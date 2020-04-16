Best Smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC to buy in 2020

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC processor is an improvised version of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. But technology is functioning towards 5G which is a future of smartphone makers. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC processor comes with X55 5G Modem-RF System. This latest Snapdragon launches at the Qualcomm Annual Tech Summit in Hawaii in 2019. It also has Dolby Vision and HGL Formal Support. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Lite launch expected today as company teases mystery product announcement

Best Smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC:

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung galaxy S 20 has an HDR10+ 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with the resolution of 1440 × 3200 pixels. The phone is power by Android 10 operating system along with Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990 Processor. It sports a 12MP main sensor + a 12MP ultra wide-angle lens + a 64MP telephoto lens. It has a 10MP selfie shooter. The Samsung Galaxy S20 feature a 6.2-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display. The phone measures 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm and weight 163 grams.

OnePlus 8 Pro

One of the best smartphones to with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC is OnePlus 8 Pro that is launched recently. It launches with 6.78 inches Fluid AMOLED display along with Resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi and aspect Ratio of 19.8:9. This latest phone supports sRGB, Display P3 and has screen protection of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. OnePlus 8 Pro powers by OxygenOS based on Android 10 and runs by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It brings Adreno 650 GPU with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone is powered by 4510 mAh (non-removable) battery with X55 5G Chipset. The battery of OnePlus 8 Pro supports 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A) and 30W Wireless Charging.

On camera front, OnePlus 8 Pro’s Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens. The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 sports 4780mAh non-removable battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone runs on Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage. The phone features AMOLED display with a contrast ratio of 5000000:1. The Mi 10 starts at a price of approx ₹41,000 for the 8GB RAM 128GB internal storage. The device comes in three RAM and storage variants: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. It supports up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Xiaomi Mi 10 is backed by a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It is one of the best smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 to buy in 2020.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 launches in India today with 6.55 inches Fluid AMOLED display along with Resolution of 1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI and aspect Ratio of 20:9. This latest phone supports sRGB, Display P3 and has screen protection of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. OnePlus 8 powers by OxygenOS based on Android 10 and runs by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It is one of the best smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 to buy in 2020. It brings Adreno 650 GPU with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone is powered by 4300 mAh (non-removable) battery with X55 5G Chipset. The battery of OnePlus 8 supports 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A). OnePlus 8 price starts with $699 for 8GB + 128GB variant which is around Rs 53,090 in India. Other variant 12GB + 256GB costs $799 that is approximately Rs 60,690.

Vivo IQOO 3

The phone powers 4440 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. It can charge the phone up to 50% in 30 minutes. IQOO 3 sports 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ enabled. On the camera front, the latest phone offers 48-megapixel primary shooter. Depth sensor, 13 megapixels telephoto shooter, 13 megapixels wide-angle camera are the main features of the camera. IQOO 3 powers by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will support 12GB of RAM. IQOO 3 runs on Android 10. The additional in-built Fingerprint sensor is an essential feature. It is one of the best smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 to buy in 2020.