can also go for a 40-inch 4K UHD LED TV which is available for Rs 19,999. All these smart television sets come with apps like Netflix, YouTube, ZEE5 and Hotstar. This will help you stream rich content, from movies to TV shows.

Vu, Blaupunkt, JVC smart TVs

Then there are other brands such as Vu, JVC and Blaupunkt that offer smart LED TVs too. The most affordable Vu smart television is available for Rs 11,999. It comes with a 32-inch HD ready display. The 40-inch FHD model is available for Rs 17,999. All these TVs come with apps like YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Blaupunkt has one 32-inch HD ready smart TV available for Rs 14,999. Then there is JVC’s 40-inch FHD smart TV available for Rs 17,999.

MarQ smart TVs

MarQ by Flipkart has two TVs that you can buy under Rs 20,000. The most affordable one is available for Rs 9,999. It is an HD ready Smart TV. The one with 40-inch FHD display can be bought for Rs 16,999. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most affordable big-screen Android smart TVs that you can buy.

  Published Date: September 6, 2019 11:28 AM IST

