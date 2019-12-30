Best True Wireless Earbuds launched in India in 2019

Global true wireless hearables market reached 33 million units during the third quarter of this year. According to Counterpoint Research, the market for these devices is expected to reach 120 million units this year. It shows how the idea created by Bragi and made popular by Apple has taken off in a big way this year. This year, not only did major brands introduce iterative models but new brands came to the forefront. Smartphone makers tried to make a foray into the true wireless earbuds segment with a lot of fanfare.

This year saw Apple introduce AirPods Pro while Jabra updated its Elite 65t. Sony launched the WF-1000XM3 while Amazon launched Echo Buds but they are yet to launch in India. “Apple will keep leading the market and AirPods pro will stay on top for the time being thanks to its loyal base of hardware users,” Liz Lee, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, told BGR India. As we head into 2020, it is likely that true wireless earbuds market will only become more prominent in India. Xiaomi is expected to enter the segment with Redmi AirDots next year. If you don’t want to wait until next year then these are the best true wireless earbuds launched in India this year.

Watch: Top 5 budget true wireless earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro

The theme for this year from Apple has been about going Pro. Called AirPods Pro, Apple turned the volume to 11 on true wireless earbuds with this one. The AirPods Pro not only brings a new design but also active noise cancellation. The AirPods Pro, honestly, look weirder than their predecessors, with a smaller stem but angular earbuds allow for nice seal and noise isolation. They also support active noise cancellation and a transparency mode. There is also dual beam-forming microphones and dual optical sensors. It is IPX4 rated and includes H1-based system for instant pairing with your Apple devices. At Rs 24,900, they are definitely expensive but a solid option if you live in the Apple ecosystem.

Realme Buds Air

Realme Buds Air is the surprise launch in the true wireless earbuds market this year. The company launched its first TWS earbuds alongside the Realme X2 in India. At Rs 3,999, they are arguably the best budget true wireless earbuds in the market. It offers seamless connection and use a dedicated chip for super low latency. They also have optical sensors for wear detection. There is also 12mm drivers and support for wireless charging. They don’t sound as wide or authentic as AirPods but do more justice for its price.

Jabra Elite 75t

Jabra Elite 75t arrive as a solid upgrade over the successful Elite 65t. It is priced at Rs 15,990 and they offer up to 28 hours of battery life. They are also among the most compact true wireless earbuds in the market. With Elite 75t, you get a true wireless earbuds package that work well with both Android as well as iOS. They lack features like wireless charging or noise cancellation but aim to excel as an audio accessory.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

The easiest way to describe Samsung Galaxy Buds is that they are the AirPods equivalent for Android. The Galaxy Buds also support quick pairing with Samsung devices and offer nice fit inside your ear canal. It comes in white, black, silver and yellow colors and is priced at Rs 9,990. They support Bluetooth 5.0 and have audio tuned by AKG. They also support wireless charging and have a standard 58mAh battery.

boAt Airdopes 201

If you don’t like the Realme Buds Air then look no further than the Airdopes 201 from boAt. Priced at Rs 2,499, these true wireless earbuds excel in a big way in terms of performance, audio and battery life. The boAt Airdopes 201 come from a trusted brand and offer good sound and decent battery life. They ditch fancy features like gesture controls in favor of useful features like overall reliability.

Noise Shots X-Buds

Noise Shots X-Buds are another favorite of ours in the budget true wireless earbuds. They come in matte black finish, which makes it really good looking. They also have a stem design similar to AirPods but it is not cylindrical. The Shots X-Buds were launched at Rs 3,999 and have been discounted to Rs 3,699. These do not support environment noise cancellation or wireless charging but still work well as a truly wireless bluetooth earbuds.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless have gone under the radar but are amongst expensive in the market. It is priced at Rs 24,990 and will appeal to those who like Sennheiser’s signature sound. They also have sensors to pause your music when you remove an earbud. The earbuds have battery life of four hours and can charge them twice with the case.

Detel Di-Pods

These earbuds from Detel are another big surprise this year. Detel is known for making affordable consumer electronics devices and Di-Pods are not different. They are cheap at Rs 2,199 and offer amongst the longest battery that we have seen on any device. They get you six hours of battery from the earbuds alone and the case can add another two or three rounds of charge to these earbuds. If you don’t want to spend a lot of money then you should get the Detel Di-Pods.

1MORE Stylish TWS Earbuds

1MORE Stylish True Wireless Earbuds are priced at Rs 5,499 and offer a very warm sound tone. While most budget TWS earbuds are all about convenience, these are about good audio performance in a budget. They offer fast transmission, Bluetooth 5 and Qualcomm Chip for stable connection. They also offer up to six hours of battery life on a single charge and 24 hours total with the case.

Skullcandy Sesh

You don’t need to spend in five digits to get good true wireless earbuds right now. Skullcandy Sesh is another budget true wireless earbuds available for Rs 5,999. They are available on offer where you get Tile Mate tracker for free. Sesh offers up to 10 hours of battery life and are IP55 water and dust resistance. They offer gestures to take calls, change volume or tracks.