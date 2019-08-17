comscore Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to buy in India
News

Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to buy in India in August 2019

Top Products

Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 include Huami Amazfit Verge Lite, Huawei Watch GT, Fitbit Versa and more.

  • Published: August 17, 2019 6:12 PM IST
best smartwaches under Rs 15000

A smartwatch is often treated as a luxury device, but it can be a perfect companion for your smartphone too. It displays call, text and other notifications right on your wrist. This saves the hassle of slipping the phone in and out of your pocket every time around. What’s more, smartwatches also double as fitness bands and can track steps, sleep and heart rate among others. If you’re considering buying one, here is a look at best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 in India.

List of best smartwatches under Rs 15,000

Huami Amazfit-series

Xiaomi backed Huami has a range of Amazfit-series smartwatches in India. Price starts at Rs 5,499 and goes all the way up to Rs 12,999. The most affordable one is the Amazfit Bip for Rs 5,499. It comes with an Always-On color display that can show call, text and app notifications. It can measure heart rate, sleep, calories and more. The smartwatch is said to offer a battery life of 45 days in a single charge.

The next is the Amazfit Verge Lite which was recently launched for Rs 6,999. It comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, up to 20 days battery life, music controls and activity tracker. Moving on, you have the Amazfit Pace for Rs 9,999. It comes with a circular 1.34-inch display, and IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. The smartwatch comes with activity trackers for sleep, steps and heart rate. All these are available to buy from Flipkart.

Misfit Vapor

Available for Rs 9,999 via Amazon India, the smartwatch is compatible with Android and iOS platforms. The Misift Vapor comes with a 1.39-inch screen, can track fitness and heart rate. The smartwatch can alert you about calls, text notifications, alarms and more. It also lets you control smart home devices, take a selfie remotely, or play and pause music.

Honor Watch Magic

Honor introduced its smartwatch in India recently. The Honor Watch Magic is available via Amazon India for Rs 10,999. It features a 1.2-inch AMOLED color display and a battery that can last one week on a single charge. The smartwatch supports continuous heart rate monitoring. The watch is certified for 5ATM water resistance.

Huawei Watch GT

Along with Honor, Huawei also launched its smartwatch in India. The Huawei Watch GT comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, and offers up to two-weeks worth battery life. There is real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep data monitoring, built-in GPS and supports different fitness modes. It also supports 50 meters of water resistance too. The smartwatch is available for Rs 11,999 and can be purchased from Amazon India. Feature and design-wise, it is one of the good-looking smartwatches under Rs 15,000.

Mobvoi Tikwatch E2

Powered by Wear OS, the Mobvoi Tikwatch E2 is available for Rs 13,999 via Amazon India. It is swim-proof with 5ATM water resistance, and compatible with Android and iOS platforms. There is 24-hours heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, and more. As it runs on Wear OS platform, you get access to apps from Google Play Store. And there is support for built-in Google Assistant too.

Fitbit Versa Lite

Fitbit is well known for its range of fitness trackers. The Versa Lite is the company’s smartwatch with built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and all-day activity tracking. There are over 15 exercise modes, and a battery life of up to 4 days. It is available to purchase from Flipkart for Rs 14,999.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 17, 2019 6:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Samsung PlayGalaxy Link coming to Note 10 in coming weeks
Gaming
Samsung PlayGalaxy Link coming to Note 10 in coming weeks
Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to buy in India

Top Products

Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to buy in India

Apple Watch Series 5 to hit the market in fall with OLED displays

News

Apple Watch Series 5 to hit the market in fall with OLED displays

Huawei Mate 30 series to launch in Munich, Germany

News

Huawei Mate 30 series to launch in Munich, Germany

Airtel 4G Hotspot now offers 1.5GB data per day to new prepaid users

News

Airtel 4G Hotspot now offers 1.5GB data per day to new prepaid users

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Apple Watch Series 5 to hit the market in fall with OLED displays

Huawei Mate 30 series to launch in Munich, Germany

Airtel 4G Hotspot now offers 1.5GB data per day to new prepaid users

Hathway 100Mbps Broadband plan for Rs 699; All you need to know

Realme 5 Pro with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 710 SoC spotted

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to buy in India

Top Products

Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to buy in India
Realme 5 Pro with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 710 SoC spotted

News

Realme 5 Pro with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 710 SoC spotted
Flipkart Videos and Ideas launched on Android: Here is how to get started

News

Flipkart Videos and Ideas launched on Android: Here is how to get started
Realme Buds 2.0 to launch alongside Realme 5, 5 Pro on August 20

News

Realme Buds 2.0 to launch alongside Realme 5, 5 Pro on August 20
Realme 5 Pro with VOOC 3.0 flash charging teased on Flipkart

News

Realme 5 Pro with VOOC 3.0 flash charging teased on Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Action स्मार्टफोन एक्शन कैमरा फीचर्स के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Hathway के इस नए प्लान पर 699 रुपये में मिल रही है 100Mbps स्पीड

Realme 5 Pro Geekbench पर Snapdragon 710 चिपसेट और 8GB रैम के साथ हुआ लिस्ट

Airtel 4G Hotspot Offer: एयरटेल के नए प्रीपेड ग्राहकों को 224 दिनों तक मिलेगा 1.5GB डेली डाटा, जानें कैसे

Honor Play स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट, ऐसे मिलेगा एक्स्ट्रा 10 प्रतिशत ऑफ

News

Apple Watch Series 5 to hit the market in fall with OLED displays
News
Apple Watch Series 5 to hit the market in fall with OLED displays
Huawei Mate 30 series to launch in Munich, Germany

News

Huawei Mate 30 series to launch in Munich, Germany
Airtel 4G Hotspot now offers 1.5GB data per day to new prepaid users

News

Airtel 4G Hotspot now offers 1.5GB data per day to new prepaid users
Hathway 100Mbps Broadband plan for Rs 699; All you need to know

News

Hathway 100Mbps Broadband plan for Rs 699; All you need to know
Realme 5 Pro with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 710 SoC spotted

News

Realme 5 Pro with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 710 SoC spotted