Diwali gift guide: Last minute gift ideas for this festive season

Diwali is here, and a lot of you may already be done with your shopping. But there may still who haven’t been able to decide on a gift. If you are one of those, don’t worry, we have compiled a last minute Diwali gift guide to help you out. Here is a look at offbeat products you can buy without burning a whole in your pockets.

List of Diwali gift guide

Mi LED Smart Bulb

The Mi LED Smart Bulb from Xiaomi could be a perfect gift. The bulb emits 800 lumens of light and consumes only 10W of energy. Besides the bright white light, you get to choose the color temperature from 16 million variations. What’s more, the smart features allow you to control it using an app. It supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice commands too. The smart bulb is available for Rs 1,099.

Amazon Echo Dot, Google Home mini

As we move towards smart home and connected devices, the Amazon Echo Dot and Google Home could be perfect devices to get started with. They are good gifting ideas, where users can give commands to play music, ask questions and more. The Amazon Echo Dot is available for Rs 2,449 via Amazon India, whereas the Google Home mini can be bought for Rs 2,799 via Flipkart.

Google Chromecast 3, Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Google Chromecast 2018 is media streaming dongle is available for Rs 2,999. It lets you do screen mirroring from Android smartphone to your TV. It also support apps like Hotstar, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Netflix, JioCinema, Voot and more. This will let you stream all your favorite TV series and movies on a big screen TV.

Similarly, the Amazon Fire TV Stick dongle for Rs 2,799 is another interesting Diwali gifting idea. It lets you stream TV shows and movies from OTT apps, you get Amazon Alexa support for voice commands, and you also get access to Amazon Prime Music. These dongles can make your dumb TV smart.

Amazon Kindle

If you want to gift something to an avid book reader, there isn’t anything better than a Kindle e-reader. Depending on your budget, you can go for the 10th gen All-new Kindle for Rs 6,249. There is Kindle Paperwhite for Rs 10,249, which now comes with a waterproof design. Yes, you can take it to a swimming pool and continue reading.

Smart TVs, soundbars

Unlike before, Smart TVs are now available for as low as Rs 15,000 or below. They can be good gifting ideas. The Mi TV 4C Pro at Rs 11,499 can be a good gifting idea too. It comes with a 32-inch HD LED display, 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. It runs on Android OS and supports a wide range of apps such as Hooq, ZEE5, Hungama Play, Hotstar and more. There is also support for Google Assistant, it has a built-in Chromecast and more. There are other Samsung, iFFALCON, Vu, Motorola and more to choose from.

Alternatively, soundbars are good gifting ideas too, especially if you know that the person has bought a new TV. The JBL Bar Studio Wireless Soundbar with built-in dual bass port is another good gifting idea. It can be bought from Amazon India for Rs 8,499. With Bluetooth support, you can even stream music from your phone.

There is Mi Soundbar from Xiaomi too. Available for Rs 4,999, it comes with 8 sound drivers, Aux-in and Line-in port, along with Bluetooth connectivity. Similarly, portable Bluetooth speakers are other interesting options. Something like JBL Go Portable wireless speaker, and JBL Flip 3, could be good options.

Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0

Even Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0 for Rs 1,899 could be good gifting option. Especially for those who love to listen to evergreen songs from Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and more. It comes pre-loaded with over 350 songs, Bluetooth connectivity, and AM/FM radio too.