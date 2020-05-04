Unlike a decade ago, looking for a smartphone under Rs 40,000 today is harder than it seems. Similar to the populated mid-range segment, there are a lot of options to choose from. Further, there are a lot of elements to consider. From camera to battery life; from performance to discounts, here are the best smartphones under 40,000 that you can buy as of now. Also Read - OnePlus 7T Pro Long-Term Review: You get what you pay for

Vivo iQOO 3

After a discount from its earlier launch price, the first smartphone from Vivo sub-brand iQOO is now available for lesser, making it one of the best smartphones under Rs 40,000. The Vivo iQOO 3 gaming smartphone is a powerful phone. The 4G variant phone has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM, and has 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is also a 4,400mAh battery along with 55W fast charging.

In terms of camera optics, there is a quad-camera setup on the back of the phone. This includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, along with a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The setup can record videos at up to 4K in 60fps. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera that can record 1080p at 30fps. The Vivo iQOO 3 is available for Rs 37,990

OnePlus 7T

Despite not being the latest offering from the brand, the OnePlus 7T is a great deal in terms of value for money. A discount makes the phone available under rs 40,000 now. It brings together a good flagship performance, a near-stock UI, impressive camera capabilities, and quick software updates. The OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB RAM, and has 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. There is also a 3,800mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 7T features a triple camera setup on the back. This comprises a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The setup can record video at up to 4K at 60fps. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera sensor that can record 1080p at 30 fps. The OnePlus 7T is currently priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8+256GB variant.

Realme X50 Pro

The Realme X50 Pro is the brand’s first true flagship device in India, and also the first 5G phone coming from the Chinese manufacturer. As of now, it is the only 5G phone you can get for under Rs 40,000. The Realme X50 Pro features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. There is a 4,200mAh battery with 50W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Realme X50 Pro features a quad-camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel main sensor along with a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone can record at up to 4K at 60 fps. On the front is a dual-camera setup consisting of a 32-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The 6GB+128GB variant of the Realme X50 Pro is available for Rs 39,999 right now.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is not a powerhouse compared to the other phones on this list. However, it does bring together a combination of performance, and some unique abilities from the Note series devices. The phone is also currently the only S-Pen featuring Note series device under Rs 40,000. It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen, an Exynos 9810 processor, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is a 4,500mAh battery along with 25W fast charging.

For the camera, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a triple camera setup on the rear. This comprises a 12-megapixel main lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The phone can record videos at up to 4K at 60 fps. There is a 32-megapixel front camera that can record 4K at 30fps. You can purchase the Note 10 Lite 6GB+128GB variant for Rs 38,999.

Asus ROG Phone II

Comparatively an older device, the popular ROG Phone II is a performance beast to date. It is only the second gaming smartphone from Asus’ ROG gaming sub-brand. With support for numerous gaming-oriented features and attachable accessories, the phone is available for just above Rs 40,000. The ROG Phone II features a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 855+ processor, and up to 1TB UFS 3.0 storage and 12GB RAM. There are a 6,000mAh battery and two ports for 18W fast charging.

For the optics, the phone features a dual-camera setup on the back. This comprises a 48-megapixel main sensor along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The phone can record up to 4K at 60fps. On the front is a 24-megapixel camera sensor that can record 1080p at 30fps. You can purchase the Asus ROG Phone II for Rs 40,999. However, with an exchange, you could get it for lesser.