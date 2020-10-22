comscore Best Smartwatches in India in 2020 - Price, Battery | BGR India
Best Smartwatches in India in 2020

Best Smartwatches in India in 2020

  • Published: October 22, 2020 2:10 PM IST
Apple Watch Series 6(1)

The trend of smart wearables has increased rapidly in India. This is the reason that now smartphone makers are offering affordable smartwatches in the market that have features like sports mode and sleep tracking. If you are also thinking of buying a smartwatch for yourself, then we have brought some great options for you. Also, you will get new features in all these smartwatches. A smartwatch not only tells you the time but also takes full care of fitness tracking and can be easily connected to smartphones. With smartphone pairing, you can check the notifications and calls coming to your smartphone on your smartwatch. Here’s the list of best smartwatches launched in India so far. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1 with multiple bug fixes and improvements

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has been introduced in many variants in India. This smartwatch is available in 41mm Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver color variants as well as 45mm Mystic Silver and Mystic Black variants. At the same time, the 41mm variant that has Wi-Fi support costs Rs 29,990, while the 4G variant costs Rs 34,490. The 45mm Wi-Fi variant costs Rs 32,990 and the 4G variant costs Rs 38,990. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sports Edition with GPS and SpO2 launched in China

This watch has Tizen-based wearable OS OS 5.5. Apart from this, it has a 1.2-inch circular Super AMOLED display. A 1.4-inch display will be available in the 45 mm variant. The company has packed Samsung’s dual-core Exynos 9110 processor, Mali-T720 GPU, 1 GB RAM, and 8 GB storage in this smartwatch. The watch has IP68 rating for water resistant. For connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, e-SIM, and 4G support are present in the smartwatch. 247mAh battery is present in the 41mm model, whereas the 45mm model comes with 340mAh battery. The smartwatch also comes with SpO2 sensor for tracking oxygen saturation in your blood. Also Read - Apple to unveil first in-house processor for Macs in November: Report

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 6 is available in two variants – 40mm and 44mm – that are priced at Rs 40,900 and Rs 43,900, respectively. These prices are for the GPS variant. The prices of GPS + Cellular variants are Rs 49,900 for 40mm model and Rs 52,900 for the 44mm model.

Apple Watch Series 6 runs on the watchOS 7 operating system. It has an always-on display. Apart from this, the company has given a family feature in this smartwatch, through which users can set their children’s Apple Watch with the help of their iPhone. There will also be a facility for call notifications. This latest smartwatch by Apple has a blood oxygen feature that help users to detect the level of oxygen in the blood in just 15 seconds. The Apple Watch Series 6 can also measure panic attacks. An 18-hour backup has been claimed regarding its battery life.

Oppo Watch

Oppo Watch has been introduced in India by Oppo with two screen sizes – 41mm and 46mm. These models are priced at Rs 14,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively.

The display of Oppo Watch has 100 percent DCI-P3 color space. This smartwatch is made of aluminum, with buttons on both sides. This  latest smartwatch from Oppo has an electrocardiogram (ECG) feature along with Sleep and heart rate sensors. Oppo Watch Smartwatch also packs Apollo 3 co-processor and 8GB storage with Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC.

Oppo Watch also supports eSIM and is rated 5ATM for water resistance. Also, it has connectivity options like GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth 4.2. This smartwatch can be connected with smartphones running Android 6.0 and above. Oppo’s smartwatch supports VOOC fast charge and can be charged 0 to 50% in just 17 minutes. The company claims that this watch gives 40 hours of backup on a single charge.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve

Xiaomi launched the Mi Watch Revolve at its Smarter Living 2021 event. This is Xiaomi’s first smartwatch in the Indian market. Xiaomi launched Mi Watch Color in China in late December, which the company has introduced in the Indian market under the name Mi Watch Revolve. This smartwatch by Xiaomi is equipped with many great features including circular dial, heart rate variability tracking, sleep tracking, and stress level monitoring.

