Nobody likes to waste time, and when its lockdown after a Coronavirus outbreak, then you would surely want to utilize your time in learning some of the best technology tips. Technology always helps us in saving time and speed up things. From scheduling appointments to quicker Google searches, these updated technology tips and tricks help you make things easier for you. With Coronavirus Outbreak, everything is at pause, but there’s always something brand-new and advanced update that these technology tips bring for us.

Here is the list of best technology tips to learn during Coronavirus lockdown:

Expand your desktops

There is an option in your system of enabling extended desktop mode. With the help of extending desktop mode, you can get a larger window, and you can move applications from one display to another. Both widows and macOS have the option of extending your desktop. In windows, you just have to click on the Task View, and you’ll see an option of New Desktop that will give you more space. In macOS, there’s an option of a virtual desktop that is called Spaces. You can access the Spaces by using the Command + Up arrow. After this, click on the Plus icon to open a new space.

Connect your Laptop to your TV

Amid Coronavirus breakdown, many of us want to spend some leisure time watching Netflix original series or popular movies. But you want to watch it on your TV’s bigger screen rather than on your Laptop’s small screen. So, here’s what you can do to connect your Laptop to your TV. Most of the laptops have HDMI port (High Definition Multimedia Interface). Connect your Laptop to your TV with the help of HDMI cable. It works like a thinner version of USB port, and you can connect it easily with your TV.

Connect remotely with Microsoft Teams

Stay productive while working remotely through Microsoft Teams. It works as collaboration and unified communication platform that includes video chats, application integration, video meetings, and file storage. Microsoft Teams allow you to chat, collaborate, meet, and call in one place. An administrator or owner sends you the invitation to join a chat through a specific URL. Within the team, you can set up a channel to communicate without the use of email or group SMS.

Make your video calling easy with Face Time

FaceTime is exclusively for IOS users and Apple users. FaceTime is a video app that extensively uses for video chatting and audio-only-calls. In 2018, Facebook added a Group FaceTime option that allows you to chat with up to 32 people at one time. FaceTime supports any IOS device that has a front camera and any Macintosh computer that equips with a front-facing camera. FaceTime is exclusively for IOS users, so anyone who’s using Android phones won’t be able to join the group chat on FaceTime. There are various exciting features in FaceTime, including Pictures in Picture view that helps you see what your connection partner sees of you.

Control your android device with Tasker

Tasker is an automation app that performs tasks, including time, date, gesture, event, application, and location. In simple terms, it controls your android device applications and its capabilities. Without the need of a particular home screen. Some of the tasks that can be done with the help of Tasker are:

Text-to-speech and read out loud incoming SMS text

Pause music playback

Change the home icon for any application

Record call times

Track your phone location

Make automatic recordings

Turn on airplane mode during the night

Launch a music application

Wake up with a random song

Ringer high volume at office