Today, buying a new smartphone doesn’t involve splurging hefty amount of money. You’ll easily find a budget smartphone with a powerful chipset, dual rear cameras, a fingerprint sensor, and a large battery. While Xiaomi offers good price-to-performance ratio phones, brands like Realme and Samsung are giving tough competition with aggressive pricing, better specifications and feature. If you are looking for a new phone, here is our list of best smartphones under Rs 10,000.

Realme 3i

The recently launched Realme 3i is amongst the best smartphones under Rs 10,000 range. There are two variants – 3GB RAM model will be available for Rs 7,999, 4GB RAM model will be available for Rs 9,999. The smartphone comes with diamond-back finish, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC and Android Pie OS. You will be able to buy it from Flipkart and Realme.com from July 23.

Samsung Galaxy M10

The Galaxy M10 is Samsung’s latest smartphone, which falls under the company’s Galaxy A series. The device bears a 6.22-inch display with Infinity U notch design. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. Samsung has included its own Exynos 7870 SoC under the hood. Similar to other budget phones, here too you will get dual cameras at the back. The setup consists of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. The front features a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by a 3,400mAh battery and comes in only two color variants. You can buy the smartphone for Rs 7,990.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7S comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999 for the base 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The higher model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 11,999. For the price, you will get a big 6.3-inch full HD+ display, a 4,000mAh battery, fingerprint sensor and a 48-megapixel rear camera.

Realme 3

You can also buy the latest Realme 3 smartphone, which was launched in March 2019. It is available with a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. The handset flaunts a 3D unibody design with a big 6.22-inch HD+ panel and a waterdrop-style notch design. Powering the Realme 3 is the top-notch MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

The handset is supported by up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage. The company has given an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card slot. Optics wise, you get a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor in the dual rear camera setup. It also offers support for Nightscape mode. The front has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by a 4,230mAh battery and runs Android Pie OS.

Asus Zenfone Max M2

The Zenfone Max M2 from Asus is currently available with a starting price of Rs 8,499. You can buy the handset via Flipkart. For the price, you will get a 6.26-inch display with HD+ resolution, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC and a dual-camera setup at the back. There is also an 8-megapixel camera on the front of the phone for selfies. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

Realme C1

The wallet-friendly Realme C1 (2019) can be purchased for Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM variant with 32GB storage. The 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage retails at Rs 8,499. The smartphone packs a big 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. Other specifications include a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 5-megapixel front camera. It runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It bears a big 4,230mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 7

The Redmi 7 is Xiaomi’s affordable smartphone with prices starting at Rs 7,999. For the price, you get a 6.26-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 632 SoC and up to 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. You get two cameras at the back, which includes a 12-megapixel primary camera paired with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi recently took the wraps off its latest Redmi Y3 budget smartphone, which comes with a starting price of Rs 8,999. For the price, you get 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. It runs Android 9.0 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 on top. The handset features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. At its heart is a Snapdragon 632 SoC, which is backed by 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options.

The internal storage is also expandable up to 512GB via microSD card with a dedicated card slot. The selfie camera is its biggest highlight. On the front, the Redmi Y3 packs a 32-megapixel camera an f/2.25 aperture for selfies with EIS support. At the back is a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. Furthermore, Xiaomi has stuffed in a 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia 3.1 Plus

The Nokia 3.1 Plus comes with a 6-inch HD+ display with thinner bezels without a notch and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with an octa-core CPU with a maximum clock speed of 2GHz. It is accompanied by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. You can get it for as low as Rs 8,300 on Amazon India. Furthermore, there is also a dedicated microSD card slot for further storage expansion is also present.

In the photography department, you will get dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup also includes a single LED flash for better low light photos. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. It is fueled by a 3,500mAh battery.

Features Asus Zenfone Max M2 Samsung Galaxy M10 Xiaomi Redmi 7 Realme 3i Price 8499 7990 7999 7999 Chipset Snapdragon 632 octa-core Exynos 7870 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC MediaTek Helio P60 OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.26-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520X720 pixels 6.2-inch HD+ 6.26-inch display -720x1520pixels 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 5MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP 5MP 8MP 13MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,400mAh 4,000mAh 4,230mAh