comscore Best wearables launched at CES 2020 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Top Products
  • Best wearables launched at CES 2020: Amazfit T-Rex, Suunto 7, Withings ScanWatch and more
News

Best wearables launched at CES 2020: Amazfit T-Rex, Suunto 7, Withings ScanWatch and more

Top Products

Wearables were a big attraction at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Withings Scanwatch, Diesel On Fadelite, Amazfit T-Rex were the big announcements.

  • Updated: January 10, 2020 5:14 PM IST
Amazfit T-Rex

CES 2020 once again became interesting after mediocre announcements in the past two years. From smart cars to wearables to health tech to televisions, consumer electronics reigned over Las Vegas Convention Center. While most new announcements came with the usual disclaimer of them being prototype, there was a product category that will go on sale immediately. Yes, we are talking about wearables. If you are planning to get wearables in 2020, these should be on your watchlist.

Related Stories


Amazfit T-Rex

Xiaomi-backed Huami came to CES 2020 with not one two new wearables. The company also got out of its comfort zone to unveil true wireless earbuds at the event. The Amazfit T-Rex is the most interesting of the models unveiled at CES 2020 by the company. The Amazfit T-Rex builds on the rugged design seen on the previous edition of Huami’s wearables. One of the key features is the 20 days battery life can be stretched to 66 days on a single charge. The wearable comes with MIL-STD810G certification and has GPS and compass built-in. Since we are talking, the pricing is really attractive. The wearable is expected to become available with a retail price of $139.90 (around Rs 10,000).

Watch: Top Fitness Trackers

Fossil Gen 5 and Fossil Sport

Fossil quietly updated its Gen 5 smartwatches to offer new strap options at CES 2020. Alongside new Diesel and Skagen smartwatches, the company launched Gen 5 and Sport models in a new strap and body colors. The Fossil Sport now comes with a selection of jelly-like strap options. The Gen 5, on the other hand, now comes with a two-tone casing model. Nothing has changed inside these two wearables. The Fossil Gen 5 starts from $295 (around Rs 21,000) while the Sport starts at $275 (around Rs 19,500).

Best laptops launched at CES 2020: Notebooks, dual screen, 2-in-1s and more

Also Read

Best laptops launched at CES 2020: Notebooks, dual screen, 2-in-1s and more

Diesel On Fadelite

The Diesel On Fadelite is another wearable from Fossil Group that runs Wear OS by Google. The attractive element of the Diesel On Fadelite is its design. The wearable comes with a faded, translucent strap. It is powered by a Snapdragon 3100 Wear chipset and is priced at $275 (around Rs 19,500). It supports GPS, NFC and a heart rate sensor. The wearable is targeted at those looking for premium styling and convenience of Google’s wearable platform.

Suunto 7

Suunto 7 is the newest Wear OS device that was announced at CES 2020. It comes with a chunky look that helps disguise as a regular watch. The wearable features built-in heat maps that helps spot popular running routes in your area. It comes with a total of 70 different sports modes. There is also a heart rate sensor, GPS and altimeter built-in. The device is rated to last for two to three days and will go on sale for $479 (around Rs 34,000).

Withings Scanwatch

Withings Scanwatch will go down as one of the most interesting hybrid smartwatch to launch at CES 2020. The Scanwatch from the company brings two key health centric features: the ability to detect signs of atrial fibrillation as well as sleep apnea. The device is yet to be certified as a clinical device but it shows the possibilities with wearables. Withings Scanwatch comes in 38mm and 42mm sizes and is priced at $249 (around Rs 17,700).

Skagen Falster 3

Wearables segment is incomplete without a bunch of new launches from Fossil Group. At CES 2020, the company launched Skagen Falster 3 as the latest powered by Wear OS by Google. The best part is the look and endless customization options including metal, leather and rubber straps. It works with both Android and iOS and is available for $295 (around Rs 21,000).

CES 2020: 10 exciting products launched at the first tech expo of the decade

Also Read

CES 2020: 10 exciting products launched at the first tech expo of the decade

Amazfit Bip S

Second wearable from Amazfit at CES 2020 was the Bip S. The wearable is an entry-level device that will be available for just $69.90 (around Rs 5,000). It is not as massive as the T-Rex yet offers features like GPS and a heart rate monitor. It can track 10 different types of sport, control music playing on your phone.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 10, 2020 5:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 10, 2020 5:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Best wearables launched at CES 2020
Top Products
Best wearables launched at CES 2020
Amazon Great Indian Sale announced, starts January 19: Check full details

News

Amazon Great Indian Sale announced, starts January 19: Check full details

Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything

Opinions

Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything

Google Pixel 4's security update bricking face unlock

News

Google Pixel 4's security update bricking face unlock

Flipkart Falkon Aerbook launched under MarQ brand: Price

Laptops

Flipkart Falkon Aerbook launched under MarQ brand: Price

Most Popular

Realme 5i first impressions

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Amazon Great Indian Sale announced, starts January 19: Check full details

Google Pixel 4's security update bricking face unlock

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live streaming online

LG G9 ThinQ case renders leak online to hint at design

Airtel Wi-Fi calling crosses 1 million users

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best wearables launched at CES 2020

Top Products

Best wearables launched at CES 2020
OnePlus Screen Technology event announced for January 13

News

OnePlus Screen Technology event announced for January 13
TCL foldable phone to feature 5G and a 7.2-inch screen

News

TCL foldable phone to feature 5G and a 7.2-inch screen
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet and IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebooks launched

News

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet and IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebooks launched
Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds

News

Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : अमेजन ग्रेट इंडियन सेल की घोषणा समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

अमेजन ग्रेट इंडियन सेल 19 जनवरी 2020 से होगी शुरू, इस कार्ड से मिलेगा 10 पर्सेंट डिस्काउंट

TCL C8 smart TV भारत में 55-inch और 65-inch 4K UHD पैनल के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live match online in mobile: आखिरी टी-20 आज शाम 7 बजे, ऐसे देखें ऑनलाइन

महिंद्रा भारत में जल्द ही KUV100 के इलेक्ट्रिक वर्जन को लॉन्च करेगी, 9 लाख से कम में होगी पेश

News

Amazon Great Indian Sale announced, starts January 19: Check full details
News
Amazon Great Indian Sale announced, starts January 19: Check full details
Google Pixel 4's security update bricking face unlock

News

Google Pixel 4's security update bricking face unlock
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live streaming online

News

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live streaming online
LG G9 ThinQ case renders leak online to hint at design

News

LG G9 ThinQ case renders leak online to hint at design
Airtel Wi-Fi calling crosses 1 million users

News

Airtel Wi-Fi calling crosses 1 million users