Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has been the market leader in India for over six quarters in a row. The company offers a wide range of products, including smartphones, Mi smart TVs, fitness bands and more. During the Navratri and Diwali festive season, Xiaomi sold over 600,000 Mi smart LED TVs. The brand’s Mi TVs were the highest selling televisions on both Flipkart and Amazon India. If you are looking for the best Xiaomi smart Mi LED TVs in India, there are a number of options to choose from. Here is a look at all the available options.

Top Xiaomi Mi smart LED TVs that you can buy in India

Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro (32)

Xiaomi launched Mi LED TV 4A Pro in three screen sizes in India. Currently, you can buy the 32-inch model of the Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro for Rs 12,499 in India. This smart TV has an HD Ready panel. It is powered by a quad-core Amlogic Cortex processor. There is 1GB of RAM, 8GB storage and they pack Mali-450 GPU. It features two 10W speakers, three USB and HDMI ports. There is one Ethernet port, one AV port, one earphone out and WiFi. These televisions run Android TV with Xiaomi‘s Patchwall UI and support both audio and video decoder.

Mi LED Smart TV 4A (40)

This smart TV 4A is priced at Rs 17,999 in India. You can buy this Android TV from Flipkart. The 40-inch smart TV comes with features like full HD panel, 60Hz screen refresh rate, 20W speaker output, and Android OS. The television also comes pre-installed with apps like Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, and Netflix.

Mi LED Smart TV 4X (43)

This Xioami Mi TV 4X is priced at Rs 24,999 in India. The 43-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4X has 20W speakers. The television offers support for Dolby + DTS-HD audio. The product ships with Android Pie with PatchWall UI, and brings a new feature called Data Saver. Xiaomi is also claiming 7,00,000+ hours of content as part of this interface. The smart TV supports apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Youtube and more.

The company will allow users to view data usage by every app with an inbuilt data counter. The smart TV also comes with a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) panel. The LED TV supports Android Pie 9.0, Google Play Store, Chromecast Built-in, Play Movies, Google Assistant, File Manager, Media Player, TV Manager, TV Guide App, LIVE TV App, VP9 Profile 2, H.265, and H264.

Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro (43), (49)

The 49-inch model of the Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro is priced at Rs 21,999. The 49-inch variant of the same TV will cost you Rs 29,999. Both the 43-inch and 49-inch TVs feature a full HD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The bigger variant comes with a 2GB of RAM + 8GB storage, while the 43-inch model is available in 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. They feature 20W speakers, USB and HDMI ports. There is one Ethernet port, one AV port, one earphone out and WiFi. These televisions run Android TV with Xiaomi‘s Patchwall UI and support both audio and video decoder. The brand is offering 7,00,000+ hours of content as part of this interface.

Mi LED Smart TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition

This television is available for Rs 34,999 via Amazon India. This is a new Xiaomi smart TV running on the Android TV platform (Android 9 Pie) with PatchWall UI on top. As the name suggests the TV comes with a 55-inch 4K display. With Vivid Picture Engine for punchy colors, the smart TV also supports HDR 10.

It offers 20W speakers along with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. It supports a range of 4K content with support for popular OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar. There are 16 other content partners too, such as ZEE5, YouTube and more. As the Smart TV runs on Android TV OS, it brings support for Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast. There is also a built-in data saver to reduce data consumption when you are streaming videos.

Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro (55)

One can also go for the Mi LED TV 4 Pro, which is priced at Rs 47,999. This television is also available for purchase via Flipkart. It supports a range of 4K content with support for popular OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar. It comes with a 4K+HDR panel and even features the Dolby+DTS tech.

Mi LED Smart TV 4X (65)

You can buy this 65-inch TV via Flipkart. Xiaomi is currently selling this TV for Rs 54,999. You can also get up to 17,500 off on the exchange of an old television. The TV offers support for apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and Youtube. The 65-inch Android TV comes with Ultra HD (4K) display. It has 20W sound output and even comes with 1 year of warranty.