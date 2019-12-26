Best Smart TVs launched in India in 2019

Smart TVs have emerged as the dominating consumer electronics device of 2019. They have not only been news makers but also a category which saw genuine adoption from consumers. Smartphone maker OnePlus tried to take advantage of its brand familiarity and make inroads into the smart TV market. Xiaomi, on the other hand, established itself as the leading player in the smart TV market. Incumbent players like Sony, Samsung and LG strengthened their product portfolio despite the competition.

Another trend this year was Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart introducing Motorola and Nokia-branded smart TVs in the market. While we are yet to see them to have a fair judgement, these brands could emerge as winners next year. There were also launch of new models from brands like Vu, Blaupunkt, Thomson, TCL and others as well. If you are in the market for a new smart TV then any of the picks from below will not disappoint you. However, please do note that these smart TVs come with a huge screen.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50

No prizes for guessing that one of our primary pick is the Xiaomi Mi TV 4X. Xiaomi has been doing the right things with its TV portfolio since it launched its first TV in India. At Rs 29,999, the Mi TV 4X 50-inch tries to bring the best of experience, screen size without breaking the bank. It has a 4K UHD display with 10-bit display, 20W speaker and runs PatchWall 2.0 with 4K content. It also runs Android TV with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast.

OnePlus TV Q1 Series

There are only two types of views about the OnePlus TV Q1 Series, which is either disappointment or surprise. We think most people were surprised with OnePlus TV Q1 Series than disappointed. It is a really premium TV that starts at Rs 69,900 and comes with 55-inch display. They also fix one of the disappointments with smart TV – audio. Both the models have 50W sound output but the Q1 Pro has 8 speaker setup. They also have better connectivity options and run OxygenPlay interface based on Android TV.

Sony A9G

If you want the best display on any smart TV then you need not look further than Sony. The A9G OLED Master Series from the Japanese company really stands out. The 55-inch model is available for Rs 2,99,900 while the 65-inch model is priced at Rs 4,19,900. Sony A9G offers 4K OLED display with X1 Ultimate engine and Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Vision and Atmos. It is definitely expensive and not for everyone but if you want absolute best picture quality then this is where your money should go.

Samsung QLED 8K 2019

What if you are not pleased with 4K UHD resolution and want to do more pixel peeping, then look at Samsung QLED 8K 2019 range. They come in 65-inch, 75-inch and 98-inch but only the largest model supports 8K resolution. Samsung has not mentioned a price on the model but it would certainly work for those who want cinema quality experience by sitting at their couch.

LG NanoCell AI ThinQ

With its NanoCell AI ThinQ TV lineup, LG is trying to do something different. These TVs offer wide viewing angles and better clarity than traditional 4K TVs. They come in 49-inch, 55-inch, 75-inch and 86-inch screen sizes. Priced starting at Rs 1,04,990, these smart TVs run Android TV and have built-in Google Assistant. The NanoCell Display applies nano particles to optimize each color of the display.

TCL P8M 4K AI TV

Back in October, TCL introduced the 85-inch P8M 4K AI TV in India. These TVs run Android Pie and is part of P8 series. The TV brings HDR10+ experience and access to OTT apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, JioCinema, Eros Now, Zee5, YuppTV, Voot, AltBalaji and others. They are available in different screen sizes and start from Rs 24,990.

Vu UltraAndroid TV

Vu is another brand that made big updates to its product lineup this year. The Vu UltraAndroid range, in particular, aims to make smart TVs accessible. It is available in 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch screen size. There is 8GB of internal storage for consumers to download apps from the Play Store. All the three models run Android TV 9 Pie and include ActiVoice as a search interface. They also offer built-in Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.0 and HDMI support as well.

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV

Thomson is another brand trying to offer big screen experience at an affordable price point. The 55-inch 4K UHD Android TV from Thomson is available for Rs 31,999 on Flipkart and comes with an in-built soundbar. They run Android and supports apps such as Hotstar, Netflix and YouTube.

Micromax Smart TV

Back in July, Micromax tried to hit back Xiaomi and other TV brands in the country with its own smart TV. It is available in three screen sizes and starts from Rs 13,999 in India. They run Android and offer built-in Chromecast as well. The 40-inch and 43-inch models offer 2.5GB of RAM and 16GB storage.

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV

This is one of the cheapest smart TV in the country and offers a 43-inch Full HD display. The MarQ by Flipkart offers YouTube, Hotstar and have thin bezels. It runs Android Oreo and are available at Rs 17,999.