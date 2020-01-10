Best wearables launched at CES 2020

CES 2020 once again became interesting after mediocre announcements in the past two years. From smart cars to wearables to health tech to televisions, consumer electronics reigned over Las Vegas Convention Center. While most new announcements came with the usual disclaimer of them being prototype, there was a product category that will go on sale immediately. Yes, we are talking about wearables. If you are planning to get wearables in 2020, these should be on your watchlist.

Amazfit T-Rex

Xiaomi-backed Huami came to CES 2020 with not one two new wearables. The company also got out of its comfort zone to unveil true wireless earbuds at the event. The Amazfit T-Rex is the most interesting of the models unveiled at CES 2020 by the company. The Amazfit T-Rex builds on the rugged design seen on the previous edition of Huami’s wearables. One of the key features is the 20 days battery life can be stretched to 66 days on a single charge. The wearable comes with MIL-STD810G certification and has GPS and compass built-in. Since we are talking, the pricing is really attractive. The wearable is expected to become available with a retail price of $139.90 (around Rs 10,000).

Fossil Gen 5 and Fossil Sport

Fossil quietly updated its Gen 5 smartwatches to offer new strap options at CES 2020. Alongside new Diesel and Skagen smartwatches, the company launched Gen 5 and Sport models in a new strap and body colors. The Fossil Sport now comes with a selection of jelly-like strap options. The Gen 5, on the other hand, now comes with a two-tone casing model. Nothing has changed inside these two wearables. The Fossil Gen 5 starts from $295 (around Rs 21,000) while the Sport starts at $275 (around Rs 19,500).

Diesel On Fadelite

The Diesel On Fadelite is another wearable from Fossil Group that runs Wear OS by Google. The attractive element of the Diesel On Fadelite is its design. The wearable comes with a faded, translucent strap. It is powered by a Snapdragon 3100 Wear chipset and is priced at $275 (around Rs 19,500). It supports GPS, NFC and a heart rate sensor. The wearable is targeted at those looking for premium styling and convenience of Google’s wearable platform.

Suunto 7

Suunto 7 is the newest Wear OS device that was announced at CES 2020. It comes with a chunky look that helps disguise as a regular watch. The wearable features built-in heat maps that helps spot popular running routes in your area. It comes with a total of 70 different sports modes. There is also a heart rate sensor, GPS and altimeter built-in. The device is rated to last for two to three days and will go on sale for $479 (around Rs 34,000).

Withings Scanwatch

Withings Scanwatch will go down as one of the most interesting hybrid smartwatch to launch at CES 2020. The Scanwatch from the company brings two key health centric features: the ability to detect signs of atrial fibrillation as well as sleep apnea. The device is yet to be certified as a clinical device but it shows the possibilities with wearables. Withings Scanwatch comes in 38mm and 42mm sizes and is priced at $249 (around Rs 17,700).

Skagen Falster 3

Wearables segment is incomplete without a bunch of new launches from Fossil Group. At CES 2020, the company launched Skagen Falster 3 as the latest powered by Wear OS by Google. The best part is the look and endless customization options including metal, leather and rubber straps. It works with both Android and iOS and is available for $295 (around Rs 21,000).

Amazfit Bip S

Second wearable from Amazfit at CES 2020 was the Bip S. The wearable is an entry-level device that will be available for just $69.90 (around Rs 5,000). It is not as massive as the T-Rex yet offers features like GPS and a heart rate monitor. It can track 10 different types of sport, control music playing on your phone.