Mi Watch Revolve is priced at Rs 10,999, but company ahs made it available for Rs 9,999 under Diwali offer. This smartwatch can be purchased from Amazon, mi.com, and Mi stores. The Mi Watch Revolve has been introduced in Chrome Silver and Midnight Black color options.

This smartwatch from Xiaomi comes with 112 different watch faces. It has a PPG heart rate sensor, a 3-axis acceleration sensor, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, and an ambient light sensor. This smartwatch can be connected to smartphones running Android 4.4 or above and iOS. Mi Watch Revolve Smartwatch is water-resistant up to 50 meters. This smartwatch from Xiaomi has a 1.39 inch AMOLED display. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection along with 420mAh battery. The company claims that once the battery is fully charged, it will run for two weeks. The battery will last 20 hours when GPS is turned on. It will take less than 2.5 hours to fully charge the battery.

Huami Amazfit GTS

Huami Amazfit GTS has a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 348×442 pixels. The design of the display is curved and features Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a 5 ATM rating for water-resistant. Apart from this, it has GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v5.0, 24-hour heart monitoring, alarm, music control, and 12 types of sports modes. It also has a 220 mAh battery, with which the company has claimed a backup of 14 days. It also tells the air pressure according to the smartwatch location.

PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, 3 multi-axis accelerometer sensor, and ambient light sensor have been given in this smartwatch. It includes different modes like outdoor running, treadmill, walking, cycling, swimming. This smartwatch is available for Rs 7999 on Amazon.

Huawei Watch GT2e

Talking about the features given in Huawei Watch GT2e, it has an AMOLED display. It has 100 workout modes along with 15 professional workout modes with 8 outdoor and 7 indoor activities. The company has claimed that its battery will run for two weeks. The display of this smartwatch is 1.39 inches. It has SpO2 feature for health, the company has said that with this feature, users can check the oxygen saturation in their blood. Huawei GT2e is priced at Rs 11,990

Talking about the design, it has a round dial. The body is of stainless steel and has a crown so that you can operate this smartwatch easily. It is available in four color variants – Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green, and Ice White.

Fitbit Versa 2

Wearable device manufacturer Fitbit has launched its new smartwatch Versa 2 in the Indian market. This smartwatch is equipped with always-on AMOLED display as a special feature. It has been introduced in India with a Fitbit Premium subscription. It costs Rs 20,999 and can be purchased from offline stores such as Croma, Helios, Landmark, and Reliance Digital. Apart from this, this smartwatch will also be available for sale on Amazon India.

Talking about the features of Fitbit Versa 2, this smartwatch has an Always-On AMOLED display through which you can track your workout progress, time, and battery status. It has an optical heart monitor enabled and a 3-axis accelerometer. There is Relative SpO2 sensor on board as well to detect your blood oxygen level. At the same time, this smartwatch also has the facility of altimeter and ambient light sensor. The Fitbit Versa 2 has an inbuilt microphone. With Spotify, users can download songs and enjoy listening to them. Able to provide 5 days back up of the battery used in the device.

Huami Amazfit T-Rex

The Amazfit T-Rex has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 9,999. Users can buy this smartwatch from the company’s official website and e-commerce Amazon. The Amazfit T-Rex has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 360×360 pixels screen resolution that is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass. The specialty of this smartwatch is the 390mAh battery given in it and the company claims that it is capable of giving 20 days of battery life in daily use mode. This smartwatch takes only 2 hours to be fully charged. This device is 5ATM water-resistant i.e users can use it in water up to 50 meters. The weight of this smartwatch is 58 grams.

The Amazfit T-Rex offers 14 sports modes, including outdoor and indoor modes. At the same time, users will also get the facility of an optical heart rate sensor (PPG), 3-axis accelerator, geomagnetic sensor, and ambient light sensor. It also monitors durations and data during smartwatch exercise. Apart from this, you will also get notifications of calls, messages, and weather, etc.

  • Published Date: October 22, 2020 2:10 PM IST

