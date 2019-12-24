Best Xiaomi smartphones launched in India in 2019

Xiaomi had an interesting 2019 where the smartphone giant continued to maintain its leadership in India. In this year, Xiaomi launched a number of smartphones across different price segments, and most of them have been popular with the users. While the highly anticipated Poco F2 didn’t see the light of the day, we take a look at 5 best Xiaomi smartphones the company launched in India this year.

Best Xiaomi smartphones of 2019

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone that brings top of the line hardware at aggressive pricing. You get a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup at the back and a pop-up selfie snapper. The pop-up camera also allows for adding a full-screen AMOLED panel, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is available starting at Rs 24,999. Xiaomi also launched a watered-down version, Redmi K20, which is available starting at Rs 19,999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Launched towards the end of 2019, the Redmi Note 8 Pro brings a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup to the mid-range segment. Successor to the popular Redmi Note 7 Pro, another highlight of the smartphone is the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC which is designed for gamers. Liquid cooling technology is also present in the smartphone. What’s more, it also comes with a 4,500mAh battery, and fast charging tech. The Redmi Note 8 Price in India starts at Rs 14,999.

Xiaomi Mi A3

This is the third smartphone from Xiaomi to run on the Android One program. The Mi A3 is available starting at Rs 12,999. It sees an upgrade in the form of 48-megapixel AI triple cameras, AMOLED display and in-display fingerprint scanner. However, one downgrade was from a FHD+ to HD+ panel. But overall, the Mi A3 is a good smartphone for its price range. Ideal for those who are looking for near-stock Android experience.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Launched in the first half of 2019, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was the first smartphone in India to bring a 48-megapixel camera under Rs 15,000 price range. Available starting at Rs 9,999, the smartphone also brings glass back design, splash resistant body, and fast charging among other features.

Redmi 8A

Successor to the Redmi 7A, the new Redmi 8A that was recently launched, brings key upgrades, that too at Rs 6,499 price point. You get a 5,000mAh battery, USB Type-C connectivity, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 camera sensor, some things that you won’t find on competition devices. Xiaomi also added P2i splash proof coating to the smartphone. You can read our review here.