While smartwatches and fitness trackers have been around for sometime now, this year saw them really become popular. The demand for these devices grew in a big way in emerging market like India. With a strong millennial base, the potential for smartwatch as well as fitness makers is definitely huge. According to IDC, the wearable devices segment grew by 30.9 percent sequentially during the second quarter of this year. It also reached an all time high of 30 lakh shipments in a single quarter.

The report also notes that smartwatches saw a healthy 99.6 percent year-on-year growth and 42.9 percent growth in the second quarter alone. This growth can be attributed to introduction of new models and wider choice available in the market. Apple remains the leader in the segment but there were new options from brands like Fossil, Samsung, Fitbit and others. In the fitness wearables market, Xiaomi, Honor introduced iterative updates while Infinix joined them. Here is a look at 10 best smartwatches/fitness bands launched in India in 2019.

Apple Watch Series 5

If there is one smartwatch that trumps every other smartwatch in the market then it has to be Apple Watch Series 5. With the Series 5, Apple has nailed the idea of a smarter smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 5 still has the rectangular watch face like its predecessor but now has an always-on retina display. For the first time, you don’t need to raise your wrist to see time. It, of course, comes with endless number of customization. There is support for fall detection and ability to check heart rhythm using the ECG app. The GPS only Series starts from Rs 40,900 while the GPS + Cellular model starts from Rs 49,900.

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE

Apple Watch Series 5 is perfect for an iPhone user but what if you are an Android user. Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE is the best option for Android users looking to get a good smartwatch. The 42mm model is priced at Rs 28,490 while the 46mm variant is available for Rs 30,990. With Galaxy Watch LTE, you can make and receive calls without having carry your phone. It has design that aims to replicate traditional watch and has a rotating bezel. They also come in different styles and run Tizen, which is better than Wear OS by Google.

Fossil Gen 5

What if you want a smartwatch running Wear OS by Google then Fossil Gen 5 is the best fit. Fossil makes watches that look, feel and work like watches. With Gen 5 Carlyle HR, the American watch brand has delivered one of the best looking smartwatch yet. At Rs 22,995, Fossil Gen 5 is cheaper than other smarter smartwatches and comes with a great design. It’s rotating crown is really useful to navigate Wear OS and 1GB RAM and 8GB storage makes it really smooth. However, the Wear OS experience leaves a lot to be desired.

Fitbit Versa 2

Fitbit may have been acquired by Google and we still don’t know about the future of two brands together. But Versa 2 is the smartwatch from Fitbit worth considering right now. Fitbit Versa 2 has a minimalist design that aims to put fitness at the forefront. It is priced at Rs 22,999 and comes in a good array of styling options. It has Amazon Alexa built-in, supports 24×7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, weeklong battery life to name a few.

Huawei Watch GT 2

Huawei Watch GT 2 is our pick for best looking smartwatch in the market right now. It is designed so well that can it morph into traditional watches without much effort. It comes with in 42mm and 46mm size and the latter is particularly large. It weighs around 42 grams without the strap and has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. It cannot be called as smart as Fossil Gen 5 or Apple Watch Series 5 but it offers two weeks long battery life. It is available from Rs 15,990 and customers get Huawei Mini Speaker worth Rs 2,999 for free.

Huami Amazfit GTR

Another watch that impressed with its traditional design this year is the Huami Amazfit GTR. It comes in 42mm and 47mm size and uses a stainless steel, titanium or aluminum alloy. It also has a 1.39-inch display and is 5ATM water and dust resistant. It packs a 410mAh battery that can last for as much as 74 days in basic mode. It works with both Android and iOS and supports a wide range of fitness tracking as well.

Infinix Band 5

Infinix is entering the market for budget wearables with Infinix Band 5. The new fitness wearable available via Flipkart is priced at Rs 1,799 and comes in black, blue or red colors. The fitness band comes with a 0.96-inch color IPS display, supports 24×7 heart rate monitoring and up to 20 days of battery life. It can show notifications displayed on your smartphone and has motion data tracking as well. The wearable also supports sleep monitoring feature and smart gestures. The IP67 rated fitness tracker also offers direct USB charging and pairs with Infinix Lite 2.0 app.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

This is the newest wearable from Xiaomi and it brings a number of enhancements over its predecessor. The wearable goes on sale next at 12 noon tomorrow via Amazon India. It is available for Rs 2,299 and features an AMOLED display with adjustable brightness. It is 5ATM water-resistant and now supports options for music control as well. There is also swim detection, health and wellness tracking and 20 days of battery life.

Honor Band 5

In case you don’t want to buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 then the alternative is the Honor Band 5. The new wearable from Honor also features a full color AMOLED display and is available for Rs 2,299. It is available from both Amazon India as well as Flipkart. The fitness tracker is the first in this price segment to support SpO2 (blood oxygen level) detection. It also supports remote audio control and other fitness activities.

NoiseFit Evolve

This is the newest smartwatch in the market from Noise and it looks very much like Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. At Rs 5,499, it comes in four different colors and one year warranty. It has a circular AMOLED display and tracks up to nine different sports modes. It can display your smartphone notifications and supports 24×7 heart rate monitoring. It has three days battery life and 10 days of standby time.