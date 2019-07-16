The smartphone segment between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000 is highly active in India. For smartphone makers, it is the most lucrative segment, with a mass audience purchase to cater to. You can get smartphones with triple cameras, in-display fingerprint scanner and even a massive 5,000mAh battery. All these features are now available on phones under Rs 20,000 price point. We recently talked about the best smartphones under Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 range. Now, here’s a look at the options that are available under Rs 20,000 in this mobile phone segment.

Realme X

Realme X is the newest smartphone to debut in India in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. It is the first smartphone from Oppo’s former sub-brand to feature a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone is a more premium addition to Realme’s lineup already dominated by Realme 3 Pro. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It also has dual 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera setup. For selfies, Realme X has a 16-megapixel elevating camera. It runs Android Pie and is backed by a 3,765mAh battery. Realme X is available starting at Rs 16,999.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro is among the cheapest smartphone in the market right now with a punch hole display design. It is also among the most affordable gaming smartphone. The Vivo Z1 Pro is available starting from Rs 14,990 in India. The Z1 Pro features a 6.53-inch display, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. There is a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M40

The Galaxy M40 is the fourth smartphone in the M-series. It comes with a punch-hole selfie camera and a Snapdragon 675 SoC. You get a triple camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 32-megapixel primary camera. Then you have an 8-megapixel ultra wide camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy M40 is available for Rs 19,990 via Amazon India.

Honor 20i

Honor launched three smartphones in the new 20-series. The Honor 20i is the most affordable model available for Rs 14,999. The highlight of the Honor 20i is the triple rear camera setup. You get a primary 24-megapixel lens, and a secondary 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. The third is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei launched the P30 Pro and P30 Lite smartphones in India, and while the pro variant is priced upwards of Rs 60,000, the Lite model is available for Rs 19,990 on Amazon India. For the price, the smartphone includes a Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 24-megapixel main sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, you get a 32-megapixel snapper with AI mode.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Poco F1 is the flagship smartphone from Xiaomi which features top of the line hardware, which includes Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, dual rear cameras and a notched display with IR face unlock. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999, whereas the top model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 25,999.

Oppo K1

The Oppo K1 is the most affordable smartphone to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is priced at Rs 16,990, available via Flipkart, and comes with a dual rear camera setup, Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage among other features.

Realme 3 Pro

Chinese smartphone maker Realme recently launched two new smartphones – the entry-level Realme C2 and the more powerful Realme 3 Pro. Some of the highlights of the Realme 3 Pro include Snapdragon 710 SoC, up to 128GB storage, dual rear cameras, 25-megapixel selfie snapper, and Android Pie OS. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The Galaxy A50 from Samsung comes with a laminated plastic body that appears like glass. It features a triple rear camera setup, a notched display, 4,000mAh battery with fast charging feature and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone runs Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top. The smartphone is available to purchase from both online and offline stores. The base model is priced at Rs 19,990, whereas the top end model is priced at Rs 22,990.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung has made a huge splash this year by making a grand return to this segment with two new device lineups, one of which is the Samsung Galaxy M series. The base model of Galaxy M30 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage starts at Rs 14,990, and is currently available as part of limited flash sales on Amazon. There is also 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 17,990.

Taking a look at the specs, the device sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Exynos 7904 SoC and up to 6GB RAM. Samsung has added a triple camera set up on the device with a primary 13-megapixel sensor, a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a third 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro is part of the latest Redmi 7 lineup from Xiaomi. The device comes with an updated design with a notch and near bezel-less design with a 6.3-inch display. The device is powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset with up to 6GB RAM while running on a 4,000mAh battery. The highlight of the device is the 48-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back of the device with a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. Xiaomi has priced the device starting from Rs 13,999 for base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The higher model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999.

Nokia 7.1

The Nokia 7.1 is available to purchase via Flipkart for as low as Rs 16,799. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, dual rear cameras and an 8-megapixel front camera. It also comes with a 3,060mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Mi A2 follows a similar pattern to what we have seen on other Xiaomi devices where the company packs good hardware at attractive pricing. Talking about the specifications, the device sports a 5.99-inch display. It runs on Snapdragon 660 SoC with and is powered by a 3,010mAh battery. There are dual cameras at the back. The highlight or rather key differentiating factor in this device is the Android One software. The device runs stock Android out-of-the-box with no advertisements or bloatware apps. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 11,999.

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite is the first device from Honor, the sub-brand from Chinese electronics and telecommunications giant Huawei. The company has priced the base model of the device with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage at Rs 11,999. The 10 Lite comes with a 6.21-inch display. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. There is up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 3,400mAh battery. It sports a dual camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, a 24-megapixel sensor for selfies is present.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Samsung Galaxy M40 Realme X Price 13999 19990 16999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch full-HD+ 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP+5MP 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,500mAh 3,765mAh