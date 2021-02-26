Flipkart is hosting its Mobiles Bonanza sale till February 28 with offers on mobiles like Realme Narzo 20A, Poco X3, Apple iPhone 11, Realme 7 Pro, iPhone XR, Redmi 9 Prime, and more. The e-commerce platform is offering several deals as well as such as exchange offers, complete mobile protection, no cost EMI, and more. Also Read - Poco M3 to Redmi K40 Pro+: Top five smartphones launched in February 2021

In addition, those paying by ICICI Bank cards will get a 10 percent instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions. We take a look at the top deals on Poco smartphones during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Also Read - Realme Narzo 30A alternatives: Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02s, Redmi 9 Power

Poco M3 at Rs 10,999

Do note that there is no discount on the Poco M3, which was launched earlier this month. However, it will be available on sale for those who wish to purchase the device. The price starts at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM+128GB storage model comes at Rs 11,999. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: iPhone 11, Poco X3, Realme Narzo 20A and other popular phones discounted

Poco M3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. Poco M3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It sports a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, while the front camera is an 8-megapixel one.

Poco C3 at Rs 6,999

Poco recently revised the prices of some of its smartphones including the Poco C3. The base variant of Poco C3 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is priced at Rs 7,499 can be bought during the sale at Rs 6,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 7,999, down from 8,499.

Among key features of Poco C3 are a 5,000mAh battery and 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Poco X3 at Rs 15,499

Poco X3 is listed for a price of Rs 15,499 for the base storage model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage can be bought at Rs 16,499, while the higher-end 8GB RAM+128GB storage model comes at Rs 18,499.

Poco X3 is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor and its gets a 64-megapixels quad-rear camera setup. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W quick charging.

Poco X2 at Rs 14,999

Poco X2 can be bought at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage model. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 730G processor as well. It sports dual in-screen cameras and a 64-megapixels quad-rear camera setup.

Poco M2 at Rs 9,999

Poco M2 can be bought for a price of Rs 9,999 for the base storage model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage model is listed at Rs 10,999. In the recent price-cut, the price of Poco M2 was slashed by Rs 1,000 for its base variant. The 128GB variant of the Poco M2 got a reduction of Rs 1,500. Among key specifications of Poco M2 are 13-megapixel quad rear cameras. 5,000mAh battery, and MediaTek Helio G80.

Poco M2 Pro at Rs 11,999

Poco M2 Pro will cost Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64Gb storage model and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, respectively. The smartphone gets a Full HD+ display, 16-megapixel front camera, 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and is powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor.