comscore Best Smartwatches, Fitness Bands launched in India in 2019 | BGR India
News

Best Smartwatches and Fitness Bands launched in India in 2019

Top Products

From Apple Watch Series 5, Galaxy Watch LTE to Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and Honor Band 5, these are the best smartwatches or fitness band launched in India in 2019.

  • Updated: December 27, 2019 2:13 PM IST
Apple Watch Series 5 Review (4)

While smartwatches and fitness trackers have been around for sometime now, this year saw them really become popular. The demand for these devices grew in a big way in emerging market like India. With a strong millennial base, the potential for smartwatch as well as fitness makers is definitely huge. According to IDC, the wearable devices segment grew by 30.9 percent sequentially during the second quarter of this year. It also reached an all time high of 30 lakh shipments in a single quarter.

Related Stories


The report also notes that smartwatches saw a healthy 99.6 percent year-on-year growth and 42.9 percent growth in the second quarter alone. This growth can be attributed to introduction of new models and wider choice available in the market. Apple remains the leader in the segment but there were new options from brands like Fossil, Samsung, Fitbit and others. In the fitness wearables market, Xiaomi, Honor introduced iterative updates while Infinix joined them. Here is a look at 10 best smartwatches/fitness bands launched in India in 2019.

Watch: Top 5 Fitness Trackers

Apple Watch Series 5

If there is one smartwatch that trumps every other smartwatch in the market then it has to be Apple Watch Series 5. With the Series 5, Apple has nailed the idea of a smarter smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 5 still has the rectangular watch face like its predecessor but now has an always-on retina display. For the first time, you don’t need to raise your wrist to see time. It, of course, comes with endless number of customization. There is support for fall detection and ability to check heart rhythm using the ECG app. The GPS only Series starts from Rs 40,900 while the GPS + Cellular model starts from Rs 49,900.

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE

Apple Watch Series 5 is perfect for an iPhone user but what if you are an Android user. Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE is the best option for Android users looking to get a good smartwatch. The 42mm model is priced at Rs 28,490 while the 46mm variant is available for Rs 30,990. With Galaxy Watch LTE, you can make and receive calls without having carry your phone. It has design that aims to replicate traditional watch and has a rotating bezel. They also come in different styles and run Tizen, which is better than Wear OS by Google.

Fossil Gen 5

What if you want a smartwatch running Wear OS by Google then Fossil Gen 5 is the best fit. Fossil makes watches that look, feel and work like watches. With Gen 5 Carlyle HR, the American watch brand has delivered one of the best looking smartwatch yet. At Rs 22,995, Fossil Gen 5 is cheaper than other smarter smartwatches and comes with a great design. It’s rotating crown is really useful to navigate Wear OS and 1GB RAM and 8GB storage makes it really smooth. However, the Wear OS experience leaves a lot to be desired.

Apple Watch Series 5 Review: Always On

Also Read

Apple Watch Series 5 Review: Always On

Fitbit Versa 2

Fitbit may have been acquired by Google and we still don’t know about the future of two brands together. But Versa 2 is the smartwatch from Fitbit worth considering right now. Fitbit Versa 2 has a minimalist design that aims to put fitness at the forefront. It is priced at Rs 22,999 and comes in a good array of styling options. It has Amazon Alexa built-in, supports 24×7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, weeklong battery life to name a few.

Huawei Watch GT 2

Huawei Watch GT 2 is our pick for best looking smartwatch in the market right now. It is designed so well that can it morph into traditional watches without much effort. It comes with in 42mm and 46mm size and the latter is particularly large. It weighs around 42 grams without the strap and has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. It cannot be called as smart as Fossil Gen 5 or Apple Watch Series 5 but it offers two weeks long battery life. It is available from Rs 15,990 and customers get Huawei Mini Speaker worth Rs 2,999 for free.

Huami Amazfit GTR

Another watch that impressed with its traditional design this year is the Huami Amazfit GTR. It comes in 42mm and 47mm size and uses a stainless steel, titanium or aluminum alloy. It also has a 1.39-inch display and is 5ATM water and dust resistant. It packs a 410mAh battery that can last for as much as 74 days in basic mode. It works with both Android and iOS and supports a wide range of fitness tracking as well.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review: This is how you improve a perfect device

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review: This is how you improve a perfect device

Infinix Band 5

Infinix is entering the market for budget wearables with Infinix Band 5. The new fitness wearable available via Flipkart is priced at Rs 1,799 and comes in black, blue or red colors. The fitness band comes with a 0.96-inch color IPS display, supports 24×7 heart rate monitoring and up to 20 days of battery life. It can show notifications displayed on your smartphone and has motion data tracking as well. The wearable also supports sleep monitoring feature and smart gestures. The IP67 rated fitness tracker also offers direct USB charging and pairs with Infinix Lite 2.0 app.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

This is the newest wearable from Xiaomi and it brings a number of enhancements over its predecessor. The wearable goes on sale next at 12 noon tomorrow via Amazon India. It is available for Rs 2,299 and features an AMOLED display with adjustable brightness. It is 5ATM water-resistant and now supports options for music control as well. There is also swim detection, health and wellness tracking and 20 days of battery life.

Honor Band 5

In case you don’t want to buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 then the alternative is the Honor Band 5. The new wearable from Honor also features a full color AMOLED display and is available for Rs 2,299. It is available from both Amazon India as well as Flipkart. The fitness tracker is the first in this price segment to support SpO2 (blood oxygen level) detection. It also supports remote audio control and other fitness activities.

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review: The one to stay fit and connected

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review: The one to stay fit and connected

NoiseFit Evolve

This is the newest smartwatch in the market from Noise and it looks very much like Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. At Rs 5,499, it comes in four different colors and one year warranty. It has a circular AMOLED display and tracks up to nine different sports modes. It can display your smartphone notifications and supports 24×7 heart rate monitoring. It has three days battery life and 10 days of standby time.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 27, 2019 2:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 27, 2019 2:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Android 11 to remove 4GB video size limit
News
Android 11 to remove 4GB video size limit
Best Fitness Bands/Smartwatches launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best Fitness Bands/Smartwatches launched in India in 2019

Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL

News

Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL

LG offering free 24-inch LG LED TV with LG G8X ThinQ phone in India: Check features, price

Deals

LG offering free 24-inch LG LED TV with LG G8X ThinQ phone in India: Check features, price

Detel Di-Pod Review

Review

Detel Di-Pod Review

Most Popular

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

WhatsApp for Android gets ‘Delete messages’ feature in the latest beta: Check details

Android 11 to remove 4GB video size limit

Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL

Vivo S1 Pro 'coming soon' listing goes live on Amazon India

Mi 10 Pro tipped off to feature 66W fast charging

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Fitness Bands/Smartwatches launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best Fitness Bands/Smartwatches launched in India in 2019
Apple Watch Series 5 dominates India's smartwatch list

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 5 dominates India's smartwatch list
Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G launched in India

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G launched in India
Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch sale offers announced: Check price in India and features

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch sale offers announced: Check price in India and features

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung ने लॉन्च की 12 करोड़ की डिस्प्ले, जानें ऐसा क्या है खास

Samsung Galaxy M31 स्मार्टफोन Exynos 9611 चिपसेट के साथ Geekbench पर हुआ लिस्ट

Ninebot की इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक की बिक्री शुरू, सिंगल चार्ज में चलेगी 100KM

Huawei Mate X2 फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन 2020 के दूसरे हाफ तक होगा लॉन्च

IPL 2020 के पहले भारत में लॉन्च होंगे Vivo V19 और Vivo V19 Pro स्मार्टफोन

News

WhatsApp for Android gets ‘Delete messages’ feature in the latest beta: Check details
News
WhatsApp for Android gets ‘Delete messages’ feature in the latest beta: Check details
Android 11 to remove 4GB video size limit

News

Android 11 to remove 4GB video size limit
Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL

News

Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL
Vivo S1 Pro 'coming soon' listing goes live on Amazon India

News

Vivo S1 Pro 'coming soon' listing goes live on Amazon India
Mi 10 Pro tipped off to feature 66W fast charging

News

Mi 10 Pro tipped off to feature 66W fast charging