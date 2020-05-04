comscore Best smartphones under Rs 20000 in India | BGR India
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India: Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 6, Galaxy M31 and more

Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung are fighting for the numero uno position in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment in India. If you are in the market for a new smartphone, these are the best in this segment.

  Updated: May 4, 2020 8:35 AM IST
E-commerce companies, especially Flipkart and Amazon India, will commence sales of non-essential items, starting today. While the sales will be limited to districts designated as green and orange zones, it will serve as a much needed boost for their business. With millions of people now working from home, they are also facing issues with their devices. A lot of these people are looking to upgrade to a new laptop or smartphone. If you are among those then worry not, you have come to the right destination. For consumers, the question right now is, which smartphone should they buy after the lockdown? So, here is a look at the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 Pro, which starts at Rs 13,999, is one of our top picks in this segment. Xiaomi has shown that it has mastered the art of iterative updates with the smartphone. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 720G mobile platform and offers 4 or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The camera is the big area of improvement this year. The main 48-megapixel camera with Samsung ISOCELL GM2 captures crisp images with good details and dynamic range. The portrait mode continues to improve and now has an option for movie mode as well. The ultra wide-angle and macro cameras also perform well. Night mode is one area where Redmi Note 9 Pro needs some work. Xiaomi has also added new video modes to make this camera a creators-centric one. There is Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear and it definitely looks premium. The 6.67-inch Full HD display with 16-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera may lack 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate but it isn’t a deal breaker. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10, has a large 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Realme 6 Review: A mid-range cake with some flagship cherries

Realme 6

If you want a smartphone with a display supporting faster refresh rate then look no further than the Realme 6 Series. Realme 6 starts at Rs 13,999, making it one of the cheapest smartphones with higher refresh rate display. It features a 6.5-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, a hole punch cutout. With a 90Hz refresh rate, the display is much smoother than the 60Hz panel seen in this price segment. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor and the base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There are also 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage. For imaging, Realme 6 uses a 64-megapixel main camera with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a single 16-megapixel shooter. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes in white or blue color. Also Read - Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro is another impressive smartphone from Realme available starting from Rs 17,999. It features a 6.6-inch display, pill-shaped cutout and 90Hz refresh rate. Like the Redmi Note 9 Pro, it is also powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset and you get 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It relies on the tried and tested 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor for the main camera.. This sensor shoots decent images with good colors but saturation is suited for social media posts. It also has a dedicated 12-megapixel telephoto camera, which is a welcome addition in this price segment. There is also an ultra wide-angle and macro camera. Realme 6 Pro also gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera paired with a second 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. It may not be useful at this time when you cannot go to large gatherings but it will come handy when you meet friends after this lockdown. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Realme 6 Pro Review: Yet another all-rounder

Poco X2

Poco X2 has been overshadowed by Realme 6 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro but it is one impressive piece of hardware. From a 120Hz display to a Snapdragon 730G mobile platform, this phone checks a lot of boxes. The fact that it is a rebranded Redmi K30 was controversial at first but the device has risen past the controversy. It has a beautiful glass back design but it feels heavy. Powered by Snapdragon 730G mobile platform, it comes in three storage variants. After the GST rate hike, the smartphone is available starting from Rs 16,999. It is the first smartphone with 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. We really liked clicking pictures with the Poco X2 which has very good color reproduction. It also has ultra wide, macro and depth cameras. For selfie, there is a 20-megapixel main shooter with a depth sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery, runs Android 10 and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor like others. The icing on the cake is the 6.67-inch 120Hz display which makes the UI buttery smooth. However, there is still no clear advantage of this higher refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 debuted as the successor to Galaxy M30, the breakout star in the Galaxy M-series. The smartphone is aimed at those who want the biggest battery. Packing a large 6,000mAh battery, the smartphone comes with support for 15W fast charging. You get a 6.4-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Unlike other devices, it uses a Super AMOLED display which should help with watching content. It is powered by Exynos 9611 and comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It also has a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide, a 5-megapixel depth and 5-megapixel macro. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs One UI 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review: Not much has changed since last year

Conclusion

India’s smartphone market has painted a clear picture that you need not spend a lot of money to get the best experience. Even with smartphones priced under Rs 20,000, you can get top notch experience. From excellent cameras, fast performance to big display, large battery, these devices check a lot of boxes. You can’t go wrong with either of the devices mentioned in the above list. Xiaomi and Realme have an upper hand here with the former adding another competitor in the form of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

  Published Date: May 4, 2020 8:34 AM IST
  Updated Date: May 4, 2020 8:35 AM IST

