Stereo Speakers play an important part nowadays in buying a smartphone. The choice of buying smartphone depends on various specifications. For some Camera quality is important, whereas, some give prominence to gaming, and some others want a great music experience. Other specifications in smartphones don't leave much room for innovation in music. But these limitations of music can be overcome if the phone has two speakers instead of one speaker and can enhance the multimedia experience in the smartphone.

List of Best Stereo Speaker Smartphones to buy in 2020:

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T has 6.55-inch full HT display with ratio 20: 9. At the same time, you will also get Corning Glass in the phone. The phone has a 3800 mAh battery and comes with eight GB RAM and 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. Talking about the camera, it comes with three rear cameras. The company has also given a 16-megapixel front selfie camera in the OnePlus 7T, which comes with 12, 48- and 16-megapixel rear cameras. The phone has a dual stereo speaker which are super loud. OnePlus 7T supports Bluetooth 5, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC and AAC. It is one of the best stereo speaker smartphones to buy in 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.66-inch Super Amoled display, which offers a better experience for watching videos and playing games. The phone has a pixel resolution of 1,440 x 2,960 with 494 PPI. The design of the Galaxy Note 10 is completely water and dust inhibitor. The display of the phone is coated with Corning Gorilla Glass V5 which protects the screen from scratch. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphone works on Samsung Exynos 9 with 2.7 GHz octa-core processor. The Mali-G72 MP18 GPU has been given in the phone for graphics quality. The phone has 6 GB RAM. For power backup, the phone has a battery of 4,100 mAh, which is equipped with features such as Quick Charging V3.0 and Wireless Charging. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has AKG tuned powerful stereo speakers. Moreover, this smartphone also supports Dolby Atmos surround sound effect.

Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch large display with AMOLED panel and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The specialty of this display is its 90Hz refresh rate. The high refresh rate is obviously good for gaming but at the same time it makes the scrolling and animation very smooth. The stereo speakers provided in Realme X2 Pro bring out the best sound. Full-HD and high-resolution video looks sharp and color saturation is good. The 64MP camera sensor aperture F / 1.8 has been given in the rear of Realme X2 Pro. The X2 Pro has a 13MP telephoto camera sensor, an 8MP wide-angle camera sensor with 115-degree field-of-view, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Realme X2 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone in which Snapdragon 855+ processor has been used.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a 6.2-inch screen. At the same time, the Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra have 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch screens respectively. Triple camera setup has been given in the back of Samsung Galaxy S20. At the same time, quad rear camera setup has been given in Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 108-megapixel camera. Apart from this, the phone has a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a fourth depth vision or ToF sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S 20 series have stereo speakers along with Dolby Surround sound. The series also supports Ultra High-Quality B (UHQ) 32-bit & DSD64/128 audio playback.

The primary camera in the Samsung Galaxy S20 + is 64 megapixels. Apart from this, the back of the phone has a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 12MP wide-angle lens and a depth vision sensor. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S20 has a 64-megapixel primary camera. In addition, the back of the phone has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera.

Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2 has an Android Pie 9.0 based ROG UI. This phone has a 6.59-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. There is protection of Gorilla Glass 6 on the display. This phone has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and will get up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. This phone has a front facing stereo speaker. Talking about the camera, this phone has a 48-megapixel main lens and has a 13-megapixel secondary camera which covers 125-degree area. At the same time, this phone has a 24-megapixel front camera for selfie. The top and bottom speakers of Asus ROG Phone 2 have separate amplifier. It also supports DTS X output.

