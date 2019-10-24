Diwali is right around the corner and you might already be looking for gifts to buy this season. A report said that millennial prefer digital devices as gift this holiday season. So, if you are looking for gifting ideas then look no further than fitness trackers and smartwatches for your friends and family. A fitness tracker or a smartwatch not only show time but also can help you attain your fitness goals. After eating all the sweets, it will be time to burn those calories and a wearable like fitness tracker will come in handy to track those activities. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at best fitness tracker and smartwatches to buy this festive season.

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch is undoubtedly the best smartwatch one can buy in the market right now. The new Apple Watch Series 5 launched alongside iPhone 11 series is the best yet from the company. It features a new always-on retina display that shows time and watch face at all times. You get number of customization options and users can track ECG as well. There is also fall detection which has become life savior in recent times. Other features include GPS, water resistance up to 50 meters, Apple Music integration and App Store. It starts at Rs 40,900 for the GPS variant and Rs 49,900 for GPS + Cellular version.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Xiaomi’s latest fitness tracker is also the one most people should buy right now. The Mi Band 4 brings a number of enhancements over its predecessor and is available for Rs 2,299. The big new feature is the AMOLED display with adjustable brightness. The fitness tracker is 5ATM water-resistant and now supports options for music control as well. Xiaomi has also added features such as swim detection, health and wellness tracking. The new features, however, does not mean compromise on battery life. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is rated to last for 20 days on a single charge.

Honor Band 5

With the Honor Band 4, Honor emerged as a formidable competitor to Xiaomi Mi Band in India. The Honor Band 5 is the competitor to Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and it is also available for Rs 2,399. The fitness tracker comes equipped with a full color AMOLED display. It is also the first in this price segment to support SpO2 (blood oxygen level) detection. It also supports remote audio control and other fitness activities. It supports 24×7 heart rate monitoring and will last for up to 14 days.

Fitbit Versa

Fitbit Versa is one of the few well rounded wearables available in the market right now. The smartwatch was launched at Rs 21,499 but is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. The Versa offers more than four days of battery life and supports continuous heart rate monitoring. Users can store and play over 300 songs and track over 15 exercise modes. The GPS connected smartwatch can also log period, record symptoms and compare cycle against other health stats like sleep, activity and weight.

Watch: Top Five Fitness Trackers in India

Huawei Watch GT

If you are looking for an analog smartwatch then Huawei Watch GT at Rs 9,999 is a great option. The smartwatch was launched at Rs 20,999 and is available with a discount of 52 percent. The smartwatch has a classic watch design and two weeks battery life. It comes with features such as TruSeen for smarter heart-rate monitor and TruSleep for sleep quality monitoring. It also supports three satellite positioning for faster and more accurate location tracking.

Amazfit GTR 47mm

Huami’s most premium wearable in the market – the Amazfit GTR – adds smart functions to classic design. It has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with circular watchface, 5ATM water resistance, music control, 12 sports modes. It has built-in GPS and GLONASS and continuous heart rate monitoring. Despite having a color display, the Amazfit GTR 47mm has a battery life of 24 days. It is available for Rs 10,999 on Flipkart.

GOQii Vital 2.0

If you are serious about fitness then you should consider wearable from a brand like GOQii. The Vital 2.0 is available for Rs 1,749 after a discount of Rs 1,750. The wearable is unique since it measures blood pressure and displays data on an OLED color screen. It also comes with GOQii Family Care plan where users get a personal coach for three months subscription period.

PLAYFIT Smart Band

PLAYFIT is the newest entrant in India’s wearable market and its smart band is available for Rs 1,999. It has a full touch colored display, 24 hour heart rate monitoring, step count monitoring and sedentary alert. It is also IP68 water and dust resistant. The wearable is rated to last for up to 7-10 days on a single charge.

Apple Watch Series 3

We recommend Apple Watch Series 5 for most iPhone users but if you want to save money then get Series 3. The Apple Watch Series 3 starts at Rs 20,900 for the GPS only variant and Rs 29,900 for the GPS + Cellular version. It is 11.4mm thick and comes in 38mm or 42mm casing but lacks always-on display. It supports optical heart rate sensor with dual-core S3 processor and digital crown.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 or Watch LTE

If you are an Android user looking for the best smartwatch then Galaxy Watch Active 2 is your best bet. If you want a wearable with LTE support then look no further than Galaxy Watch LTE. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 Steel is available for Rs 31,990 while Galaxy Watch LTE is priced at Rs 30,990. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes with 1.4-inch AMOLED display, digital touch bezel, support activity tracking and runs TizenOS. The Galaxy Watch LTE builds on the design of Galaxy Watch and adds LTE connectivity to make and receive calls.