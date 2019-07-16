The sub-Rs 15,000 segment is one of the hotly contested smartphone category. There are plenty of options for you to pick from. Interestingly, these days you can get a 48-megapixel camera sensor, a massive 5,000mAh battery, a big screen, triple cameras and more with a budget phone. You also get a trendy punch-hole display design and in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Apart from these features, phone makers are also offering devices with a beautiful gradient design. So if you are in the market for a budget phone, here is our list of best smartphones under the Rs 15,000.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000

Vivo Z1 Pro

The Vivo Z1 Pro is among the cheapest smartphone in the market right now with a punch-hole display design. It is also among the most affordable gaming smartphone. The Vivo Z1 Pro is available starting from Rs 14,990 in India. The Z1 Pro features a 6.53-inch display, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. There is a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and packs a 5,000mAh battery. This device is one of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000.

Realme 3i

The recently launched Realme 3i is amongst the best smartphones under Rs 10,000 range. There are two variants – 3GB RAM model will be available for Rs 7,999, 4GB RAM model will be available for Rs 9,999. The smartphone comes with a diamond-back finish, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC and Android Pie OS. You will be able to buy it from Flipkart and Realme.com from July 23.

Techno Phantom 9

The Tecno Phantom 9 was launched just recently and comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 in India. The device comes in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The Lapland Aurora color option of the phone can be purchased via Flipkart. The Tecno Phantom 9 is equipped with a big 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio, and 91.47 percent screen to body ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC under the hood. The device ships with HIOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery. You also get three cameras at the back of the phone. This setup includes a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is Xiaomi’s top-end device and is one of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000. It is the latest Redmi 7 lineup that Xiaomi launched in the Indian market this year. The device comes with an updated design with near bezel-less design, 6.3-inch IPS LDC display, and the “dot notch”. The device is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 6GB RAM while running on a 4,000mAh battery. The highlight of the device is the 48-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back with a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. Xiaomi has priced the device starting from Rs 13,999.

The company has also launched a cheaper Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S with prices starting at Rs 9,999. It comes with a 48-megapixel rear camera, and Snapdragon 660 SoC, 3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage options. Rest of the specifications, features and design is the same as the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Realme 3 Pro

Former Oppo sub-brand Realme has just launched its latest, top-of-the-line, Realme 3 Pro. The device is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC, comes with up to 128GB internal storage, up to 6GB RAM dual rear cameras, 25-megapixel selfie snapper, and Android Pie-based Color OS 6 operating system. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,499, whereas the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 15,999. Similar to other phones, this one is also one of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000

Samsung Galaxy M30

The base model of Samsung Galaxy M30 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 13,990. Taking a look at the specs, the device sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Exynos 7904 SoC and up to 6GB RAM. Samsung has added a triple camera set up on the device with a primary 13-megapixel sensor, a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a third 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Xiaomi Mi A2 follows a similar pattern to what we have seen on other Xiaomi devices where the company packs good hardware at attractive pricing. Talking about the specifications, the device sports a 5.99-inch display while running on Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with 3,010mAh battery, and a dual camera on the back.

The highlight or rather key differentiating factor in this device is the Android One software, which means that the device runs stock Android out-of-the-box with no advertisements or bloatware apps. The base model of the device with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage starts from Rs 9,999 making it an attractive offering.

Honor 10 Lite

The 10 Lite is the first device from Honor, the sub-brand from Chinese electronics and telecommunications giant Huawei. The company has priced the base model of the device with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage at Rs 9,999. The 10 Lite comes with a 6.21-inch display with HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage while running on a 3,400mAh battery. The device sports a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel sensor on the back with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 24-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies.

Features Realme 3 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Vivo Z1 Pro Price 13,999 13,999 14,990 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 64GB storage + 4GB of RAM Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP 48MP+5MP 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 25MP 13MP 32MP Battery 4,045mAh 4,000mAh 5000mAh