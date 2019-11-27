If you recently bought a new smartphone, there is a possibility that it did not include a headphone. Smartphone makers are increasingly focusing on getting rid of wired form of audio experience. Leading smartphone players like Apple, Samsung, Google and Huawei have already gotten rid of the 3.5mm audio jack. This makes it even more compelling to get wireless headphones right now. If you are planning to buy wireless headphones right now, here is a look at best wireless headphones under Rs 3,000.

Realme Buds Wireless

The best wireless headphones in the market right now under Rs 3,000 has to be Realme Buds Wireless. The headphone designed in collaboration with Alan Walker is definitely impressive for sound output. It offers bass boost with 11.2mm driver and has 12 hours of playback. Interestingly, you can charge it for 10 minutes and get 100 minutes of music playback. The flexible neckband style headphones weighs only 30 grams and has magnetic connection for separate buds to connect. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and is available in orange, green and yellow color option. There is also an inline remote with three tactile buttons and a mic and it is IPX4 sweat proof. It is priced at Rs 1,799 and available from Realme as well as Amazon India.

Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones

If you are looking for a wireless over-the-ear headphone then Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones from Xiaomi are a good option. They come with 40mm dynamic driver and support Bluetooth 5.0. According to the company, these headphones offer powerful bass and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also feature pressure-less ear muffs and offer voice assistant support as well. Priced at Rs 1,799, the headphones come in gold finish and available from Mi.com.

Noise Tune Flex

Noise launched its Tune Flex Bluetooth neckband style headphones at Rs 2,199 in India this week. It comes in space grey, teal green and bronze grey color. It is powered by Qualcomm and comes with a one year warranty. They have flexible neckband made from silicone gel and offers up to 12 hours of playback. There is 10mm neodymium magnetic drivers and support dual pairing mode as well. The headphones are also IPX5 certified with easy controls.

boAt Airdopes 201

If you are planning to get wireless headphones then you should also look at true wireless earbuds. The true wireless earbuds offer convenience that can’t be found even with wireless earphones. The boAt Airdopes 201 priced at Rs 2,499 are among the cheapest true wireless earbuds in the market. They support Bluetooth 5.0 and offer up to three hours of audio playback. The IPX4 certified earbuds come with 10mm dynamic driver and have total standby time of 40 hours.

Detel Di-Pod

Detel Di-Pod is one of the cheapest truly wireless earbuds available in the country. Priced at Rs 2,199, the Di-Pod comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support and dual calling feature. Each earbud has 50mAh battery while the charging base has 300mAh battery. They have 10 meter range and support music playback for around five hours with standby time equal to 150 hours.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless

OnePlus Bullets Wireless can be easily described as one of the best wireless headphones in the market. The black color variant is available at discount for Rs 2,992, which makes it a great purchase. They offer magnetic connection between the buds and one can switch between music, calls and Google Assistant effortlessly. They charge via USB Type-C and offer 5 hours of listening with 10 minutes of charge.

HiFuture NeckLace

HiFuture NeckLace is premium neckband style Bluetooth wireless headphones available for Rs 2,999. It is powered by Qualcomm tech similar to Noise True Flex and features 10mm dynamic Neodymium drivers. They support Bluetooth 5.0 with Qualcomm audio technology and SBC and AAC hi-res transmission decoder. The headphones are available at Amazon India and Flipkart with a one year warranty.

JBL T460BT Extra Bass Wireless

JBL T460BT Extra Bass Wireless is available for Rs 2,399 on Amazon India. The on-ear Bluetooth headphones come in black, blue and white color. They offer 11 hours of playback time with flat foldable design. The earcups are embedded with call and music controls. There is one year warranty and JBL Pure Bass sound profile.

boAt Rockerz 255 Sports

In the sub-Rs 3,000 price segment, the most common design is the neckband style. boAt Rockerz 255 Sports Bluetooth Wireless Earphone are priced at Rs 1,499 and have total playback time of 6 hours. They offers 45 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. Other features include embedded Qualcomm chipset and option for four different colors.

Samsung Level U

Samsung Level U is an old classic in the budget Bluetooth headphone market. It has been around for a couple of years now and is available for Rs 2,490. They come with dual-mic noise reduction and echo cancellation. They are available with 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Cards.