Free Dating Apps: For iPhone and Android in 2020

Let’s face it that finding a perfect partner on dating apps online is a tough task. The search for the ideal partner is not easy. Internet dating is a stigma, and people think that they are putting themselves out on a digital dating board. Thank god, now we have the smartphones that can help us in finding the right partner through these free dating apps in 2020. It boosts your chances in your quest for love! Let’s see what some of the free dating apps are in 2020, including Tinder, Bumble, Facebook, Hinge, and Many more.

Check out the best dating apps that can help you search the best partner for Valentine’s Day

Tinder Dating App

The tinder dating app is one of the most popular and known dating apps among youngsters. It is the first dating app that changes the dating method for a whole generation. When Tinder launched in 2012, nobody knew that people from around the world would start looking for real love or casual dating on a digital platform. If you are seeking someone for a long time or something less, Tinder is the best platform for you. Some of the features that allow Tinder to be the king of the dating apps are you can use your google account to sing in, location-based suggestions, and User profile. Live video chatting and Offline access are some other features that make this app one of the best dating apps in 2020.

Facebook Dating App

Facebook Dating App is the substantial and potential competition to the biggest dating app in the world known as Tinder. The users in the United States can now officially use the Facebook dating app. Though, it would take some time to roll out this best dating app in India. It uses Facebook’s data of a person to show familiar friends and interests on their Facebook Dating Profile. You will be able to access this app within the existing Facebook app but to use it properly, you need to have a separate profile. It will show you matches based on the location, indicated preferences, people attending same Facebook events, and people who are part of the same Facebook groups. The only thing Facebook Dating App will not carry forward is your existing friends. The option is turned off by default. It is one of the free dating app in 2020.

Bumble Dating App

Bumble dating app is a kind of women’s Tinder! The App allows women to message first, and if the guy doesn’t respond within 24 hours, then he loses the potential match. It means you can no longer message each other. According to Business Static Firm DMR, there have been 5000 weddings, and 850 million matches started on Bumble. Bumble Dating App uses your location to find suitable and potential matches for you. You can swipe left if you are not interested in the match. Swipe right if you are interested in the match. This dating app in 2020 is free, but if you want to have extra perks and features, you must have a chargeable premium account.

Bumble Dating App has a feature to verify users by asking them to click a picture of themselves making a particular motion. This best dating app in 2020 is not just for dating, you can even find friends on it.

Hinge Dating App

Hinge Dating App is a bit different from another dating app as it offers a variety of questions for you to understand the traits of your personality. This app is not intended for casual hookups because it is more focused on cultivating a relationship. Swiping left and right on dating app after not finding a person attractive is not an ideal thing. Hinge Dating Ap ditched the classic swiping mechanism and let the user focuses more on personality traits. Hinge allows users to give feedback on the dates they went with their matches.

You can use Hinge for free, but if you want to explore the most out of the app, then you need to upgrade to Preferred Hinge Membership. It allows you to apply filters like drinking, smoking, children, politics, height, if someone wants children, and if someone has children. It saves a lot of time! The Hinge’s algorithm allows you to pick the most personalized and suitable matches.

TrulyMadly Dating App

TrulyMadly is India’s Tinder with a modified version! The app packs with India’s social and cultural nuances. A lot of stigma is still there in India about online dating. But TrulyMadly Dating app in India asks you to verify your profile through Facebook and your other social media accounts. The app’s algorithm works in such a way that it checks you are single and active on your social media accounts. The higher the trust scores, the higher the matches increases. TrulyMadly Dating app works like Tinder, where you can swipe left to ignore the profile if you are not interested. You can like a profile, and if the other person likes you back, you guys can start chatting! The verification algorithm is so secure that it doesn’t allow fake users to create an account on TrulyMadly.

Another security feature of TrulyMadly that makes it the Best dating app in 2020 is that no one can take screenshot or download your photos. The app is for android users and doesn’t work on IOS.