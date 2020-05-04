comscore Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 as of May 2020 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Top Products
  • Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 as of May 2020; OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and more
News

Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 as of May 2020; OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and more

Top Products

Check out the best smartphones under Rs 40,000 that you can get right now from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and more.

  • Updated: May 4, 2020 9:22 AM IST

Unlike a decade ago, looking for a smartphone under Rs 40,000 today is harder than it seems. Similar to the populated mid-range segment, there are a lot of options to choose from. Further, there are a lot of elements to consider. From camera to battery life; from performance to discounts, here are the best smartphones under 40,000 that you can buy as of now. Also Read - OnePlus 7T Pro Long-Term Review: You get what you pay for

Vivo iQOO 3

After a discount from its earlier launch price, the first smartphone from Vivo sub-brand iQOO is now available for lesser, making it one of the best smartphones under Rs 40,000. The Vivo iQOO 3 gaming smartphone is a powerful phone. The 4G variant phone has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM, and has 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is also a 4,400mAh battery along with 55W fast charging. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro vs iQOO 3: Which phone offers best camera experience?

Watch: Best Phones under 40,000

In terms of camera optics, there is a quad-camera setup on the back of the phone. This includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, along with a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The setup can record videos at up to 4K in 60fps. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera that can record 1080p at 30fps. The Vivo iQOO 3 is available for Rs 37,990 Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review: A worthy challenger to OnePlus domination

OnePlus 7T

Despite not being the latest offering from the brand, the OnePlus 7T is a great deal in terms of value for money. A discount makes the phone available under rs 40,000 now. It brings together a good flagship performance, a near-stock UI, impressive camera capabilities, and quick software updates. The OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB RAM, and has 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. There is also a 3,800mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 7T features a triple camera setup on the back. This comprises a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The setup can record video at up to 4K at 60fps. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera sensor that can record 1080p at 30 fps. The OnePlus 7T is currently priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8+256GB variant.

OnePlus 7T Pro Long-Term Review: You get what you pay for

Also Read

OnePlus 7T Pro Long-Term Review: You get what you pay for

Realme X50 Pro

The Realme X50 Pro is the brand’s first true flagship device in India, and also the first 5G phone coming from the Chinese manufacturer. As of now, it is the only 5G phone you can get for under Rs 40,000. The Realme X50 Pro features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. There is a 4,200mAh battery with 50W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Realme X50 Pro features a quad-camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel main sensor along with a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone can record at up to 4K at 60 fps. On the front is a dual-camera setup consisting of a 32-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The 6GB+128GB variant of the Realme X50 Pro is available for Rs 39,999 right now.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review: Taking the battle to the premium smartphones

Also Read

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review: Taking the battle to the premium smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is not a powerhouse compared to the other phones on this list. However, it does bring together a combination of performance, and some unique abilities from the Note series devices. The phone is also currently the only S-Pen featuring Note series device under Rs 40,000. It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen, an Exynos 9810 processor, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is a 4,500mAh battery along with 25W fast charging.

For the camera, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a triple camera setup on the rear. This comprises a 12-megapixel main lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The phone can record videos at up to 4K at 60 fps. There is a 32-megapixel front camera that can record 4K at 30fps. You can purchase the Note 10 Lite 6GB+128GB variant for Rs 38,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review: A worthy challenger to OnePlus domination

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review: A worthy challenger to OnePlus domination

Asus ROG Phone II

Comparatively an older device, the popular ROG Phone II is a performance beast to date. It is only the second gaming smartphone from Asus’ ROG gaming sub-brand. With support for numerous gaming-oriented features and attachable accessories, the phone is available for just above Rs 40,000. The ROG Phone II features a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 855+ processor, and up to 1TB UFS 3.0 storage and 12GB RAM. There are a 6,000mAh battery and two ports for 18W fast charging.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review: A top contender for this year's best smartphone

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review: A top contender for this year's best smartphone

For the optics, the phone features a dual-camera setup on the back. This comprises a 48-megapixel main sensor along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The phone can record up to 4K at 60fps. On the front is a 24-megapixel camera sensor that can record 1080p at 30fps. You can purchase the Asus ROG Phone II for Rs 40,999. However, with an exchange, you could get it for lesser.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 4, 2020 9:21 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 4, 2020 9:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India
Top Products
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India
Best smartphones under Rs 40,000

Top Products

Best smartphones under Rs 40,000

Best smartphones under Rs 20000 in India

Top Products

Best smartphones under Rs 20000 in India

BSNL Vasantham Gold PV 96 plan validity reduced to 60 days

Telecom

BSNL Vasantham Gold PV 96 plan validity reduced to 60 days

Vivo lets you buy phones offline from 20,000 retailers from home

News

Vivo lets you buy phones offline from 20,000 retailers from home

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Vivo lets you buy phones offline from 20,000 retailers from home

d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service

Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers

Realme 5 Pro receiving OTA update with April 2020 security patch and bug fixes

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India

Top Products

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India
Best smartphones under Rs 40,000

Top Products

Best smartphones under Rs 40,000
Best smartphones under Rs 20000 in India

Top Products

Best smartphones under Rs 20000 in India
Realme 5 Pro receiving OTA update with April 2020 security patch and bug fixes

News

Realme 5 Pro receiving OTA update with April 2020 security patch and bug fixes
OnePlus 5, 5T Android 10 open beta 2 update roll out begins

News

OnePlus 5, 5T Android 10 open beta 2 update roll out begins

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro को OTA अपडेट के साथ April 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच मिला, कई बग्स भी फिक्स किए गए

Poco ने अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन को किया टीज, जल्द लॉन्च हो सकता है Poco F2

डाटा चोरी पर बोला शाओमी (Xiaomi), Redmi Note 8, Xiaomi Mi 10 पर डाटा रिकॉर्ड करने का आरोप!

OnePlus 8 Pro के डिस्प्ले में आई दिक्कत, कंपनी ने पैसा रिफंड, रिपेयरिंग,रिप्लेसमेंट का दिया ऑप्शन

Dish TV यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, दूसरे D2h यूजर्स का रिचार्ज करने पर पैसा कमाने का मौका

Latest Videos

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000
Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

News

Vivo lets you buy phones offline from 20,000 retailers from home
News
Vivo lets you buy phones offline from 20,000 retailers from home
d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service

News

d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service
Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers

News

Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers
Realme 5 Pro receiving OTA update with April 2020 security patch and bug fixes

News

Realme 5 Pro receiving OTA update with April 2020 security patch and bug fixes
Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera