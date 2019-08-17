Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to buy in India

A smartwatch is often treated as a luxury device, but it can be a perfect companion for your smartphone too. It displays call, text and other notifications right on your wrist. This saves the hassle of slipping the phone in and out of your pocket every time around. What’s more, smartwatches also double as fitness bands and can track steps, sleep and heart rate among others. If you’re considering buying one, here is a look at best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 in India.

List of best smartwatches under Rs 15,000

Huami Amazfit-series

Xiaomi backed Huami has a range of Amazfit-series smartwatches in India. Price starts at Rs 5,499 and goes all the way up to Rs 12,999. The most affordable one is the Amazfit Bip for Rs 5,499. It comes with an Always-On color display that can show call, text and app notifications. It can measure heart rate, sleep, calories and more. The smartwatch is said to offer a battery life of 45 days in a single charge.

The next is the Amazfit Verge Lite which was recently launched for Rs 6,999. It comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, up to 20 days battery life, music controls and activity tracker. Moving on, you have the Amazfit Pace for Rs 9,999. It comes with a circular 1.34-inch display, and IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. The smartwatch comes with activity trackers for sleep, steps and heart rate. All these are available to buy from Flipkart.

Misfit Vapor

Available for Rs 9,999 via Amazon India, the smartwatch is compatible with Android and iOS platforms. The Misift Vapor comes with a 1.39-inch screen, can track fitness and heart rate. The smartwatch can alert you about calls, text notifications, alarms and more. It also lets you control smart home devices, take a selfie remotely, or play and pause music.

Honor Watch Magic

Honor introduced its smartwatch in India recently. The Honor Watch Magic is available via Amazon India for Rs 10,999. It features a 1.2-inch AMOLED color display and a battery that can last one week on a single charge. The smartwatch supports continuous heart rate monitoring. The watch is certified for 5ATM water resistance.

Huawei Watch GT

Along with Honor, Huawei also launched its smartwatch in India. The Huawei Watch GT comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, and offers up to two-weeks worth battery life. There is real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep data monitoring, built-in GPS and supports different fitness modes. It also supports 50 meters of water resistance too. The smartwatch is available for Rs 11,999 and can be purchased from Amazon India. Feature and design-wise, it is one of the good-looking smartwatches under Rs 15,000.

Mobvoi Tikwatch E2

Powered by Wear OS, the Mobvoi Tikwatch E2 is available for Rs 13,999 via Amazon India. It is swim-proof with 5ATM water resistance, and compatible with Android and iOS platforms. There is 24-hours heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, and more. As it runs on Wear OS platform, you get access to apps from Google Play Store. And there is support for built-in Google Assistant too.

Fitbit Versa Lite

Fitbit is well known for its range of fitness trackers. The Versa Lite is the company’s smartwatch with built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and all-day activity tracking. There are over 15 exercise modes, and a battery life of up to 4 days. It is available to purchase from Flipkart for Rs 14,999.