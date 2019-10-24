Diwali is here, and a lot of us generally tend to buy electronics, such as smartphones, fridge, microwave, TVs and more. In fact, LED TVs and Smart TVs have become quite affordable today, and you can buy one for under Rs 12,000. For a lot of people, buying a big-screen TV (49-inches and above) used to be out of budget. However, one can now buy Smart TVs with 50-inch display and above starting at Rs 22,000. Here is our list of TVs with 50-inch screen and more.

List of Smart TVs with 50-inch screen and more

Blaupunkt

The company has 5 Smart TVs with a 50-inch screen and above. The affordable one is available for Rs 21,999 and it comes with full HD display. It also comes with an external soundbar with output of 60W. Moving on, there is a 50-inch 4K Palladium TV with metallic bezel and external soundbar, and you can buy it for Rs 25,499.

Talking about the other 3 Blaupunkt TVs, they feature a 55-inch 4K display, and are priced between Rs 27,999 and Rs 49,999. The difference between these TVs comes in the form of panel (LED / QLED), a built-in soundbar, and more. They run on Android OS and come with support for apps like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and YouTube.

Vu Smart TVs

The Pixelight series from Vu has a 50-inch 4K LED Smart TV available for Rs 25,999. It runs on Linux OS and supports apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. Then, you have a 50-inch 4K LED Smart TV for Rs 31,999. Running on Android OS, it supports apps like Hotstar and Netflix. The company also has Android-powered 55-inch 4K TV for Rs 35,999. You can buy the Vu TVs from Flipkart.

Xiaomi Smart TVs

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is one of the reasons for disruption in the TV segment. It has a range of Mi TVs with smart features starting at Rs 11,499. The company has 4 TVs with 50-inch and above display. The Mi TV 4X with a 50-inch 4K screen is available for Rs 19,999. There is Mi TV 4 Pro with a 55-inch panel for Rs 47,999, and Mi TV 4X with a 65-inch panel for Rs 54,999. There is also Mi TV 4X Pro with a 55-inch panel for Rs 39,999. You can buy the Mi TVs from Flipkart and Mi.com/in.

iFFALCON

The company has 4 TVs with 50-inch and above display. The iFFALCON K31 model with a 50-inch 4K LED screen, HDR 10 and Android OS is available for Rs 24,999. The 55-inch model is available for Rs 27,999. There is one more model with a 55-inch panel and super narrow bezels for Rs 34,999. You can buy the iFFALCON smart TVs from Flipkart.

Samsung

Samsung has Super 6-series TVs with 50-inch and above display. The 50-inch 4K LED smart TV running on Tizen OS is available for Rs 47,999. The 55-inch model will set you back by Rs 52,999. The TVs come with support for apps like Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.